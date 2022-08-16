Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Power outages, structure fire and downed trees reported as storms roll through Central Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas — As some much-needed rain is moving into Central Texas, the strong storms associated with it is causing some headaches for some. Pedernales Electric Co-op on Thursday reported service interruptions in Georgetown and Liberty Hill. Around 5:45 p.m., a total of 10 outages have been reported with...
fox44news.com
Water supply company issues immediate restrictions
McLENNAN / FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Levi Water Supply Corporation is now under emergency conditions due to the water plant on Water Well Road being out of service. Manager Jim Sheffield said in a release on Thursday morning that this area serves McLennan County and Falls County, east of Lorena. He also said there will not be any outside watering of yards or recreational water use – and that any outside watering or recreational water use could result in the discontinuing of water service.
KWTX
Central Texas fire department mourning loss of fire chief
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. “We are saddened by the loss of Robert Earl Whitmore. Robert Earl was a dedicated emergency responder who worked professionally as a Lieutenant In the Taylor Fire Department,” said the department on their Facebook page.
KBTX.com
Rainfall update following Thursday storms in the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms filtered across the Brazos Valley Thursday as a weak front moved into Southeast Texas. The heaviest rain generally fell along and west of the Navasota River, and even prompted a few Flood Advisories ahead of the afternoon drive. Storms were plenty strong...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtaw.com
Motorcyclist Sustains Serious Injuries In A College Station Crash
A Tuesday night crash in College Station at Texas and Southwest Parkway sent a motorcyclist to the hospital with serious injuries. Social media from College Station police states the southbound motorcyclist was struck by a northbound pickup that was making a left turn on a flashing yellow signal. The driver...
KBTX.com
New safety features being constructed along Highway 6
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers on Highway 6 in Brazos County may notice some roadwork that’s happening. TxDOT said it’s all part of a new safety feature that’s being put into place. The construction is part of a Cable Median Barrier Project that started in June and...
fox44news.com
Police held at bay at overnight standoff in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: College Station Police officers responded to the residence for a welfare concern. The situation was later resolved, and there is no danger to the public. College Station roads were clear Tuesday morning after police were held at bay at an overnight standoff.
Update: College Station girl found safe after AMBER Alert Wednesday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A regional AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing 7-year-old girl from the Bryan-College Station area. She was recently confirmed to be safe by authorities. Prior to the alert, the child was last seen in at approximately 7 p.m. in the 700 block of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Central Texas father uses mobile app to find son who crashed off a bridge in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Volunteer firefighters in Falls County rescued a young man from his vehicle after he drove off a bridge Tuesday evening thanks, in part, to his father using the Life360 app. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Fall’s County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and others,...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE DEPARTMENT CHANGING ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE
The Brenham Police Department is undergoing a major shift in its structure. Brenham Police Chief Ron Parker told the city council today (Thursday) that due to loss of staffing and struggles with recruiting, the police department has adjusted its organizational chart to be “more streamlined and trimmed down.”. Parker...
inforney.com
Natural gas pipeline to pass through Washington County
The Matterhorn Express Pipeline Project is an approximately 580 mile, intrastate pipeline, designed to transport up to 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico to the Katy Area of Texas. The pipeline will pass through Southwest Washington...
KBTX.com
College Station PD: Scene clear, roads open following standoff with barricaded person at apt. complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 3:30 a.m. update: College Station Police say the scene is clear and the roadways are back open. 11:30 p.m. update: College Station police are on the scene of a standoff at an apartment complex on Welsh Avenue near Southwest Parkway. The incident is happening on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Brazos River Authority gives insight into low river levels
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This summer can be described by one word: dry. This summer’s extensive drought conditions have taken a toll on crops, soil, and even local rivers. The following viewer photo shows the current state of part of the Brazos River in south College Station. Aaron Abel,...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
COMMISSIONER METTS CREWS DIG THROUGH TRASH TO FIND PERSON WHO ILLEGALLY DUMPED IT
Anyone living in East Montgomery County for very long has surely noticed the increased litter and illegal dumping that has accompanied the area’s population increase. The Pct 4 Commissioner’s Office has worked with the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and the MCSO for four years to combat the problem. The Pct. 4 Parks Department has also been involved. Parks Director Greg Long has worked to combat the problem, not only through the efforts of the Clean Roadsides Crew but by becoming certified to investigate illegal dumping, through the Texas Illegal Dumping Resource Center. This training enables Greg to identify items, in illegal dumping sites, that might be useful evidence for law enforcement.
kagstv.com
Firefighters battle Washington County wildfire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — The Burns Creek fire broke out near the Lake Somerville area on August 7 and quickly spread to 100 acres of land. On August 8, the fire had grown to approximately 300 acres. There have been efforts to extinguish the fire by the Texas A&M Forest Service, as well as a number of fire departments from Washington County.
HATS OFF: KAGS Special Report airing August 17
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — KAGS TV will be hosting a special report Wed, Aug 17 at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. featuring Burleson County Sheriff Chief Deputy John Pollock. On Aug 17, 2021, Chief Deputy Pollock was shot while trying to serve a warrant near the Snook area in Burleson County. A Burleson County judge later confirmed that the suspect involved in the case, 41-year-old James Matalice Smith, had been pronounced dead after a standoff with law-enforcement at the scene.
fox44news.com
Missing Brazos Valley girl found, suspect in custody
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The missing girl from the Brazos Valley has been found. The Bryan Police Department confirmed on Wednesday night that seven-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Medina was safely found in Jim Hogg County, and the suspect is in custody. This comes after a regional...
Panr
302 N Judson Ave. A
Huge 3/2 in Heart of Navasota - Property Id: 961443. 1900 square feet. 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms. Recently remodeled. New vinyl plank flooring, new bath fixtures, refrigerator, and cooktop. Side A of a duplex. Built in bookshelves in one bedroom and hallway. Sun room. Large 2 car garage and with storage room. Large driveway. Centrally located in Navasota to schools, parks and retail.
Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Darlin'
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Darlin', a two-year-old Pit Bull mix that's looking for her forever home. Darlin' is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and has a smile that will brighten up any home!. If you'd like to adopt Darlin', an adoption application can be found...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ANYONE HAVING ISSUES WITH CELL SERVICE OR CABLE TV IN CONROE
Getting multiple reports of cable tv down as is cell service in Conroe. If you are one and can text. which company and closest intersection and zip code. We are trying to track it down. 10:30pm update-AT&T is having issues since 05:40 PM EST.
KAGS
Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT
Bryan and College Station local newshttps://www.kagstv.com/
Comments / 0