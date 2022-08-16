Read full article on original website
The Importance of Managing Psychiatric Disorders During Pregnancy and Postpartum
Treating women of reproductive age who have depression can be difficult. Here’s an overview on the subject from the 2022 Annual Psychiatric Times™ World CME Conference. “We always want to make sure we weigh the risks of the untreated psychiatric disorder when we are considering treatments, especially medication exposures, for women of reproductive age,” said Marlene Freeman, MD, professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.
Rat race: What rodent drivers can teach us about mental health
The girls can't hide their excitement as they're brought out to the racing arena. The idea of racing rodents started out as a playful challenge from a colleague.
Novel Oral NMDA Receptor Antagonist Approved for Treatment of MDD
Dextromethorphan HBr -bupropion HCl extended-release tablets for the treatment of major depressive disorder just became FDA approved. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Auvelity (dextromethorphan HBr -bupropion HCl) extended-release tablets for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults, the first and only oral N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist approved for the treatment of MDD. It is also the first and only rapid-acting oral medicine approved for the treatment of MDD with labeling of statistically significant antidepressant efficacy compared to placebo starting at 1 week.
COVID-19: A Direct Viral Attack on the Brain
What are the long term psychiatric and neuropsychiatric complications of COVID-19? In his presentation, “Psychiatric Complications of COVID-19” at the 2022 Annual Psychiatric Times™ World CME Conference in San Diego, John J. Miller, MD, explored the broad range of psychiatric and neuropsychiatric effects of COVID-19. “We’ve all...
