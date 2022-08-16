Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Maryland ranked among 2022’s best states to live in
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has been ranked among 2022’s top 20 states to live in, according to a new report from WalletHub. With around 8.4% of Americans having moved last year, which was an historic low, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best States to Live in.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland schools 'lower bar' amid shortage, despite more money to attract better teachers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In just a few weeks, students across Maryland will return to school. Yet, despite a massive influx in new education dollars, more classes will be taught by teachers who do not have professional certifications. The job postings are everywhere. In these final weeks of summer, Maryland...
realtormarney.com
Maryland Real Estate Trends August 14 2022
Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending August 14, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
foxbaltimore.com
Amid teacher shortage, a Maryland school district welcomes hundreds of new educators
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJLA) — Students don’t return to Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) until Aug. 29, but for new teachers, the classwork is underway. PGCPS still faces a teacher shortage which numbers in the hundreds. The stresses of the pandemic have driven educators into retirement or new careers but that isn’t the whole story says the system’s director of professional learning and leadership.
mocoshow.com
Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
WTOP
2022’s Maryland State Fair shifts to weekends only
One of Maryland’s most popular traditions is back for another installment this August, but its schedule will play out differently in 2022 than Marylanders are used to. The 141st edition of the Maryland State Fair will be spread out across three four-day weekends from late August to mid-September, marking a big shift from the single 11-day stretch done in prior years.
whatsupmag.com
Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore
Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
mocoshow.com
Over $6 Million in Debt Relief for Past ITT Students From Maryland Who Were Defrauded By The School
Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced that the U.S. Department of Education will forgive or refund $3.9 billion in debt for 208,000 former ITT Technical Institute (ITT Tech) students across the country. The announcement follows the urging of Attorney General Frosh, as part of a multistate coalition, to cancel the federal student loan debt of many students who attended the now-defunct ITT.
5 sentenced for running unlicensed assisted living facilities in Baltimore area
Five people who ran unlicensed assisted living facilities around the Baltimore area have been sentenced by the Maryland Attorney General, with the latest operator being sentenced today.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces expansion of SmartBuy initiative to help more Maryland homebuyers
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has expanded the state’s landmark SmartBuy initiative to address rising housing market prices. To help manage purchase costs, homebuyers can now eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt—up from $30,000. The program has also added an additional down payment and closing cost loan option for lower income borrowers.
fox5dc.com
Maryland man arrested in Jamaica in connection with Georgetown killing: police
WASHINGTON - A Maryland man has been arrested in Kingston, Jamaica in connection with a January shooting in D.C. that left a Virginia man dead. Authorities say 24-year-old Ranje Reynolds of Beltsville was arrested Tuesday on the Caribbean island. They say Reynolds shot and killed 27-year-old Tarek Boothe of Alexandria...
foxbaltimore.com
Struggling family in Illinois to receive renovated home
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — As utility and medical bills grow, some families in an Illinois county are facing evictions. An organization called The Dwelling Place will be helping at least one family in Vermillion County get back on their feet. The business group, W and T Enterprises, donated a...
macaronikid.com
🎡 Free Entry To The Maryland State Fair On Chick-Fil-A Day August 26
Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants are proud to partner with the Maryland State Fair to support the Maryland Food Bank! On Chick-fil-A Day at the Fair, Friday, August 26, from 9 AM to 10 PM, every fairgoer who brings FIVE non-perishable food items to the Fair will receive FREE admission. Help us beat last year's donation of 4.5 tons of food to the Maryland Food Bank.
foxbaltimore.com
SQUISH THEM! Marylanders asked to kill invasive spotted lanternfly
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — If you see them – squish them. The Maryland Department of Agriculture is asking residents statewide to kill any spotted lanternflies they see. “Squish ‘em by hand, by feet, fly swatters -- all that good stuff,” said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the state Department of Agriculture.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Bakery
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe – 2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington, Virginia.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
foxbaltimore.com
'People want quick election results:' Md. asks to count mail-in votes before Election Day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Nov. 8, voters will pick the next governor of Maryland – along with a number of other federal, state, and local races. And ahead of Election Day, the State Board of Elections (SBE) is looking to change when some of Maryland’s ballots can be counted.
Bay Net
Maryland Board Of Elections Files Emergency Petition To Allow Mail-In Ballot Count Earlier
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Yesterday, the members of the Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) voted to file an emergency petition in a circuit court to seek approval to canvass mail-in ballots prior to Election Day. The petition will also require that any results from any pre-Election Day canvassing be...
