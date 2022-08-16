‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 10: Whitney Way Thore’s Mom Enters Rehab

TLC’s show featuring Whitney Way Thore’s life continues to show her friends, her romance, and her mother, Babs Thore. My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 Episode 2 features Whitney getting more information about her mother’s condition following a second stroke. Thankfully, Whitney learns that her mom is heading to rehab. Here’s what’s going on.

[Spoiler alert: My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 Episode 2 spoilers ahead.]

Whitney Way Thore’s mom, Babs Thore, had a second stroke

Babs Thore in ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ | TLC via YouTube

Whitney Way Thore’s mom, Babs Thore, is in uncertain health when My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 begins. A preview for the season shared by People shows Whitney talking about her mom’s second stroke.

“We’re taking your mom to the emergency room. It’s scary,” Whitney’s father, Glenn, tells her over the phone. The scene then shows Whitney running to the car in light of the bad news.

“I got a call from my dad,” she explains in a confessional. “He said that my mother had another stroke. My heart just fell out of my body.”

“She was laying on the couch, and she couldn’t talk,” Hunter, Whitney’s brother, also states in the confessional. “When I first came in, I thought she might have passed away. That’s what I thought.”

The trailer shows more of Whitney struggling with the news of her mom’s health. “I saw Mom today, and this is really it,” Whitney says in another confessional. A clip then cuts to her sobbing and hugging a crew member from the show.

Babs Thore heads to rehab in ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 10 Episode 2

The trailer for the show’s new season doesn’t give fans hope for Babs Thore. But a new clip from My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 Episode 2 shows Whitney Way Thore receiving much better news about her mom.

“I’m so excited,” Whitney’s father tells her on the phone. “I think that Babs has been accepted to the rehab in Cone. The doctor looked at her chart and he said she’s a good candidate for rehab. They might have her a bed late tomorrow or Thursday, if everything goes alright with the insurance.”

This news brings Whitney to tears. “My family has been on pins and needles waiting to hear this news that my mom was accepted into rehab, so, this is the biggest stepping stone that she could possibly have to recovery,” Whitney explains in her confessional. ” … They’re giving her a chance to improve so that she can enjoy the rest of her life.”

The clip finishes with Whitney rushing to tell her ex-boyfriend, Lennie, the positive news.

Whitney Way Thore wants her mother to meet her boyfriend, ‘The Frenchman’

Whitney Way Thore and Babs Thore are ultra-close. Now that Babs is entering rehab in My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 Episode 2, fans should have hope that she’ll eventually meet Whitney’s boyfriend, The Frenchman . In episode 1, Whitney voiced her concerns that her mother might not meet the man in her life.

“I just thought about all the people that I may meet and they wouldn’t get to meet my mother, and they wouldn’t get to know my mother,” Whitney explains. “ The Frenchman may not meet her . Even though he’s met her on the phone and stuff, it’s not the same.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 airs at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Fans Think They’ve Discovered the Identity of Whitney Thore’s French Boyfriend