Rangers Great Elvis Andrus Released by Oakland
The Rangers fan favorite, who spent 12 seasons in Texas, was frustrated by his reduced role in Oakland.
MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 8/16/2022
The Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mariners Angels prediction and pick. Robbie Ray goes to the mound for the Mariners, while Jose Suarez gets the start for the Angels. Robbie Ray has had a roller-coaster season for Seattle. His...
Look: Pedro Martinez Blames Padres For Fernando Tatis Jr Suspension
Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez has an interesting take on the Fernando Tatis Jr. situation in San Diego. Martinez believes the Padres organization is partially at fault for Tatis' recent PED suspension. "The Padres need to know exactly what he puts on his body 24/7," Martinez said during MLB...
Mariners break up perfect game bid in 6th, beat Angels 8-2
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Adam Frazier broke up Jose Suarez‘s bid for a perfect game in the sixth and added a two-run triple in the ninth, leading the Seattle Mariners to an 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. Ty France had a tying two-run single...
Angels position Phil Gosselin at third base on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Gosselin will operate third base after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Gosselin...
Mariners overcome Ohtani’s 4 hits, sweep Angels 11-7
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s latest one-man show for the Los Angeles Angels included a two-run homer, a run-scoring triple, four hits and four RBIs. Ohtani is a two-way superstar, but he’s only one man — and the Seattle Mariners didn’t have much trouble with the other 25 Angels while completing an impressive series sweep.
