ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Mariners break up perfect game bid in 6th, beat Angels 8-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Adam Frazier broke up Jose Suarez‘s bid for a perfect game in the sixth and added a two-run triple in the ninth, leading the Seattle Mariners to an 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. Ty France had a tying two-run single...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
State
California State
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Angels position Phil Gosselin at third base on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Gosselin will operate third base after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Gosselin...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Mariners overcome Ohtani’s 4 hits, sweep Angels 11-7

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s latest one-man show for the Los Angeles Angels included a two-run homer, a run-scoring triple, four hits and four RBIs. Ohtani is a two-way superstar, but he’s only one man — and the Seattle Mariners didn’t have much trouble with the other 25 Angels while completing an impressive series sweep.
ANAHEIM, CA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy