Burton, MI

abc12.com

Driver arrested after 150 mph police chase on I-475

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Flint man accused of drag racing another vehicle before leading officers on a high speed chase on I-475. A Grand Blanc Township police officer saw a Dodge Charger Hellcat racing another undisclosed vehicle at speeds over 100 mph northbound on I-475 Wednesday night.
FLINT, MI
Burton, MI
The Flint Journal

2 bound over for trial in July 2021 homicide on Flint’s north side

FLINT, MI – Two people have been bound over to face trial in the July 2021 shooting death of 27-year-old Demarcus Walker of Flint. Nehemiah Jordan Pea, 21, and Stanley Fells, 23, were each bound over to Genesee County Circuit Court Wednesday, Aug. 18, for trial on murder charges filed in connection to Walker’s July 14, 2021, death on the city’s north side.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Overturned semi-truck backs up US-127

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An overturned semi-truck closed lanes on southbound US-127 during the Thursday morning commute. The crash on southbound US-127 just south of Saginaw Street was first reported by MDOT shortly before 5:45am. The right two lanes were closed, and were still closed as of 7:00am. Southbound traffic on US-127 was backed up […]
CBS Detroit

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Along I-96 In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman is dead after crashing the motorcycle she was driving along I-96 in Detroit late Wednesday night. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on I-96 near Evergreen Road. Police say a 47 year-old Redford Township woman was traveling too fast around a curve on I-96 near Evergreen Road when she lost control and crashed into a media wall. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nbc25news.com

Teen charged in death of Flint Police Captain pleads guilty

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - A teenager charged for causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie has pleaded guilty. The prosecutor's office says his client pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving causing death. The charge of manslaughter was dropped for taking the plea. The juvenile is accused...
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy

UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
LANSING, MI
