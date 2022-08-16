Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Drag race turns into police chase with vehicle traveling 150 mph, police say
GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – A 23-year-old Flint man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase while driving nearly 150 miles per hour, according to Grand Blanc Township police. Authorities said a police officer spotted two vehicles drag racing on northbound I-475 late Wednesday, Aug. 17.
abc12.com
Driver arrested after 150 mph police chase on I-475
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Flint man accused of drag racing another vehicle before leading officers on a high speed chase on I-475. A Grand Blanc Township police officer saw a Dodge Charger Hellcat racing another undisclosed vehicle at speeds over 100 mph northbound on I-475 Wednesday night.
abc12.com
Police: Medical emergency led to serious crash on M-25 in Tuscola County
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe an Essexville woman suffered a medical emergency just before crashing into a row of trees along M-25 in Tuscola County. The crash was reported around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on M-25 near Bradleyville Road in the Unionville area. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says...
WNEM
Burton police officer injured while on duty Grand Marshall at Back to the Bricks ribbon-cutting ceremony
Here are the top stories we're following today, August 17th. As the school year is approaching, school districts around the nation are facing an uphill battle with a shortage of teachers. ‘We know there are more victims,’ sheriff says after former teacher charged with sexual assault. Updated: 6 hours...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 bound over for trial in July 2021 homicide on Flint’s north side
FLINT, MI – Two people have been bound over to face trial in the July 2021 shooting death of 27-year-old Demarcus Walker of Flint. Nehemiah Jordan Pea, 21, and Stanley Fells, 23, were each bound over to Genesee County Circuit Court Wednesday, Aug. 18, for trial on murder charges filed in connection to Walker’s July 14, 2021, death on the city’s north side.
Woman charged in Flint double homicide rejects plea, likely to stand trial
FLINT, MI – A woman charged with tampering with evidence and other felonies in connection with the July 2018 deaths of two people whose bodies were found in the Flint River on the city’s east side has rejected a plea offer from Genesee County prosecutors and is likely to stand trial.
Davison Township murder suspect referred for competency evaluation
FLINT, MI – A Davison Township man accused of killing his mother has been referred for a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial and can be held criminally responsible in the case. Marc Leon-Charles Todd, 52, is charged with open murder and domestic violence....
Chief resigns, 5 officers quit as Ypsilanti Police Department suffers from low morale
YPSILANTI, MI – The Ypsilanti Police Department is currently facing a significant loss of officers amid a rising crime rate. Five officers and the police chief have all left the department within the past few weeks, officials confirmed. As of Thursday, Aug. 18, the department was down 21 percent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wayne County rest stop off I-94 reopened after overnight HAZMAT situation
A Belleville rest area off I-94 has opened back up after crews contained and cleaned up a fuel spill overnight, officials said. Wayne County rest stop off I-94 reopened after overnight HAZMAT situation
Overturned semi-truck backs up US-127
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An overturned semi-truck closed lanes on southbound US-127 during the Thursday morning commute. The crash on southbound US-127 just south of Saginaw Street was first reported by MDOT shortly before 5:45am. The right two lanes were closed, and were still closed as of 7:00am. Southbound traffic on US-127 was backed up […]
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Along I-96 In Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – A woman is dead after crashing the motorcycle she was driving along I-96 in Detroit late Wednesday night. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on I-96 near Evergreen Road. Police say a 47 year-old Redford Township woman was traveling too fast around a curve on I-96 near Evergreen Road when she lost control and crashed into a media wall. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit News
Detroit cops evict drug dealers from vacant house; dealers move nearby, neighbors say
Detroit — Residents have long complained that when police shut down one drug operation, another opens in its place — a phenomenon that was on display Thursday during a protest outside a reported crack house, the site of a recent mass shooting. Another recurring lament by Detroiters —...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police chase suspect dies after crashing under semi on Detroit's east side
A police chase in Detroit on Tuesday morning left one person dead after the car involved in the chase ended up crashing under a U.S. Postal Service semi.
Police chase on Detroit's east side ends in deadly crash with USPS semi truck
Suspects wanted for armed robbery were involved in fatal crash Tuesday morning after their vehicle collided with a semi truck while fleeing from Detroit police, WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports.
$12K in drugs seized in Ohio traffic stop
A man from Detroit was arrested after troopers say they found cocaine and marijuana hidden in his car.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne County Medical Examiner replaced after investigation reveals wide range of mistakes at morgue
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Wayne County Medical Examiner Dr. Carl Schmidt is being replaced after an audit revealed a wide range of mistakes and mismanagement at the Wayne County morgue. Schmidt served Wayne County for more than 28 years. He was replaced after a 65-page review of the Wayne...
nbc25news.com
Teen charged in death of Flint Police Captain pleads guilty
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - A teenager charged for causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie has pleaded guilty. The prosecutor's office says his client pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving causing death. The charge of manslaughter was dropped for taking the plea. The juvenile is accused...
Additional victims likely in case of former school administrator charged with CSC, sheriff says
FLINT, MI – Authorities say a former principal, coach, and teacher accused of criminal sexual conduct preyed on the most vulnerable young people and are now asking anyone who may have been victimized by him to come forward. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a news conference Wednesday, Aug....
Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy
UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
Police recover assault rifle, pistol, tactical vest after man crashes into 3 cars in Bay County
BANGOR TWP, MI — On a busy Sunday for Bay County Sheriff’s deputies, two drivers crashed their cars, abandoned them, then fled on foot before getting arrested. In one of the jettisoned cars, deputies recovered an assault rifle, a mismatched pistol, and a bulletproof vest. The first incident...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 1