(CBS DETROIT) – A woman is dead after crashing the motorcycle she was driving along I-96 in Detroit late Wednesday night. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on I-96 near Evergreen Road. Police say a 47 year-old Redford Township woman was traveling too fast around a curve on I-96 near Evergreen Road when she lost control and crashed into a media wall. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

17 HOURS AGO