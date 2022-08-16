Read full article on original website
sageseeker
5d ago
thats why we got to try them at 13 as an adult for gun and violent crimes. they cannot be reformed , they cannot live amongst us.
Man injured in South Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. Officers responded to the 140 block of South Parkway West for a shooting just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to police, the man was dropped off by a private car and...
Woman shoots bystander in back during verbal argument, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested for shooting a bystander during a verbal argument at an Economy Inn. On Aug. 5, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault call in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. A man and his friend were having vehicle problems,...
Teenager in custody for car theft on Lamar, police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is now in custody for allegedly stealing a car Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that the theft happened around 9 p.m. on Lamar Avenue near the I-240 interchange. The car was then spotted in the Raines Station area, police said. They said officers then tried to stop the car on Horn Lake Road when it hit a curb and sidewalk, then stopped. The driver then tried to run away, according to investigators.
One critical in overnight downtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was listed in critical condition after being shot downtown. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of South Front Street. The victim was located at 850 South Third Street. He was dropped off at the hospital by a gray sedan. No suspect information is available at this […]
Man convicted for robbing woman, shooting her foot, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was convicted of robbing a woman of cash and cell phones in his North Shelby County home and then shooting her in the foot. A Criminal Court jury convicted Edward Lee Shelton on the felony count of especially aggravated robbery which involves a deadly weapon and serious bodily injury.
One dead, 3 injured in shooting near I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person has died after being involved in a shooting in the area of I-240 and Norris Road Sunday morning. Police responded the scene just after 12 a.m. and found four victims in a vehicle. The deceased victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other passengers were taken to the hospital […]
Teen adds carjacking, vandalism to arrest history
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old was arrested Friday night after being accused of a carjacking. Officers responded to a carjacking call in the 3000 block of Lamar Avenue just before 9 p.m. They later received information that the stolen vehicle was last seen at February Road and Peace Street in southwest Memphis. When officers tried […]
Teen with ‘extensive’ juvenile history arrested again for alleged carjacking, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager with a criminal past was arrested after allegedly carjacking a person. A 17-year-old has been with carjacking, vandalism and possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony after allegedly stealing a car, according to a release. On Aug. 19, officers responded...
Victim shot in foot when marijuana sale goes wrong
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Edward Shelton, 29, has been convicted of a 2018 crime after robbing a woman of money and a cell phone before shooting her in the foot, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The victim initially told officers she went to a house on Hunters Glen Cove in the Raleigh-Egypt area to sell […]
Who’s Responsible: Video shows teen attacked near Kingsbury High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A disturbing video is surfacing, showing the moments when a Kingsbury High School student appears to be attacked by his peers near school property. Martin Geissler said he was just minding his own business on Monday afternoon when he was jumped. Geissler’s mom, Brenda Pope, alleges...
Shots fired at police after crash in Parkway Village, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars, and another is wanted after allegedly firing shots at officers and others. Roderick Johnson, 23, is charged with criminal attempt first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun after he allegedly fired shots at police officers at the scene of an accident.
2 shot, 1 dead on Whisper Valley Dr.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Whisper Valley Drive left one person dead. Officers arrived on the scene on Whisper Valley Drive, where two victims were located just after 7 p.m. Friday. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was rushed to...
Memphis Police car struck by Trolley downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patrol car was hit by a trolley Saturday morning downtown. It happened at Court Avenue and Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers said the car was struck in the rear by the trolley. The officer of the car was not inside the vehicle during the time of the accident. No […]
One dead, one injured after Southeast Memphis shooting
UPDATE: Officers confirmed the victim as Joseph Faulkner. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting in Southeast Memphis Friday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 6000 block of Whisper Valley Drive after 7 p.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second […]
One man dead, another critical after bullets fly, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire Friday night left one man dead and another being rushed to the hospital, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened around in Southeast Memphis around 7 p.m. Two men were shot on Whisper Valley Drive, according to police. Police said...
Police looking for suspects in Bartlett and Memphis catalytic converter thefts
BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Bartlett Police Department is looking for those responsible for several catalytic converter thefts in the Bartlett and Memphis area. The suspects of these multiple crimes have been spotted in a white Nissan Maxima with black rally stripes on the hood and trunk, according to investigators.
Police identify Tenn. assault suspect after he left wallet in abandoned, stolen car
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Bartlett police charged a man with aggravated assault after he left his wallet in a stolen car that he abandoned following a wreck in a field, allowing officers to identify him. The Memphis Police Department received an assault call early Sunday morning around midnight and...
Interstate reopened after police investigation overnight, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) had parts of the interstate shut down overnight due to an investigation. According to police, all lanes of westbound traffic on I-240 west at Perkins were closed from just after 1 a.m. till just after 5:30 a.m. FOX13 is working to...
Man convicted of killing 2 women he met online, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of killing two women he arranged a date with online has been convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. A jury found 26-year-old Darrin Walker guilty after a five-day trial in Criminal Court. Both charges carry a life sentence and […]
Man wanted after kidnapping boy, girl at gunpoint in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are actively searching for an alleged kidnapper after two children were taken from their mother at gunpoint. A dozen patrol cars, K-9 units, and a chopper spent the afternoon looking for the alleged kidnapper. Police said they responded to a kidnapping call around 11:41 p.m....
