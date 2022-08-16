Read full article on original website
Man suspected in assaulting women at Seattle Center to undergo competency evaluation
SEATTLE — A King County Superior Court judge ruled Thursday that the man suspected of assaulting and exposing himself to multiple women near Seattle Center will need to undergo a competency evaluation. Kristopher Glenn Brown, 35, is charged with a hate crime as well as third-degree and fourth-degree assault.
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Seattle Police search for man who cornered a woman in an elevator, violently beat her
SEATTLE - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who followed a woman into her Central District apartment building, and violently beat her inside an elevator last spring. WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the incident happened on May 30 at...
KOMO News
Seattle police ask for help to identify suspect in brutal apartment elevator attack
SEATTLE — It has almost been three months since a woman was viciously attacked in an elevator at her Central District apartment and police are asking for your help to identify the suspect. Seattle police say the suspect entered the apartment lobby at 9:48 p.m. May 30, went into...
2-year-old among those injured in Tacoma shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — A 2-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to her finger in a shooting incident on Tuesday night in Tacoma, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1300 block of South 8th Street at 11:20 p.m. Upon arrival, a woman contacted the officers while holding her 2-year-old daughter, who had been shot in the finger.
Kent mother charged with causing her son's death pleads not guilty
KENT, Wash. — A Kent mother charged with killing her 2-year-old son pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. Many former classmates of Sandy Fernandez were there to set up a memorial for 2-year-old Jose Fernandez and see their former high school classmate behind bars. They tell KING 5 that at this point, they're just angry.
q13fox.com
'It’s absolutely brutal. It's horrible'; Crime Stoppers offers rewards for crimes targeting women
SEATTLE - It’s no doubt crime is rising in nearly every part of Puget Sound, including a pair of incidents where local law enforcement need help identifying criminals focusing women as their targets. First in the South Sound, police are on the hunt for a trio accused of accosting...
Police warn of armed robberies at ATMs in King, Pierce counties
FIFE, Wash. — Police are telling people to be vigilant after several armed robberies at ATMs in King and Pierce counties. The latest occurred at a drive-up ATM in Fife on Aug. 7, according to Renton police. The same suspects in that crime may be connected to crimes in Parkland, Bonney Lake, Puyallup, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle.
kentreporter.com
Man killed in Federal Way road-rage shooting identified
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in an Aug. 8 road-rage shooting in Federal Way. Ignacio Travis Santos, 25, died from a gunshot wound to the torso and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s report. Shortly after noon...
q13fox.com
Police search for suspects that stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise in Gig Harbor
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects that stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a store last Friday. According to the Gig Harbor Police Department (GHPD), the theft happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. Police posted multiple photos of the suspects on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
q13fox.com
2-year-old shot in hand when suspects tried to rob group filming music video: police
TACOMA, Wash. - Police say a two-year-old was shot in the hand when suspects tried to rob a group that was filming a music video late Tuesday in Tacoma. According to Tacoma Police, officers were called around 11:20 p.m. to the report of shots fired near S. 8th St. and S. M St.
seattlemedium.com
Armed Man Convicted of Selling Fentanyl in Downtown Seattle
A Seattle man was convicted of distributing fentanyl in downtown Seattle. He was also armed with a firearm at the time. This case will be a first in the books. Kendall Alston, 31, is the first defendant tried federally as part of the Seattle Police emphasis to combat crime in the Pike/Pine corridor.
Man charged with throwing woman down light rail stairs now adds murder charges
Alexander Jay, 40, is now being charged with first-degree murder after allegedly committing two assaults, one by throwing a woman down the stairs at a light rail station, and the other by stabbing a different woman at a bus stop. In the first assault case, the King County Prosecutor’s Office...
3 shot, including 2-year-old child, during filming of music video in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police say a 2-year-old girl was hurt after getting caught in the crossfire of a shooting on Tuesday night. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 1300 block of South 8th street at about 11:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, an officer was...
q13fox.com
Man accused of 12-hour crime spree, including murder, set to receive $36,750 of tax payer money
SEATTLE - The man accused of shoving a woman down the stairs at a Seattle light rail station now faces a first-degree murder charge for a beating that occurred just a few hours later. The King County Prosecutor's Office filed the felony charge on Tuesday. The prosecutors say 40-year-old Alexander...
Three Men Accused Of Murder 16 Years After Victim’s Headless Body Was Found In Washington
Three men were arrested in three different states across the country for the murder of a woman whose headless body was found floating in Washington’s Puget Sound over 16 years ago, Radar has learned.Brian Anderson Bourquard, 39, was arrested on Aug. 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for first-degree murder. The following day, police detained Oscar Cash Gonzales, 43, in Riverside, California, and also charged him with first-degree murder, while Brandon Michael Reeve, 42, was taken into custody in Sarasota, Florida, for second-degree murder, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said.Each of the three suspects was being held on $10 million bail and...
nbc16.com
Video captures chaos, gunfire at Seattle sports bar that left teen critically wounded
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Video obtained by KOMO News shows what happened in the moments before a 14-year-old girl -- an innocent bystander -- was shot early Saturday when gunfire erupted at a sports bar near T-Mobile Park that was packed with patrons. The overnight shooting in Seattle's SODO neighborhood...
seattlemedium.com
Man Sets 5 Fires, Arrested
A man was arrested for setting 5 fires to homes in the Central District last week. The 27-year-old man was arrested on a arson charges. All five of the fires were set in the front or rear entrances of homes and involved nearby combustible materials such as chopped firewood, patio furniture, trash bins and propane grills.
Man charged in light rail station attack now charged with murder in Capitol Hill attack
SEATTLE — A 40-year-old man charged in an unprovoked and random attack on a woman at a Seattle light rail station has been charged with murder after a man was fatally attacked in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on March 3. Alexander Jay, 40, is charged with killing a...
KOMO News
Bank customer in Tacoma shot during robbery at branch ATM, police say
TACOMA, Wash. — Police were searching for the suspect who shot a bank customer in Tacoma on Wednesday while he was attempting to use the branch's drive-through ATM, police said. The 39-year-old man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury,...
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
