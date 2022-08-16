ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2-year-old among those injured in Tacoma shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — A 2-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to her finger in a shooting incident on Tuesday night in Tacoma, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1300 block of South 8th Street at 11:20 p.m. Upon arrival, a woman contacted the officers while holding her 2-year-old daughter, who had been shot in the finger.
Kent mother charged with causing her son's death pleads not guilty

KENT, Wash. — A Kent mother charged with killing her 2-year-old son pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. Many former classmates of Sandy Fernandez were there to set up a memorial for 2-year-old Jose Fernandez and see their former high school classmate behind bars. They tell KING 5 that at this point, they're just angry.
Police warn of armed robberies at ATMs in King, Pierce counties

FIFE, Wash. — Police are telling people to be vigilant after several armed robberies at ATMs in King and Pierce counties. The latest occurred at a drive-up ATM in Fife on Aug. 7, according to Renton police. The same suspects in that crime may be connected to crimes in Parkland, Bonney Lake, Puyallup, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle.
Man killed in Federal Way road-rage shooting identified

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in an Aug. 8 road-rage shooting in Federal Way. Ignacio Travis Santos, 25, died from a gunshot wound to the torso and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s report. Shortly after noon...
Armed Man Convicted of Selling Fentanyl in Downtown Seattle

A Seattle man was convicted of distributing fentanyl in downtown Seattle. He was also armed with a firearm at the time. This case will be a first in the books. Kendall Alston, 31, is the first defendant tried federally as part of the Seattle Police emphasis to combat crime in the Pike/Pine corridor.
Three Men Accused Of Murder 16 Years After Victim’s Headless Body Was Found In Washington

Three men were arrested in three different states across the country for the murder of a woman whose headless body was found floating in Washington’s Puget Sound over 16 years ago, Radar has learned.Brian Anderson Bourquard, 39, was arrested on Aug. 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for first-degree murder. The following day, police detained Oscar Cash Gonzales, 43, in Riverside, California, and also charged him with first-degree murder, while Brandon Michael Reeve, 42, was taken into custody in Sarasota, Florida, for second-degree murder, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said.Each of the three suspects was being held on $10 million bail and...
Man Sets 5 Fires, Arrested

A man was arrested for setting 5 fires to homes in the Central District last week. The 27-year-old man was arrested on a arson charges. All five of the fires were set in the front or rear entrances of homes and involved nearby combustible materials such as chopped firewood, patio furniture, trash bins and propane grills.
Bank customer in Tacoma shot during robbery at branch ATM, police say

TACOMA, Wash. — Police were searching for the suspect who shot a bank customer in Tacoma on Wednesday while he was attempting to use the branch's drive-through ATM, police said. The 39-year-old man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury,...
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area

WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
