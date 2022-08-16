Read full article on original website
People flock to Uptown, businesses see the impact
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a jampacked weekend in Charlotte. Charlotte Pride just wrapped up and a whole bunch of sporting events kicked off. Thousands were in the streets of Uptown. The quiet and dead Uptown we all came to understand had some life breathed back into it. Whether...
200+ flights delayed, dozens canceled at Charlotte Douglas Airport on Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over 200 flights have been delayed and nearly 30 more were canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sunday, according to Flight Aware. More than 100 of these were American Airlines flights, with another 44 of the flights being run by PSA Airlines, an American Airlines subsidiary.
1 dead after crash in west Charlotte overnight, per Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash in west Charlotte overnight Sunday, Medic confirms. According to Medic, the crash happened around 1 a.m. along Freedom Drive near Thrift Road. One person was pronounced dead by paramedics following the accident, Medic said. WCNC Charlotte Photojournalist Nick Sheluga...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a two-year long hiatus, Charlotte Pride returns to the Queen City in celebratory fashion. The highly-anticipated weekend festivities commemorate the 20th anniversary of Pride in Charlotte, and organizers say its message of diversity and acceptance for the LGBTQ community has never resonated more. As you...
Day 1 of Charlotte Pride kicks off with community filling Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Pride has officially kicked off in the Queen City. Day one of the festival was full of excitement after the event was canceled for the last two years. Community members who attended the event told WCNC Charlotte the word "pride" has a lot of meaning...
Huntersville boxing gym takes on bullying
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to StopBullying.Gov, 20% of students aged 12 to 18 experience bullying nationwide. As we send our kids off to school, how can we better protect them so they're not just another statistic?. Akeen Brown owns Champs Fitness in Huntersville and said the solution is boxing....
Person hospitalized after shooting near Charlotte restaurant, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after a shooting in southwest Charlotte, Medic reports. The agency said it happened around 9 p.m. near the Showmars restaurant on South Tryon Street near Steele Creek Road. Medic said the patient was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country. Most cities celebrate pride in June, during pride month. Back in 1981, a precursor to Charlotte Pride was celebrated near the campus of UNC Charlotte during June. For the latest breaking news, weather...
No additional bids made on Epicentre, according to Clerks Office
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The sale of the Epicentre is almost complete. On Aug. 9, creditor Deutsche Bank bid $95 million to buy the troubled entertainment complex in Uptown Charlotte. "I was glad that somebody purchased the Epicentre so we can get out of this limbo," Preston Gray, owner of...
'It’s really a blessing' | NC teen aims to help kids in abusive situations
STATESVILLE, N.C. — What began as a small idea grew to a greater cause. At just 13 years old Isabella DiFiore began her very own service project. "I wanted to start it to help abused or neglected children," Isabella said. So with the help of her mother, Isabella began...
Is dining out cheaper than buying groceries?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising prices are impacting pretty much every part of our lives, but could it actually be cheaper to enjoy a night out at a restaurant than take a trip to the grocery store?. Many people are looking to save a few bucks any way they can...
Windy Hill Orchard offers fun for the whole family
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of the Charlotte area's most popular fall destinations is the Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill in South Carolina. Just off Highway 5 York County, the Windy Hill apple stand has been around for over 30 years, and the staff is now open for the fall season.
I-85 crash causes major backup near Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — A crash on I-85 southbound near Exit 27 in Gaston County caused a major buildup around the area. The crash caused travel delays for motorists in Gaston County. Even after I-85 southbound lanes reopened, the area continued to see heavy congestion due to a car wreck.
Family's cat rescued from house fire, Charlotte firefighters say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house fire in west Charlotte displaced six people, and firefighters said they were able to rescue the family cat from the home. Charlotte Fire said they responded to a home on Revolution Park Drive near West Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. 30 firefighters got the blaze under control in eight minutes. The department said one person was checked at the scene by Medic.
'An opportunity for independence' | Waxhaw group supports veterans with dogs tailored for service
WAXHAW, N.C. — Editor's note: While nothing graphic is shared in this article, the topic of veteran suicide is discussed briefly. The end of this article features links to resources if you or a loved one are in crisis and need help. They look like little fuzzballs now, but...
Charlotte neighborhood unsettled after squatters take over vacant home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in a Ballantyne neighborhood are calling for a rental company to up its security measures after they say squatters took over a rental property next door. WCNC Charlotte recently reported on a mother getting scammed by a fake landlord that claimed to own a house...
'You’ll hear the horns blaring' | Charlotte neighborhood pleads for CMPD to step in as people run stop signs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte received dozens of videos of people running stop signs at the Marsh Road and Selwyn Farms Lane intersection outside the entrance to a Charlotte neighborhood. Neighbors said it's a huge safety concern and have asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Neighbors said the calm neighborhood...
NCDOT seeking public input for bridge replacement
BELMONT, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for the public's input for a bridge replacement project on the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. NCDOT is planning the replacement of the Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge, along U.S 74 and U.S. 29, over Lake Wylie. There are...
