Charlotte, NC

WCNC

People flock to Uptown, businesses see the impact

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a jampacked weekend in Charlotte. Charlotte Pride just wrapped up and a whole bunch of sporting events kicked off. Thousands were in the streets of Uptown. The quiet and dead Uptown we all came to understand had some life breathed back into it. Whether...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 dead after crash in west Charlotte overnight, per Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash in west Charlotte overnight Sunday, Medic confirms. According to Medic, the crash happened around 1 a.m. along Freedom Drive near Thrift Road. One person was pronounced dead by paramedics following the accident, Medic said. WCNC Charlotte Photojournalist Nick Sheluga...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Things to do to celebrate Charlotte Pride this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a two-year long hiatus, Charlotte Pride returns to the Queen City in celebratory fashion. The highly-anticipated weekend festivities commemorate the 20th anniversary of Pride in Charlotte, and organizers say its message of diversity and acceptance for the LGBTQ community has never resonated more. As you...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Huntersville boxing gym takes on bullying

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to StopBullying.Gov, 20% of students aged 12 to 18 experience bullying nationwide. As we send our kids off to school, how can we better protect them so they're not just another statistic?. Akeen Brown owns Champs Fitness in Huntersville and said the solution is boxing....
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Is dining out cheaper than buying groceries?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising prices are impacting pretty much every part of our lives, but could it actually be cheaper to enjoy a night out at a restaurant than take a trip to the grocery store?. Many people are looking to save a few bucks any way they can...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Windy Hill Orchard offers fun for the whole family

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of the Charlotte area's most popular fall destinations is the Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill in South Carolina. Just off Highway 5 York County, the Windy Hill apple stand has been around for over 30 years, and the staff is now open for the fall season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-85 crash causes major backup near Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — A crash on I-85 southbound near Exit 27 in Gaston County caused a major buildup around the area. The crash caused travel delays for motorists in Gaston County. Even after I-85 southbound lanes reopened, the area continued to see heavy congestion due to a car wreck.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Family's cat rescued from house fire, Charlotte firefighters say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house fire in west Charlotte displaced six people, and firefighters said they were able to rescue the family cat from the home. Charlotte Fire said they responded to a home on Revolution Park Drive near West Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. 30 firefighters got the blaze under control in eight minutes. The department said one person was checked at the scene by Medic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

NCDOT seeking public input for bridge replacement

BELMONT, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for the public's input for a bridge replacement project on the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. NCDOT is planning the replacement of the Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge, along U.S 74 and U.S. 29, over Lake Wylie. There are...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Helpful products for your personal and work life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Our personal and work lives today have their fair share of challenges, so our marketplace trends expert Merilee Kern offers a few helpful problem solvers. One product that is great it the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Child seriously injured after shooting in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A child is facing serious injuries after a shooting at a Gastonia home Friday night, police said. The Gastonia Police Department said it responded to a shots fired call just before 11:30 p.m. along West Fourth Avenue near West Garrison Boulevard. "It was like 10 in...
GASTONIA, NC
