WSMV
20-year-old Memphis woman dies fatal two-car crash in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old Memphis woman was killed after a two-car crash on West Trinity Lane in North Nashville. The crash happened on Saturday night. Hudson was in the front passenger seat in a Hyundai Elantra going westbound when the car was hit by an offset head-on crash by a Nissan Juke.
Couple accused of breaking into, stealing from TN church on first date; Claim they wanted to play a piano
A couple's first date turns into a church burglary in Hendersonville and then a trip to jail.
One killed, two hurt in shooting on Jenna Lee Circle
One person was killed and two people are injured after a shooting in the 200 block of Jenna Lee Circle Thursday.
Vigil held in memory of 22-year-old Mya Fuller
Loved ones cried, hugged, lit candles, and released balloons into the sky Thursday night at Magnolia Medical Center in Murfreesboro in memory of Mya Fuller.
WSMV
Coffee County Sheriff’s Office say 16-year-old in Franklin County is behind ‘possible threat’ toward county schools
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department investigated a “possible threat” directed toward Coffee County Schools on social media. Officials later said that they identified the person responsible for the threat and said the person was a 16-year-old from Franklin County. Officials said charges are pending.
Two critically injured in shooting on Antioch Pike
Two people are critically injured after an early morning shooting in the 1000 block of Antioch Pike Saturday.
tbinewsroom.com
Jackson County Man Charged with Arson, Vandalism
JACKSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Jackson County man. In December 2021, fire investigators responded to a fire at 419 Goolsby Lane in Celina. During the course of the investigation,...
WSMV
Police look for man who went missing over month ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a man who went missing over a month ago. Officials said they are looking for 43-year-old Joshua Kyle Herrington, who was reported missing out of Sumner County. Joshua was last seen on July 8 in Gallatin, TN. Police believe he may be in the Gallatin, Portland, and Davidson County areas.
‘He was just a good kid, he loved life’: Family remembers 5-year-old boy shot at Smyrna basketball court
Jones' grandson, LaVonte'e Williams, was shot at the Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna, near the basketball courts.
Teen dies in the Stones River in Nashville on fishing trip with family
A teen died in the Stones River on Friday afternoon, with personnel from the Nashville Fire Department recovering his body.
Antioch man sentenced to life in prison for murder of pregnant ex-girlfriend
An Antioch man was found guilty on multiple murder charges relating to a case from 2021.
WSMV
Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville following car crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police began investigating a car wreck on Friday night on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway near Fire Station Road in Clarksville. CPD said the crash occurred at 5:15 p.m., involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was life-flighted to Nashville, and their injuries status is unknown now.
fox17.com
Convicted felon found outside Nashville restaurant with rifle, loaded drum magazine
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a convicted felon parked at a fast food restaurant was arrested on Thursday after he was found with weapons. Police report the 31-year-old man was parked at a fast-food restaurant on Largo Drive when MNPD received a suspicious person call. Officers found...
Self-reporting non-injury accidents in Nashville
A big change coming Monday in how to report car accidents in the Metro area. Instead of asking for an officer to come to the scene and make a report, Metro Police are asking motorists to self-report through an online portal.
5-year-old who died from shooting in Smyrna found gun in his father's backpack
Smyrna Police Department officials confirmed Monday night a 5-year-old boy died after a shooting at Lee Victory Park, and that he found the firearm within a backpack belonging to his parent.
TN Horse Shooting: Lebanon couple offers $8K reward for information on who shot their horse
A Lebanon couple is trying to find out who shot Ironman, their 10-year-old horse.
WSMV
Crews recover body of missing teen in Stones River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews began looking for a teenager Friday who was last seen in Stones River while preparing to fish with his father. Officials said the teen was seen entering the water but did not resurface. Nashville Fire officials said crews were supported by the...
WSMV
Woman dies week after truck falls from parking garage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The woman injured after her car fell from a parking garage at Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville has died about a week after the crash. Patsy Pinckard, 73, of Centerville, died Thursday morning following the Aug. 10 crash on 21st Avenue North, according to police. Pinckard’s Toyota Tacoma fell off the fourth floor of the parking garage. Pinckard was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Metro Police offering gifts cards in exchange for guns
This weekend, officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are holding an event to remove more guns from the streets.
WSMV
One person killed in Wilson County crash
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed when a dump truck left the roadway in Wilson County and struck a tree, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said on Thursday. According to the THP preliminary report, Carlos Coronado, 45, of Lebanon, was driving a GMC C6500 dump truck east on Central Pike just before 9:30 a.m. when he made contact with a tree when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, then cross the center line and ran off the left side of the road, made contact with a ditch and overturned before hitting another tree.
