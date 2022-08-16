GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a man who went missing over a month ago. Officials said they are looking for 43-year-old Joshua Kyle Herrington, who was reported missing out of Sumner County. Joshua was last seen on July 8 in Gallatin, TN. Police believe he may be in the Gallatin, Portland, and Davidson County areas.

SUMNER COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO