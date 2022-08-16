ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSMV

20-year-old Memphis woman dies fatal two-car crash in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old Memphis woman was killed after a two-car crash on West Trinity Lane in North Nashville. The crash happened on Saturday night. Hudson was in the front passenger seat in a Hyundai Elantra going westbound when the car was hit by an offset head-on crash by a Nissan Juke.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Coffee County Sheriff’s Office say 16-year-old in Franklin County is behind ‘possible threat’ toward county schools

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department investigated a “possible threat” directed toward Coffee County Schools on social media. Officials later said that they identified the person responsible for the threat and said the person was a 16-year-old from Franklin County. Officials said charges are pending.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Jackson County Man Charged with Arson, Vandalism

JACKSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Jackson County man. In December 2021, fire investigators responded to a fire at 419 Goolsby Lane in Celina. During the course of the investigation,...
JACKSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Police look for man who went missing over month ago

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a man who went missing over a month ago. Officials said they are looking for 43-year-old Joshua Kyle Herrington, who was reported missing out of Sumner County. Joshua was last seen on July 8 in Gallatin, TN. Police believe he may be in the Gallatin, Portland, and Davidson County areas.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville following car crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police began investigating a car wreck on Friday night on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway near Fire Station Road in Clarksville. CPD said the crash occurred at 5:15 p.m., involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was life-flighted to Nashville, and their injuries status is unknown now.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Crews recover body of missing teen in Stones River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews began looking for a teenager Friday who was last seen in Stones River while preparing to fish with his father. Officials said the teen was seen entering the water but did not resurface. Nashville Fire officials said crews were supported by the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman dies week after truck falls from parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The woman injured after her car fell from a parking garage at Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville has died about a week after the crash. Patsy Pinckard, 73, of Centerville, died Thursday morning following the Aug. 10 crash on 21st Avenue North, according to police. Pinckard’s Toyota Tacoma fell off the fourth floor of the parking garage. Pinckard was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
WSMV

One person killed in Wilson County crash

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed when a dump truck left the roadway in Wilson County and struck a tree, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said on Thursday. According to the THP preliminary report, Carlos Coronado, 45, of Lebanon, was driving a GMC C6500 dump truck east on Central Pike just before 9:30 a.m. when he made contact with a tree when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, then cross the center line and ran off the left side of the road, made contact with a ditch and overturned before hitting another tree.
WILSON COUNTY, TN

