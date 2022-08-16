Read full article on original website
Police: Framingham Woman Arrested on Multiple Motor Vehicle Violations
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested a Framingham woman at 7 a.m. yesterday, August 17 on multiple motor vehicle charges. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Patricia Lounsbury-Krotki, 54 of 89 Bethany Road in Framingham at 7;33 a.m. on Clinton Street. “Plates came back stolen out of Avon, and were...
liveboston617.org
Armed Robbery Ends with Gun Arrest in Dorchester Overnight
At about 01:40 hours, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Callender Street and Lyford Street in Dorchester for a report of an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as Voicy Sanders, 27, of Boston, produced a firearm and...
liveboston617.org
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Respond to Attempted Rape by Armed Suspect in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
communityadvocate.com
Northborough police log, Aug. 19 edition
11:30 a.m. Chesterfield Rd. Ambulance. 12:54 p.m. Belmont St./Southwest Cut. Hit and run. 3:36 p.m. Otis St. Fraud. 1:35 p.m. Cedar Hill St. Ambulance. 5:15 p.m. Indian Meadow Dr. Dog complaint. 9:00 p.m. Village Dr. Ambulance. Tuesday, Aug. 2. 8:33 a.m. Jefferson Rd. Dog complaint. 12:28 p.m. Southwest Cut. Ambulance.
communityadvocate.com
Arson charges following fire on Logan Path in Grafton
GRAFTON – A Grafton man has been charged with arson after Grafton police and firefighters responded to a fire in a residence in Logan Path on Aug. 3. Natale Zona, 21, was arraigned on Aug. 4 in Westborough District Court. Zona told officers that the fire was electrical and...
2 Massachusetts residents charged in Bristol 'street takeover'
Bristol police have charged two people in connection with a "street takeover" that happened in June. A "street takeover" is described by police as a new fad where illegal street racers block off an intersection or portions of the roadway. Then, individuals perform illegal stunts with their cars that endanger themselves and spectators.
ABC6.com
Woman sentenced up to 15 years in prison for Attleboro stabbing
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a Weymouth woman faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a fatal stabbing in Attleboro. A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that 22-year-old Kayla Cantu...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police investigating incident where woman dies after bridge jump
Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead after jumping from a bridge in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, State Police, Cambridge Police and Fire, and Boston Police responded to the Charles River at approximately 8:30 p.m. last night after witnesses reported seeing a female diving into the water and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m..
liveboston617.org
Fight Halts Traffic As Teens Battle in the Middle of Seaver Street in Roxbury
On Sunday, August 14th, at around 9:40 p.m. Boston Police Officers from District B-2 received at least one call for a fight in the middle of Seaver Street, Roxbury which was impeding traffic and causing significant backups. Boston Police Officers as well as Transit Police, and the MSP/BPD Gang Unit...
Police: Suspect stole wallet inside Springfield store
Springfield police are looking to identify a person that allegedly stole a wallet found inside a store.
whdh.com
WATCH: Car drives onto second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Video sent into 7NEWS shows a car driving on the second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza. According to Braintree Police, the Lincoln MKX drove through the mall at approximately 11:45 a.m. and traveled 60 yards down the pedestrian walkway driving in from the parking lot.
liveboston617.org
Suspect in Custody After BPD and MSP Gang Unit Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Mattapan
Pawtucket man charged with making bomb threat at workplace
Norton police say they were contacted by the Leonard Street business Tuesday morning about a bomb threat allegedly made the previous day by employee William Brown.
Methuen Police Motorcycle Crackdown Nets Arrest of Lawrence Woman After Her Bike Stalls
Methuen Police arrested a Lawrence woman last Friday as part of the city’s crackdown on motorcyclists’ “dangerous maneuvers” and failure to stop for police. Police said Limarie Brito was arrested Friday night at the intersection of Broadway and Center Street. She was charged with operating to endanger, failure to stop for a police officer, marked lanes violation and failure to stop for a red light.
Man charged for possession of firearm, drugs in Hadley
A 2004 black Cadillac DeVille was stopped for a civil motor vehicle infraction by the Hadley Police Department on Friday, August 12, 2022 at about 1:31 AM.
Former Mass. state trooper indicted in connection with fatal crash
A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has been indicted on a charge of motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of alcohol in connection with a crash that took the life of a motorcycle operator, prosecutors said Thursday.
Framingham Police: Wallet Stolen & Credit Card Charged $1,600+
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are reminding shoppers to keep an eye on their pocketbook while shopping, after a woman reported her wallet stolen at TJ Maxx in Shoppers World. The theft was reported to police at 11:48 a.m. at 1 Worcester Road on Monday, August 15. The individual believes...
Framingham Police Investigating Assault at ATM
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an assault at an ATM in Framingham. The assault was reported at 41 Beacon Street at 4:14 p.m. on Friday, August 12. A woman reported a male “yelled at her for using the Bank of America ATM for too long,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Aug. 19 edition
8:03 a.m. Hannaford Super Market/BPRW. Suspicious activity. 8:35 a.m. Marlboro Commerce Center/Maple St. Medical. 11:14 a.m. Walgreen’s/Granger Blvd. MVA property damage only. 11:17 a.m. Marlborough Hills Health Care/Northboro Road East. Trespassing. 12:30 p.m. Boston Market/Northboro Road East. MVA property damage. 12:53 p.m. Marlborough Hills Health Care/Northboro Road East. Suspicious...
fallriverreporter.com
Man arrested after being accused of threatening to blow up place of employment in Massachusetts, building evacuated
A man has been arrested after threatening to blow up a Massachusetts business that he is employed at. According to Chief Brian Clark, today at just after 10:00 a.m., Norton Police and Fire responded to Pitney Bowes Global Logistics, LLC, 15 Leonard Street, for a report of a possible bomb threat.
