liveboston617.org

Armed Robbery Ends with Gun Arrest in Dorchester Overnight

At about 01:40 hours, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Callender Street and Lyford Street in Dorchester for a report of an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as Voicy Sanders, 27, of Boston, produced a firearm and...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Respond to Attempted Rape by Armed Suspect in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Northborough police log, Aug. 19 edition

NORTHBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Firearms#Shrewsbury#Fanny Pack#Law Enforcement
communityadvocate.com

Arson charges following fire on Logan Path in Grafton

GRAFTON – A Grafton man has been charged with arson after Grafton police and firefighters responded to a fire in a residence in Logan Path on Aug. 3. Natale Zona, 21, was arraigned on Aug. 4 in Westborough District Court. Zona told officers that the fire was electrical and...
GRAFTON, MA
FOX 61

2 Massachusetts residents charged in Bristol 'street takeover'

Bristol police have charged two people in connection with a "street takeover" that happened in June. A "street takeover" is described by police as a new fad where illegal street racers block off an intersection or portions of the roadway. Then, individuals perform illegal stunts with their cars that endanger themselves and spectators.
BRISTOL, CT
ABC6.com

Woman sentenced up to 15 years in prison for Attleboro stabbing

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a Weymouth woman faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a fatal stabbing in Attleboro. A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that 22-year-old Kayla Cantu...
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police investigating incident where woman dies after bridge jump

Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead after jumping from a bridge in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, State Police, Cambridge Police and Fire, and Boston Police responded to the Charles River at approximately 8:30 p.m. last night after witnesses reported seeing a female diving into the water and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m..
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Car drives onto second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Video sent into 7NEWS shows a car driving on the second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza. According to Braintree Police, the Lincoln MKX drove through the mall at approximately 11:45 a.m. and traveled 60 yards down the pedestrian walkway driving in from the parking lot.
BRAINTREE, MA
liveboston617.org

Suspect in Custody After BPD and MSP Gang Unit Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Mattapan

BOSTON, MA
WHAV

Methuen Police Motorcycle Crackdown Nets Arrest of Lawrence Woman After Her Bike Stalls

Methuen Police arrested a Lawrence woman last Friday as part of the city’s crackdown on motorcyclists’ “dangerous maneuvers” and failure to stop for police. Police said Limarie Brito was arrested Friday night at the intersection of Broadway and Center Street. She was charged with operating to endanger, failure to stop for a police officer, marked lanes violation and failure to stop for a red light.
METHUEN, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Investigating Assault at ATM

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an assault at an ATM in Framingham. The assault was reported at 41 Beacon Street at 4:14 p.m. on Friday, August 12. A woman reported a male “yelled at her for using the Bank of America ATM for too long,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough police log, Aug. 19 edition

MARLBOROUGH, MA

