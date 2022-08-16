Read full article on original website
A New Favorite Treat: Rice Krispies found at Lititz Farmers Market
3 Independent Shops Where You Can Buy Back-to-School Supplies [Lancaster, PA]
3 Great Burger Places in Pennsylvania
Breakfast + Lunch at Hudson Botanical [Lancaster, PA]
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in Pennsylvania
Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division Golf match hosted by Hershey
A Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division golf match hosted by Hershey Trojans. Teams included Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College, Chambersburg, Hershey, and Lower Dauphin. The match was held on the East course of the Hershey Country Club.
Micah Parsons takes to social media to show support for Harrisburg football coach Calvin Everett
Count Micah Parsons among those in the corner of Harrisburg football coach and athletic director Calvin Everett. The Dallas Cowboys star and former Harrisburg High player took to Facebook Wednesday, sharing an Op-Ed that was written on PennLive in support of Everett, to make it clear that he is behind his former coach, too.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
‘Schools Are Still After Me’: Kenny Johnson Hearing from Other Programs Despite Pitt Commitment
Like thousands of other high school football players across the country, Kenny Johnson is preparing for the upcoming football season. For the 6’1″ wide receiver from Dallastown High School in York, Pennsylvania, this will be his final season of high school football before taking his talents to the collegiate level.
Middletown officials remain mum on response to reported hazing on football team
Six days after a report of hazing involving some members of the football team, officials from the Middletown Area School District on Wednesday gave no indication as to what action they will take in response. During a school board meeting on Tuesday, Superintendent Chelton Hunter told the school community that...
Middletown football team hazing investigation could end soon
For the first time publicly, Middletown Area School District leaders addressed an ongoing investigation into hazing involving the high school football team.
Former Central Dauphin, current Connecticut star Alyssa Thomas named WNBA Comeback Player of the Year by Associated Press
Former Central Dauphin and current Connecticut Sun standout Alyssa Thomas has been selected by the Associated Press as the WNBA’s Comeback Player of the Year. Thomas missed all but six games last season while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. The eight-year veteran has started all 36 of Connecticut’s...
Strong thunderstorm expected in parts of Cumberland, Adams and York counties
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a special weather statement for parts of Adams, York and Cumberland counties. A strong thunderstorm will impact northeastern Adams County, northwestern York County and northeastern Cumberland County including the Mechanicsburg, Hampton, Boiling Springs, Dillsburg, Lake Meade, Mount Holly Springs, Dover, New Kingstown, Siddonsburg, Hogestown, York Springs, Franklintown, Wellsville areas as well as Messiah College and Ski Roundtop through 4:15 p.m.
Lady Gaga to perform in Hershey next weekend
Lady Gaga will be coming to Hershey in August as part of her summer stadium tour "The Chromatica Ball."
Hersheypark lets family of teen who died of cancer have last ride on Wildcat roller coaster
HERSHEY, Pa. — A family whose late son was a fan of the Wildcat roller coaster got to take the very last ride on it before Hersheypark put it out to pasture. According to a post on the Four Diamonds Facebook page, the family of Cedar Cliff High School graduate Nicholas Pantalone, who died of cancer in 2013, got to take the final ride on the wooden coaster, which is fitting as not only had he worked as a ride operator at the park, but, according to the post, “his voice recording continued to welcome Wildcat riders for years.”
Giant sunflower blooms in Harrisburg
Most of the sunflowers in John Abbott's Harrisburg backyard are about 8 feet tall...except for one.
local21news.com
Find out when your first day of school is here!
Dauphin County — CBS has all of the reported first days of school listed here for your convenience!. August 19 - York City: Kindergarten and Grades 10-12 August 29 - Harrisburg School District, Central Dauphin. Susquehanna Township, Lower Dauphin, Steelton-Highspire, Middletown, West Shore. Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg, Penn Manor. August...
abc27.com
Accident on Pa. Turnpike westbound caused delays
(WHTM) — A traffic accident involving entrapment caused traffic to back up on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) Westbound for hours during Thursday afternoon. According to PennDOT, the accident was on I- 76 Westbound between the Lebanon-Lancaster exit and Harrisburg East exit by milepost 258.4 The right lane is blocked at this time.
Harrisburg man hit by truck while attempting to move dog from roadway
A Harrisburg man who tried to move a dog he had hit was struck by a truck in Mifflin County earlier this month, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State police said that at 8:52 p.m. on Aug. 6 they were called to the scene of a crash. Police said that a 58-year Harrisburg man had struck a dog, and stopped and exited his vehicle on US 522S, and was attempting to move the deceased dog from the roadway when he was struck by a truck driven by Jamie Ross, 43, of Bellefonte. The Harrisburg man was airlifted to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center and sustained serious injuries.
Funeral held for Pa. boy who died in wood-chipper incident
A deadly wood-chipper accident that killed a Lehigh County teen is still under investigation, as emergency personnel emotionally recover from responding to the gruesome scene. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was going to be a senior at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, entering his fourth year of automechanics. His funeral was held Monday, according to his obituary.
theburgnews.com
Broad Street Market featured in new PA-focused TV series, hosted by HGTV personality Steve Ford
Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market soon will be ready for its close-up. On Friday, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office will host a showing of its new Apple TV series “Stuffed with Steve Ford,” which features the market and its vendors. The free event will take place in the market courtyard at 8 p.m., during 3rd in the Burg.
Pa. trooper charged with drunken driving during his morning shift
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper based in York County is accused of driving under the influence while working this week. Joshua M. Ravel, 26, was under the influence of alcohol during his Monday morning shift, police said. Ravel is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and cited with...
Police conclude investigations into 2 fatal crashes near the intersection of Route 72 and Lititz Road in East Hempfield Township
The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday that two investigations into fatal crashes near the intersection of Lancaster Road (Route 72) and Lititz Road in East Hempfield Township have recently concluded. The first incident occurred on Feb. 9, when a juvenile passenger of a Ford Taurus was killed...
Cumberland County home bordering farmland is close to schools, shopping for $670K: Cool Spaces
Built in 2008, this home offers a sunlit commanding view of the neighborhood of Bella Vista in the Cumberland Valley. Location here is key, with a neighborhood so close to Cumberland Valley School District’s complex of schools and a walking trail for students.
Bicylist killed following early morning crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A bicyclist died following a crash with a vehicle in Lancaster County early Saturday, Aug. 13, according to police. Brian Kozera, 44, was wearing a bicycle helmet at the time of the incident but succumbed to his injuries sustained from the crash. The crash occurred on...
Part of I-80 expected to be closed for hours due to overturned tractor-trailer
Update: PennDOT officials said the crash was cleared around 8 p.m. Wednesday. A multi-vehicle crash that includes an overturned tractor trailer has shutdown a portion of Interstate 80 westbound between exits 212B and 215 in Northumberland County.
