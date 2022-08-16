ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, PA

PennLive.com

Strong thunderstorm expected in parts of Cumberland, Adams and York counties

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a special weather statement for parts of Adams, York and Cumberland counties. A strong thunderstorm will impact northeastern Adams County, northwestern York County and northeastern Cumberland County including the Mechanicsburg, Hampton, Boiling Springs, Dillsburg, Lake Meade, Mount Holly Springs, Dover, New Kingstown, Siddonsburg, Hogestown, York Springs, Franklintown, Wellsville areas as well as Messiah College and Ski Roundtop through 4:15 p.m.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
The Staten Island Advance

Hersheypark lets family of teen who died of cancer have last ride on Wildcat roller coaster

HERSHEY, Pa. — A family whose late son was a fan of the Wildcat roller coaster got to take the very last ride on it before Hersheypark put it out to pasture. According to a post on the Four Diamonds Facebook page, the family of Cedar Cliff High School graduate Nicholas Pantalone, who died of cancer in 2013, got to take the final ride on the wooden coaster, which is fitting as not only had he worked as a ride operator at the park, but, according to the post, "his voice recording continued to welcome Wildcat riders for years."
HERSHEY, PA
local21news.com

Find out when your first day of school is here!

Dauphin County — CBS has all of the reported first days of school listed here for your convenience!. August 19 - York City: Kindergarten and Grades 10-12 August 29 - Harrisburg School District, Central Dauphin. Susquehanna Township, Lower Dauphin, Steelton-Highspire, Middletown, West Shore. Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg, Penn Manor. August...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Accident on Pa. Turnpike westbound caused delays

(WHTM) — A traffic accident involving entrapment caused traffic to back up on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) Westbound for hours during Thursday afternoon. According to PennDOT, the accident was on I- 76 Westbound between the Lebanon-Lancaster exit and Harrisburg East exit by milepost 258.4 The right lane is blocked at this time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Harrisburg man hit by truck while attempting to move dog from roadway

A Harrisburg man who tried to move a dog he had hit was struck by a truck in Mifflin County earlier this month, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State police said that at 8:52 p.m. on Aug. 6 they were called to the scene of a crash. Police said that a 58-year Harrisburg man had struck a dog, and stopped and exited his vehicle on US 522S, and was attempting to move the deceased dog from the roadway when he was struck by a truck driven by Jamie Ross, 43, of Bellefonte. The Harrisburg man was airlifted to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center and sustained serious injuries.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Funeral held for Pa. boy who died in wood-chipper incident

A deadly wood-chipper accident that killed a Lehigh County teen is still under investigation, as emergency personnel emotionally recover from responding to the gruesome scene. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was going to be a senior at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, entering his fourth year of automechanics. His funeral was held Monday, according to his obituary.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

