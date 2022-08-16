EISA awards 2022-2023: 8 camera and 14 lens categories create plenty of winners

EISA, the Expert Imaging and Sound Association, has announced the winners of its 2022-2023 awards. Headlining the photography sector and claiming the title of Camera of the Year is the Nikon Z 9 . According to the EISA judges, the Z 9 "is the most advanced and capable camera you can buy right now" and "is a ground-breaking and powerful tool."

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Camera of the year: Nikon Z9

But as we've come to expect from the annual EISA awards, there are so many other categories that pretty much every new camera and lens has received an award, so almost no manufacturer 'goes home' empty handed...

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

Best full-frame camera: Sony Alpha 7 IV

Can this really be the best full-frame camera when the full-frame Z 9 is Camera of the Year? Anyway, we digress. The judges were impressed at how the A7 IV "features significant improvements over its predecessor, the Alpha 7 III, in almost all areas." adding that "The new 33-million-pixel back-illuminated CMOS Exmor R sensor and the latest BIONZ XR processor ensure brilliant image quality, while its articulating touchscreen makes it easier to work with, especially for filmmakers and vloggers."

(Image credit: Canon)

Best professional camera: Canon EOS R3

Another suspiciously diplomatic choice here, given the Z 9 'Camera of the Year' would be the logical pick for this category as well. In any case, EISA awarded the win to the EOS R3 on the grounds that it's "a truly professional tool for both stills photography and video" and is "tailor-made for professional use at news and sport events."

(Image credit: Canon)

Best APS-C camera: Canon EOS R7

We can't argue with this choice. The EOS R7 is undoubtedly the most exciting new APS-C camera this year. The EISA judges evidently agree, stating how it is "powerful yet affordable", while also being impressed by the "highly responsive Dual Pixel CMOS AF autofocus and "excellent" subject detection. The R7's high burst shooting rate and 5-axis IBIS systems were also commended.

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

Best buy camera: Fujifilm X-T30 II

This category is designed for "photographers who’d like to buy a capable camera at an attractively low price". The X-T30 II takes the win on account of how it "delivers the same great image quality as Fujifilm’s more expensive models, with particularly attractive JPEG colour rendition directly from the camera.". Its updates over the original X-T30 were also appreciated, and the judges concluded that the X-T30 II is "a pleasure to shoot with and delivers excellent results".

(Image credit: Jon Devo)

Best photo/video camera: Panasonic Lumix DC-GH6

In this 'hybrid' camera category, the GH6 gets the honours thanks to it delivering "impressive still life photos" while also "creating compelling multimedia content". User-friendly ergonomics with separate video and stills controls, along with "best-in-class video creation tools" were also cited as reasons for the GH6's win.

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

Best vlogging camera: Sony ZV-E10

Another camera praised for its stills and video competency. According to EISA, the ZV-E10 is "an excellent camera for both photos and video, offering fast and accurate autofocus, complemented by Real-Time eye AF." Furthermore, "the latest video technology, from 4K to live streaming, and numerous features...make creating and sharing vlogs very easy in all kinds of situations."

(Image credit: Tom Ormerod)

Best Micro Four Thirds Camera: OM System OM-1

Not exactly the most hotly contended category, but it's the first camera from the newly-formed OM System brand that receives the accolade. EISA stated that "Micro Four Thirds cameras have taken a great leap forward" thanks to the OM-1, which is a "powerful camera [that] is built like a tank".

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Lens of the year: Sony FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II

There are plenty of compelling candidates for this award, but we agree that the superb Sony 24-70mm G-Master II is a worthy winner. EISA was impressed by its image quality and autofocus performance, along with its reduced size and weight relative to the original lens.

(Image credit: Tamron)

Best Zoom lens: Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD

EISA rightfully citied the 35-150mm's potential to replace several prime lenses, thanks to its large aperture throughout the extended zoom range.

(Image credit: Tamron)

Best standard zoom lens: Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2

Here's another slightly odd choice, given the Sony 24-70mm GM II 'Lens of the Year' would also fit into this category. However, the Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 is still a worthy winner in our view. EISA mentions its high image quality, fast autofocussing and improved ergonomics as reasons for the win.

(Image credit: Sony)

Best telephoto zoom lens: Sony FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Best superzoom lens: Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS | Sports

"Stunningly good" optical quality gave this E-mount and L-mount lens the win in the superzoom category.

(Image credit: Tamron)

Best travel zoom lens: Tamron 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD

The second of a trio of wins for Tamron, EISA reckons this is a "fantastic lens" for users of Fujifilm and Sony mirrorless APS-C cameras wanting to travel light.

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

Best standard lens: Fujifilm FUJINON XF33mm F1.4 R LM WR

"A lens with no real weak spots" and "a perfect standard lens" - high praise indeed

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Best wide angle lens: Sigma 20mm F2 DG DN

Judges were impressed by the Sigma's large aperture, compact build, solid weather-sealed construction and high image quality.

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Best telephoto lens: Nikon NIKKOR Z 800mm F6.3 VR S

Unusually compact dimensions, low weight, excellent image quality and an affordable price tag were all factors that earned the Nikon Z 800mm the win in this lens category

(Image credit: Future)

Best macro lens: Nikon NIKKOR Z MC 105mm F2.8 VR S

The recent Nikon Z 105mm macro lens takes the honors here thanks to it being "A nearly perfect macro lens"

