Recent rain not enough to lift East Texas burn bans
Storm blows roof off Maydell VFD
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in Mineola are concerned about plans to demolish a home that sits in the city’s historic district off Johnson Street. The Kitchens house is important to locals because the Kitchens family was very instrumental over the years in bringing business and prosperity to the area. They were well liked and well respected.
88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview
ketk.com
Roof blown off Maydelle VFD during Wednesday storms in Cherokee County
MAYDELLE, Texas (KETK) – Wednesday storms in Cherokee County wreaked havoc on the small town of Maydelle. Maydelle Volunteer Fire Department is currently without a roof. According to a Shelly Knott, a witness, the roof was suspended in a tree for about five minutes due to extreme winds then fell into the road.
Abatement OK’d for Company Bringing $30 Million Plant to Lufkin
The City of Lufkin released news today that the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation Board unanimously approved a tax abatement for Francis Innovation Operations – a nitrile glove manufacturer promising to bring a $30 million facility and 100 jobs to the city. What is FIO & What Do They Make?
Detour announced for SH 135 in Gregg County next week
Major wreck closes FM 346 at CR 122 in Smith County
LOCAL LOVE: East Texas Restaurant Vows to Keep Prices Low for Customers
This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone’s Gas Tank
Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
City of Tyler program allows employees to bring babies to work
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to support their employees, the City of Tyler is allowing parents to bring their babies to work. The pilot program is designed to support employees of working families with the transition to parenthood by allowing them to bring their infant children to work with them until they are about six months old.
Tyler’s proposed budget to fund demolition of substandard buildings
Wood County fire marshal says burn ban still in effect despite rain
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Marshal Tully Davidson said that residents need to remember that the county remains under a burn ban. Davidson said that he’s received several calls from people who live in the county asking if they are allowed to burn now that some rain came through the area.
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new Gap Customer Engagement Center in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday in Longview for GAP’s Customer Engagement Center. The 850,000 square foot facility currently employs 300 people. With its automation systems, the facility is designed to do a million units of E-commerce a day, which means they will be able to ship the orders directly from the new facility to the customers home.
WebXtra: Hawkins leadership has sticker shock over cost of street resurfacing
Sole survivor of White House lightning strike is on the road to recovery
Nitrile glove manufacturer coming to Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Economic Development Corporation board has approved a tax abatement for a nitrile glove manufacturer which is promising to bring a $30 million facility and 100 jobs to the city. According to a press release, the company is Francis Innovation Operations. The release said Lufkin...
Swift Water Supply gives boil water notice for certain Nacogdoches customers
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Certain customers of Swift Water Supply in the Nacogdoches area are asked to boil their water for consumption until further notice. The notice is due to service interruption where the main 6-inch line broke on Highway 7, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Swift Water Supply Company to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
Pittsburg ISD proposes $88 million bond
PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – The Pittsburg ISD Board of Trustees unanimously agreed to call for an $88,350,000 bond to be voted on Nov. 8. Officials made this decision after the Facility Planning Committee made the recommendation after they met during spring and summer of 2022. The committee is made up of about 20 community members […]
inforney.com
Two arrested in burglary of historical East Texas school building
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two of three suspects in the Aug. 7 burglary of Karnack’s historical Carver Elementary School, which is now home to the newly launched nonprofit Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization. Michael Austin Crawford and Kaylin Nicole Banks, both 21, of Mooringsport, Louisiana,...
