wtoc.com
Man shot and killed by SPD officer case turned over to District Attorney’s office
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation finished its report of an officer-involved shooting in Savannah. GBI officials confirmed Saturday that they’ve turned over Saudi Lee’s case to the District Attorney’s office. Lee was shot and killed by a Savannah police officer on June 24.
WJCL
Shooting near Savannah park leaves several people hurt
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting near Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday night left two people hurt. The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. at Alabama Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to Chatham EMS. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
WJCL
Georgia State trooper involved in wreck in Downtown Savannah
A Georgia trooper was involved in a wreck in downtown Savannah on Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Bay Street near the intersection with Fell Street. According to Georgia State Patrol, a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street at its intersection with Bay...
SPD investigates overnight downtown shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in downtown Savannah. According to police, officers responded to a shooting at Whitaker and Broughton Street. Police say that they found a female victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers located a suspect vehicle and stopped it. Detectives continue to investigate […]
WJCL
GBI finishes investigation of Saudi Lee fatal shooting by Savannah Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The investigation into the Savannah Police Officer shooting death of Saudi Lee moves forward. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has finished its report of the incident and turned it over to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office for review. Lee was chased and shot last...
WTGS
Emergency crews, police respond to shooting near Savannah
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WTGS) — An investigation is underway after several people were shot near Savannah Saturday night. Officials with Chatham Emergency Services say they responded to the area of Alabama Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue for a shooting. Three people have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
Bluffton police chief resigns from position
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price is resigning from her position. Chief Price’s last day of employment with the Town of Bluffton is on or before Sept. 15. Town Manager Stephen Steese named Captain Scott Chandler as the interim chief. “The Town has accepted Chief Price’s resignation,” Steese said. “Stephenie Price is […]
WJCL
Church incident in Pooler leads investigators to double homicide in Florida
The Pooler Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday after connecting him to a double homicide in Florida. On Tuesday morning, First Baptist Church of Pooler called police to report a suspicious man, now identified as James Green. The church told dispatchers that the man had asked to speak to...
WJCL
Indictments: Alex Murdaugh stole more than $120,000 intended for his brother
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, charged in the double murder of his wife and son, now faces additional indictments. On Friday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the South Carolina State Grand Jury issued indictments against Murdaugh, as well as two associates, for alleged crimes that took place in Colleton and Hampton counties.
Savannah Police investigate attempted hanging by suspect in custody
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a suspect attempted to hang himself while in police custody. According to a spokesperson for the department, a man tried to choke himself with a piece of clothing in December 2021. After the incident, the Internal Affairs Division launched an investigation that is now […]
Man sentenced in Colleton County triple homicide
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The man responsible for killing three people and injuring a child at a Colleton County home in 2017 was found guilty on Friday. Authorities arrested Kenneth Mar’Keith Chisolm after they said he shot and killed Phillip Miller, 46, Lori Miller, 52, and Vincent Miller, 13 during a robbery at their […]
wtoc.com
Two people injured in shooting on Alabama Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the area of Alabama Avenue and Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday evening, according to Chatham Emergency Services. Chatham Emergency Services officials say the two people have non-life threatening injuries. Portions of Florida and Alabama Avenues...
live5news.com
Alleged getaway driver takes stand in Colleton County triple murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Inside the Colleton County Courthouse, witnesses provided more detailed evidence in a triple murder trial Thursday afternoon. Kenneth Chisolm faces charges in the murders of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller, and 13-year-old Vincent Miller. Thursday morning marked the third day of the trial with La...
Heavy police presence at Memorial Stadium after altercation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium along with rumors circulating caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects fled the scene. SPD said no shots were fired and no one was injured. The chaos started towards […]
Three injured in Alabama Ave. shooting Saturday night
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place last night off of Alabama Avenue. Police say that they were called to the scene of a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue late last night. Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. […]
Prosecutors: Alex Murdaugh stole from brother; family firm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A disbarred South Carolina attorney charged with killing his wife and son has been indicted on another round of financial crimes. This time, prosecutors said Alex Murdaugh stole $295,000 from his brother and the law firm founded by his prominent legal family a century ago. Murdaugh, 54, faces nine additional charges — four counts of obtaining property under false pretenses, three counts of money laundering and two counts of computer crimes — in indictments handed up by the State Grand Jury on Tuesday and released publicly Friday. Murdaugh is in jail set likely to stand trial in January on murder charges for the June 2021 shooting deaths of his wife Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul. They were killed with different guns outside one of the family’s homes in Colleton County, investigators said.
WJCL
1 person taken to hospital after car catches fire in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — One person had to be taken to the hospital for evaluation after a car caught fire in Jasper County on Friday night. Shortly after 11 p.m., Jasper County crews responded to Snake Road for a report of a car crash with fire. When crews got there, the car was already fully engulfed.
wtoc.com
Savannah Police Department notices large spike in auto thefts following new social media trend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A national TikTok trend has made its way to the Coastal Empire and it’s putting a strain on local police officers. Savannah Police report a 50% uptick in auto thefts, but criminals are doing it in a different way. Corporal Joshua Flynn at SPD’s Northwest...
wtoc.com
Deadly Statesboro shooting trial to begin again on Monday
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A trial will start again in Bulloch County on Monday more than two years after a deadly shooting. Jurors in this case must compare the danger Marc Wilson faced on the road that evening with danger he perceived when he fired his gun. Wilson faces murder...
wtoc.com
22-year-old killed on West 38th Street in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 22-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning on West 38th Street in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block for a reported shooting shortly after midnight. Officers found 22-year-old Phoenix Odom deceased from a gunshot wound. The...
