Lincoln City, OR

Titusville Herald

Single-A California League Glance

Inland Empire at San Jose, 9:30 p.m. Fresno at Visalia, 9:30 p.m. Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m. Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m. Inland Empire at San Jose, 9:30 p.m. Fresno at Visalia, 9:30 p.m. Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m. Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Titusville Herald

University of Idaho envisions largest research dairy in US

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The University of Idaho wants to build the nation’s largest research dairy and experimental farm in south-central Idaho, the geographical heart of the sector. University President Scott Green and school officials in a presentation to Gov. Brad Little and other members of the Idaho...
MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID
Titusville Herald

3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted on federal charges

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A federal indictment accuses current and former Kentucky State Police troopers of using excessive force during an arrest and conspiring to cover it up, authorities said. A grand jury in London indicted Kentucky State Troopers Jeremy Elliotte, 28; Michael L. Howell, 32; and former Trooper...
LONDON, KY
Titusville Herald

Georgia man gets 130-month prison term for romance fraud

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for his role in an international romance fraud scheme, according to authorities in Arizona. Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that 47-year-old Onovughe Ighorhiohwunu, of Kennesaw, received a 130-month prison term last week for conspiracy...
KENNESAW, GA
Titusville Herald

Unclaimed items being auctioned at West Virginia State Fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Unclaimed property such as rare coins, currency, jewelry and other collectibles will be up for auction at two events this week at the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea, the state treasurer's office said. Two auctions were held last week, and the final two...
FAIRLEA, WV
Titusville Herald

Noem boosts pay for state corrections officers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday announced immediate pay boosts for correctional officers at state prisons that have struggled with staffing shortages in recent months. The Republican governor has attempted for over a year to address complaints among Department of Corrections employees, as...
POLITICS
Titusville Herald

Texas Team Stax

Team Totals.242.3054003526967166151414973471035902971. Team Totals53654.09118118271050.0955529477124423969.
TEXAS STATE
Titusville Herald

Kentucky offers cost-effective care program for older adults

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's administration has unveiled an initiative aimed at providing comprehensive, cost-effective care for people age 55 and older. People voluntarily enrolling will receive a variety of medical and social services. Beshear said it will expand services for people who otherwise qualify for...
KENTUCKY STATE

