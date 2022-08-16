Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla elementary school canceled Friday due to staffing shortages
Alaska National Guard look into helping ASD with bus driver shortage. The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers. Updated: 7 hours ago. Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District spokesperson Jillian Morrissey told Alaska’s News Source...
alaskasnewssource.com
Live weather at the Alaska State Fair
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure is shielding the Panhandle from wet weather. However, it is nothing but wet weather in Southcentral Alaska on Friday and more expected Saturday. If you are considering the weather and attending the Alaska State Fair in Palmer over the weekend, the drier day is expected to be Sunday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Manhunt Continues in Montgomery County
Alaska National Guard look into helping ASD with bus driver shortage. The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers. Updated: 6 hours ago. It’s still unclear whether the elementary school will reopen on Monday...
alaskasnewssource.com
Strangers find kayaker's lost prosthetic leg in Campbell Creek
Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskasnewssource.com
Iditarod Elementary closed Friday due to staffing shortage
Alaska National Guard look into helping ASD with bus driver shortage. The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers. Updated: 4 hours ago. It’s still unclear whether the elementary school will reopen on Monday...
alaskasnewssource.com
Woman killed in crash on Parks Highway in Willow identified
WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers were notified of a head-on collision near mile 94 on the Parks Highway on Thursday, according to a dispatch. Troopers received the call at 9:05 am and responded to the scene, along with first responders. After an investigation, troopers could conclude that the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Despite persistent rain, morale is high as vendors finalize booths ahead of opening day of the Alaska State Fair
Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage homeless planning discussion continues
Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
RELATED PEOPLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska National Guard prohibited by statute to assist with ASD bus driver shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers. A National Guard spokesperson said they have been in contact with the Alaska Emergency Operations Center, adding that this partnership is still in the works and they do not have a concrete answer yet if the partnership will be possible.
alaskasnewssource.com
A Palmer judge sentenced a man convicted of murdering a fellow schoolmate in 2016 with a 75-year sentence on Wednesday.
On Tuesday Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson vetoed a portion of the Anchorage Assembly’s plans spending plan using the American Rescue Plan Action (ARPA) Funds. Alaska State Troopers finally received funding needed to purchase body worn cameras, which will soon be issued as standard equipment for all troopers and wildlife officers throughout the state. This multi-million dollar purchase has been years in the making and has been at the center of controversy for those who feel troopers should have been equipped with body cameras long ago.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was taken to a hospital after a pedestrian collision in downtown Anchorage, according to an Anchorage Police Department online report. At 2:17 a.m. Saturday, medics with the Anchorage Fire Department and police responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision near Fourth Avenue and G Street. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage parents face long wait times during drop-off and pickup on first day of school
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thursday kicked off the first day of school for students in the Anchorage School District. Long lines of cars stretched around some schools as parents waited to drop off and pick up their children. “The line was literally liked wrapped all the way in a big...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly passes ordinance to address emergency shelter plan for cold weather
On Tuesday Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson vetoed a portion of the Anchorage Assembly’s plans spending plan using the American Rescue Plan Action (ARPA) Funds. Alaska State Troopers finally received funding needed to purchase body worn cameras, which will soon be issued as standard equipment for all troopers and wildlife officers throughout the state. This multi-million dollar purchase has been years in the making and has been at the center of controversy for those who feel troopers should have been equipped with body cameras long ago.
alaskasnewssource.com
UAA adds to their aviation division in an effort to fight pilot shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - National Aviation Week begins Aug. 19, recognizing the achievements that have simplified long-distance travel. The week is a celebration of all things aviation. In 1939 the week was declared a national holiday as aviation was born in the United States. The date even coincides with Orville Wright’s birthday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska jobs see an increase from last year
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage. Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage. Alaska National Guard look into helping ASD with bus driver shortage. Updated: 23 hours ago. The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Persistent rain unable to dampen vendor morale as preparations continue for Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Fair opens this Friday as yet another sign that summer is ending and fall has begun. Alaska State Fair CEO Jerome Hertel said Thursday that while the wet weather has made setup a little more difficult, they are right on track to open the gates at 11 a.m. on opening day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskasnewssource.com
New pilot project seeks to build climate change resiliency
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska faces a lot of weather drama. Scientists say the large swings from one extreme to the other, and their increased frequency over time are tell-tale signs of climate change already having significant impacts on the state, whether by sea, by land, or on the people.
alaskasnewssource.com
‘In terms of the budget we’re in a dire situation’: Anchorage schools begin with a rocky start
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday morning several teachers at Denali Montessori Elementary sat on wooden benches, spending their final hours before school begins training for a busy week ahead. Laminated ‘happy birthday!’ signs and positive affirmations were being posted on the walls. Everyone was busily preparing for a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Bradley Renfro convicted
Anchorage Assembly passes ordinance to address emergency shelter plan for cold weather. The agenda was put forward by Felix Rivera after assembly members say Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration failed to bring their own plan forward to resolve these issues. Updated: 4 hours ago. On Tuesday Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mayor Bronson’s vetoes likely to cause delay for some projects
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson vetoed a portion of the Anchorage Assembly’s spending plan on Tuesday to distribute American Rescue Plan Action Funds. On August 9, the assembly passed a resolution that was set to distribute $51 million in ARPA funds to nonprofits, local businesses, and...
Comments / 0