Hope, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

Wasilla elementary school canceled Friday due to staffing shortages

Alaska National Guard look into helping ASD with bus driver shortage. The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers. Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District spokesperson Jillian Morrissey told Alaska's News Source...
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Live weather at the Alaska State Fair

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure is shielding the Panhandle from wet weather. However, it is nothing but wet weather in Southcentral Alaska on Friday and more expected Saturday. If you are considering the weather and attending the Alaska State Fair in Palmer over the weekend, the drier day is expected to be Sunday.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Manhunt Continues in Montgomery County

It's still unclear whether the elementary school will reopen on Monday...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Strangers find kayaker's lost prosthetic leg in Campbell Creek

Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska's rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
SOLDOTNA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Iditarod Elementary closed Friday due to staffing shortage

It's still unclear whether the elementary school will reopen on Monday...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Woman killed in crash on Parks Highway in Willow identified

WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers were notified of a head-on collision near mile 94 on the Parks Highway on Thursday, according to a dispatch. Troopers received the call at 9:05 am and responded to the scene, along with first responders. After an investigation, troopers could conclude that the...
WILLOW, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Despite persistent rain, morale is high as vendors finalize booths ahead of opening day of the Alaska State Fair

Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage homeless planning discussion continues

Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska National Guard prohibited by statute to assist with ASD bus driver shortage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers. A National Guard spokesperson said they have been in contact with the Alaska Emergency Operations Center, adding that this partnership is still in the works and they do not have a concrete answer yet if the partnership will be possible.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

A Palmer judge sentenced a man convicted of murdering a fellow schoolmate in 2016 with a 75-year sentence on Wednesday.

On Tuesday Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson vetoed a portion of the Anchorage Assembly's plans spending plan using the American Rescue Plan Action (ARPA) Funds. Alaska State Troopers finally received funding needed to purchase body worn cameras, which will soon be issued as standard equipment for all troopers and wildlife officers throughout the state. This multi-million dollar purchase has been years in the making and has been at the center of controversy for those who feel troopers should have been equipped with body cameras long ago.
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Assembly passes ordinance to address emergency shelter plan for cold weather

On Tuesday Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson vetoed a portion of the Anchorage Assembly's plans spending plan using the American Rescue Plan Action (ARPA) Funds. Alaska State Troopers finally received funding needed to purchase body worn cameras, which will soon be issued as standard equipment for all troopers and wildlife officers throughout the state. This multi-million dollar purchase has been years in the making and has been at the center of controversy for those who feel troopers should have been equipped with body cameras long ago.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

UAA adds to their aviation division in an effort to fight pilot shortage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - National Aviation Week begins Aug. 19, recognizing the achievements that have simplified long-distance travel. The week is a celebration of all things aviation. In 1939 the week was declared a national holiday as aviation was born in the United States. The date even coincides with Orville Wright’s birthday.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska jobs see an increase from last year

Alaska National Guard look into helping ASD with bus driver shortage. The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

New pilot project seeks to build climate change resiliency

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska faces a lot of weather drama. Scientists say the large swings from one extreme to the other, and their increased frequency over time are tell-tale signs of climate change already having significant impacts on the state, whether by sea, by land, or on the people.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Bradley Renfro convicted

Anchorage Assembly passes ordinance to address emergency shelter plan for cold weather. The agenda was put forward by Felix Rivera after assembly members say Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration failed to bring their own plan forward to resolve these issues. Updated: 4 hours ago. On Tuesday Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Mayor Bronson’s vetoes likely to cause delay for some projects

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson vetoed a portion of the Anchorage Assembly’s spending plan on Tuesday to distribute American Rescue Plan Action Funds. On August 9, the assembly passed a resolution that was set to distribute $51 million in ARPA funds to nonprofits, local businesses, and...
ANCHORAGE, AK

