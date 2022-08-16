Read full article on original website
Metro police find fentanyl, heroin, cocaine at home near airport
A man now has ten charges to his name after police found him with fentanyl and a slew of other drugs.
fox17.com
MNPD investigating shooting on 16th Ave North
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 11:45 near the 1600 block of 16th Ave N. One person was taken from the scene for treatment for unknown reasons. This is a breaking news story, check...
Gallatin police searching for Subway bandit
Gallatin police are on the hunt for a Subway bandit, a man who burglarized a popular sandwich shop after employees locked up and went home for the evening.
WSMV
One person shot in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are on the scene at 371 Wallace Road in South Nashville where one person has been shot. The shooting reportedly happened at.
WSMV
One man injured during drive-by shooting in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to police at the scene, a man was standing outside of a house on 16th Avenue North when a vehicle drove by and opened fire, striking the man in the upper body. He was transported to the hospital but is expected to survive.
WSMV
Nashville man arrested with illegal narcotics, including 168 grams of fentanyl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man in possession of dangerous amounts of drugs on Wednesday afternoon near Nashville International Airport. Police conducted a search inside an apartment belonging to 41-year-old Vernon Roberts on Glastonbury Road before making the arrest. According to the affidavit, the search revealed roughly...
WSMV
Metro Nashville Police Dept. addresses body camera concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department held a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to provide context and body camera footage of an incident that occurred in July 2021 where MNPD employees redacted profanity from the footage. During that incident, an MNPD officer responded to a call regarding...
whopam.com
Tennessee man charged with DUI, assault of officer following crash
A Tennessee man sought on warrants is facing several new charges after he allegedly drove impaired and attempted to assault a police officer following an accident. Hopkinsville police responded to a collision at Pembroke Road and Bill Bryan Boulevard just before 3 p.m. and an arrest citation says 44-year old Gregory Thomason of Pegram, Tennessee smelled of alcohol and there was an odor of alcohol coming from his vehicle.
Fight leads to woman being indicted for attempted criminal homicide
A 34-year-old woman has been indicted on attempted criminal homicide charges after a fight resulted in another woman being critically injured last year.
Car thefts force woman to quit new job days after moving to TN
Janeice Young had only been living in Murfreesboro for three weeks when her car was stolen by a group of underage burglars who are still on the run.
Remains in Watertown now identified, police considering it a homicide
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has now identified the remains of a 22-year-old found in Watertown earlier this month.
fox17.com
MNPD: Man found with large stash of drugs during home check in Nashville
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Probation and parole officers found a large quantity of drugs when they performed a home check on a Nashville man Wednesday. Officers who searched inside of Vernon Roberts' dresser found a loaded firearm next to a pill bottle that contained 40 suboxone pills, a schedule 3 narcotic.
Catching a killer: sheriffs seek help from public
The Wilson County Sheriff is hoping for the public to help provide leads in the Mya Fuller murder case. Her remains were found on August 6, in a remote field. The sheriff vows an arrest will be made.
WSMV
MNPD launches self-reporting program for certain vehicle crashes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chief John Drake announced a new program that will take effect on Monday, Aug. 22 that will allow drivers involved in many property damage crashes to self report driver information and collision details through an online portal. The system, developed by Lexis-Nexis will route the completed...
WSMV
Metro Police to launch program to report minor crashes online
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police is launching new program that will allow drivers involved in many minor car crashes to self-report driver information and collision details through an online portal starting on Monday, Aug. 22. The system, developed by Lexis-Nexis, will route the completed report to Metro Police’s Records...
WSMV
One person killed in Wilson County crash
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed when a dump truck left the roadway in Wilson County and struck a tree, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said on Thursday. According to the THP preliminary report, Carlos Coronado, 45, of Lebanon, was driving a GMC C6500 dump truck east on Central Pike just before 9:30 a.m. when he made contact with a tree when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, then cross the center line and ran off the left side of the road, made contact with a ditch and overturned before hitting another tree.
WSMV
Woman dies week after truck falls from parking garage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The woman injured after her car fell from a parking garage at Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville has died about a week after the crash. Patsy Pinckard, 73, of Centerville, died Thursday morning following the Aug. 10 crash on 21st Avenue North, according to police. Pinckard’s Toyota Tacoma fell off the fourth floor of the parking garage. Pinckard was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
WSMV
Wanted felon caught after chase with MNPD officers, K-9, aviation units
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted felon was arrested Monday morning after a coordinated effort within the Metro Nashville Police Department. Randall Conquest, 38, was wanted by MNPD for three outstanding felony warrants, including a sex offender registration violation. Police said Conquest fled officers in a stolen Toyota Tundra last week. The truck had been stolen from a home on Wingate Avenue.
radio7media.com
Shelbyville Man Indicted on Murder Charges
A JOINT INVESTIGATION BY SPECIAL AGENTS WITH THE DRUG INVESTIGATION DIVISION OF THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION, THE BEDFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, AND THE 17TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DRUG TASK FORCE HAS RESULTED IN THE INDICTMENT OF A SHELBYVILLE MAN, IN CONNECTION TO THE DRUG-RELATED DEATH OF A BEDFORD COUNTY RESIDENT.
Tennessee woman charged with murder after inmate overdoses
Rachal Dollard was taken into custody by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from a sealed indictment in Hickman County.
Comments / 4