WSMV
TDOT to close Murfreesboro Pike ramp onto I-40 East this weekend
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The ramp from Murfreesboro Pike onto Interstate 40 East will be closed this weekend while concrete repairs are made, the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Thursday. The ramp will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday and again from 8 p.m. Friday until...
WBBJ
Lexington Utilities issues 24-hour boil water notice for customers
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington Utilities is issuing a boil water notice. All customers are advised to boil any water before drinking for approximately 24 hours. The utility company announced the issue around 8 a.m. on Thursday, citing a water main break near West Church Street. Customers may experience lower...
thunder1320.com
Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening
Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
Woman whose vehicle fell from Nashville parking garage has died
The woman critically injured when her vehicle fell from a parking structure at Saint Thomas Midtown hospital has died.
Tennessee Tribune
Unveiling Clarksville’s Forgotten History
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN — Freedom Day (August 8) in Clarksville got off to a resounding start this year with the installation of a series of historical markers honoring African Americans’ contributions throughout the region. With four stops slated for unveiling the event took place at 11 a.m. on...
WSMV
Family looks back on day twins washed away in Waverly flood
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s been one year since devastating flooding ripped through Waverly and Humphreys County. One family lost everything, including their 7-month-old twins, when flood waters rose on Aug. 21, 2021. On Washington Avenue, the only place left to sit is the stoop. “It brings back a...
WSMV
Murfreesboro woman gives kids free haircuts
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) — You could argue it takes a special kind of person to cut children’s hair, but one Murfreesboro woman spent one week doing it for free. It was such a success, Amanda Prince partnered with a Franklin kids gym to do it again Wednesday. “I...
WSMV
Middle Tennessee dog daycares see uptick in kennel cough cases
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Throughout the Middle Tennessee area, many doggy daycares have been seeing a spike in kennel cough cases. While veterinary clinics have been filling up, many of the daycares have been emptying. Paw Pals Dog Daycare and Boarding in Brentwood managers said right now they have been...
Lexington Progress
Flat Tire Causes Truck Fire on Interstate 40
The Henderson County Fire Department’s Station Three received a late-night call at the 118 mile-marker of Interstate 40, Tuesday August 9, 2022. According to Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy, the department responded to the fire at 11:02 p.m. Friction from a flat tire caused the blaze. For this...
WSMV
Metro Council to vote on plan to reduce crashes in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council is expected to vote on NDOT’s Vision Zero Action Plan Tuesday night. The plan aims to cut back crashes in Nashville. Last month, WSMV 4 brought you the story of Abbey Dailey, a pregnant mother of four who got into a bad wreck on Gallatin Pike. We checked in to see how she is doing now and how she and her family feel about the plan.
WSMV
Friends, family seek justice in death of Wilson Co. woman who ‘lit up a room’
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says they have not received many tips regarding the homicide of a 22-year-old woman whose body was found earlier this month. The Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Mya Fuller’s remains were found on August 6 off Trammel Lane in...
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
fox17.com
MNPD investigating shooting on 16th Ave North
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 11:45 near the 1600 block of 16th Ave N. One person was taken from the scene for treatment for unknown reasons. This is a breaking news story, check...
radio7media.com
City of Columbia Announces Roads to be Paved this Week
CITY OF COLUMBIA ANNOUNCES LIST OF STREETS TO PAVED THIS WEEK. FLEMING STREET FROM 8TH AVENUE TO 4TH AVENUE; 4TH AVENUE FROM CARTER STREET TO RIVERSIDE DRIVE; IRON BRIDGE ROAD FROM EAST END STREET TO 100 FEET PAST FAIRVIEW PARK; FAIRVIEW DRIVE FROM IRON BRIDGE ROAD TO HANNAWAY ROAD; AND FRIERSON COURT FROM IRON BRIDGE ROAD TO THE END.
WSMV
One person shot in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are on the scene at 371 Wallace Road in South Nashville where one person has been shot. The shooting reportedly happened at.
130 pounds of marijuana found inside Madison home
A man is facing charges after police allegedly found about 130 pounds of marijuana inside his home while performing a search warrant.
WSMV
Woman dies week after truck falls from parking garage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The woman injured after her car fell from a parking garage at Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville has died about a week after the crash. Patsy Pinckard, 73, of Centerville, died Thursday morning following the Aug. 10 crash on 21st Avenue North, according to police. Pinckard’s Toyota Tacoma fell off the fourth floor of the parking garage. Pinckard was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
clarksvillenow.com
Student recovering after being hit by car in front of Clarksville High School
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A recent accident has sparked conversations in the community on how to make students safer while traveling to and from school. Anthony Johnson, public information officer for Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, said after school on Friday a Clarksville High School student walked to the church across the street to meet his parent/guardian at her vehicle.
