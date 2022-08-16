Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Douglas School employees complete ALICE training for another year
BOX ELDER, S.D. — Teachers and staff at Douglas Middle School participated in active shooter training to prepare for the return of students on Monday, Aug. 22. The staff runs through active shooter scenarios every year to stay familiar with ALICE and its response protocol. ALICE stands for Alert,...
Flashback: South Dakota Lemonade Stand Makes Huge Splash
Do you remember a young kid named Wyatt Dennis who sold lemonade to the bikers during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Who would have imagined that one simply lemonade stand would top local and national news?!. Well this year during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Wyatt was back selling lemonade to...
Black Hills Pioneer
Threshing Bee at Sturgis this weekend
STURGIS — The 54th annual Black Hills Steam & Gas Threshing Bee is Friday through Sunday near Sturgis. The event is sponsored by the Western Dakota Antique Club and is held on the club grounds east of Sturgis on Alkali Road just past the Sturgis Airport.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department helps local students gear up for academic success with back-to-school essentials
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Last year, the Rapid City Police Department teamed up with the I Am Legacy organization and the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board for a school supplies drive and distribution. Combined donations from residents at both Wal-Mart locations and Target were able to provide at least 200 students with brand-new supplies to start the school year off.
KELOLAND TV
Panel OKs projects at five South Dakota airports
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen, Eagle Butte, Pierre, Spearfish and Wall can look forward to federal improvements at their local airfields. The South Dakota Aeronautics Commission gave the green light Thursday to the projects. Aberdeen will see a $3.78 million apron expansion. The FAA will pay 95%, with state...
Black Hills Pioneer
SBHS grad thankful to be alive
STURGIS — Tanner Puckett said he is very, very thankful that he is alive. The 31-year-old Rapid City man remains in a Denver hospital following a power paragliding accident on Aug. 4.
newscenter1.tv
Anamosa Street expansion hopes to end in early 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Expanding East Anamosa Street in Rapid City has been on the drawing board since the 1990s, but hadn’t started before now due to the cost. It was identified in 2000 that it would be a huge improvement for the city’s transport system to make the connection between East Rapid to Rushmore Crossing.
newscenter1.tv
Accessible Black Hills and Visit Rapid City form partnership
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Accessible Black Hills announced it is partnering with Visit Rapid City to put together a list of businesses and attractions in Rapid City and how accessible they are. Cody Wiseman, Marketing Manager for VRC says, “What we’re trying to do is capture information from business...
newscenter1.tv
Annual meeting reminding people that “Water is Sacred” being held in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Brothers Wakinyan and Thorne LaPointe first introduced the concept of the Mni Ki Wakan Summit in 2016 during a conference at the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues. Since the first meeting of the now annual program in 2017, the event allows for Indigenous...
KELOLAND TV
Central States Fair in Rapid City begins this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City and surrounding areas are now getting ready for the Central States Fair to start after a busy Rally week. From motorcycles filling up the streets to fair goers heading to the grandstands, it’s been a packed summer in the Black Hills.
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
hillcityprevailernews.com
Custer Deli now open for business
The Custer Deli opened Aug. 5 and with 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday (open Sundays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), Custer now has more options for breakfast, lunch and dinner downtown. Located at 437 Mt. Rushmore Road, between Southern Hills Law and the Rock Shop, The...
newscenter1.tv
Lakota Immersion on hold at RCAS; District says teacher shortage is to blame
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Area School District is pushing back – for at least a year – its planned Lakota Immersion classes, because they can’t find qualified teachers. The District made the announcement last Thursday. “In June, when I came on board, we...
newscenter1.tv
Central States Fair officials, vendors making final preparations ahead of opening
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the Central States Fair preparing for their August 19 opening, sales this year are making visitors act fast if they still want to catch some of the excitement. Passes for the 77th annual fair are already in limited supply, including the carnival ride passes. All...
newscenter1.tv
Summer Nights to host a military appreciation night August 18
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Summer Nights in Rapid City will be hosting a military appreciation night Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. All tips collected at the beverage stations will be donated to Folds of Honor South Dakota, which is a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
newscenter1.tv
Brook Kaufman named to CDME Board of Directors
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Tuesday, Visit Rapid City President and CEO Brook Kaufman was named to the Certified Destination Management Executive Board of Directors. “To be appointed to the CDME Board of Directors is an honor,” said Kaufman. “I know firsthand the work it takes to earn the CDME accreditation, and I look forward to helping the next generation of tourism professionals earn their CDME and advance their industry knowledge.”
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish/DOT come together on intersection plans
SPEARFISH — In a joint effort between the city of Spearfish and the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT), the intersection at Colorado Boulevard and Highway 85 is scheduled for some major changes, but as the city, which maintains Colorado Boulevard, moves forward with its plans; the state, which maintains Highway 85, needs a bit more time to catch up.
newscenter1.tv
Veterans Court congratulates three new graduates
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pennington County Veterans Court congratulated three new graduates Tuesday. During a ceremony at the courthouse, with friends and family in attendance, the grads were recognized for their accomplishments. The Veterans Court program is an alternative to incarceration that’s offered to veterans who end up in the criminal justice system. The program helps the vets with treatment, therapy and employment.
KELOLAND TV
Exclusive look inside Genesis Farms Cannabis Company
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Scale. It is the word that may come most readily to mind when you look upon the growing operation that is Genesis Farms, which aims to be the state’s largest cannabis production operation. Genesis Farms’ main facility is located in Box Elder, South...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally vehicle final count lower than 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fewer than 500,000 vehicles were counted for the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said. The S.D. DOT counts vehicles entering Sturgis at nine locations during the 10-day rally. The city of Sturgis uses the DOT vehicle count, tons of garbage removed from the city and analysis of photographs to estimate the attendance each year.
