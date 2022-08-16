RAPID CITY, S.D. — Summer Nights in Rapid City will be hosting a military appreciation night Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. All tips collected at the beverage stations will be donated to Folds of Honor South Dakota, which is a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

3 DAYS AGO