Coroner confirms actor James Caan’s cause of death
LOS ANGELES — Cardiac issues led to the death of legendary actor James Caan, according to a report released Saturday by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, “The Godfather” actor died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease at age 82, People magazine reported, noting that Caan also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD, as well as congestive heart failure.
‘Empire’ actor Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death revealed six months after her body was found
"Empire" actor Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death was revealed six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles. Pearlman died by suicide caused by sodium nitrate toxicity on Feb. 18, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. Pearlman, 43, went missing after she...
James Caan’s Cause of Death Revealed
James Caan, the celebrated actor known for his work in “Thief” and “The Godfather” films who passed away on July 6, died from a combination of various heart issues. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the primary cause of death was a heart attack, followed by coronary artery disease, which he had been diagnosed with three years prior.
Anne Heche's death ruled an accident, cause of death revealed by medical examiner
Anne Heche's cause and manner of death have been determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office.
Anne Heche car crash scene footage released: Inside damaged Los Angeles home
New video footage documenting the aftermath of Anne Heche's car crash Aug. 5 revealed damage to the house after the late actress crashed her car into the house, and it erupted into flames. Representatives from multiple law enforcement agencies combed through the uninhabitable home in the Mar Vista neighborhood near...
Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Emerges From Scene of Wreck
Since Anne Heche passed away last week, various footage has emerged showing the moments leading up to. her fatal crash. Some clips show just how fast the actress was speeding through Los Angeles. New footage though reveals just how embedded Anne Heche’s car was inside LA resident Lynne Mishele’s home after plowing through.
Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward
Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
NBC News’ Richard Engel says his 6-year-old son, Henry, has died
NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel announced Thursday that his son Henry, 6, has died. “Our beloved son Henry passed away. He had the softest blue eyes, an easy smile and a contagious giggle. We always surrounded him with love and he returned it, and so much more. Mary and Richard,” Engel wrote on Twitter.
Young Thug and Gunna Speak to Each Other During Hearing, Lawyer Tells Them to Stop Because It’s Being Recorded
Young Thug and Gunna recently got to speak to each other during a court hearing but were warned to stop. On Thursday (Aug. 18), both Young Thug and Gunna appeared in court via satellite for another pre-trial hearing for their upcoming RICO trial. During a break in the action, the two YSL rappers attempted to spark a conversation.
American found dead at same Bahamas resort where three US tourists died earlier this year
An American was recently found dead at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in the Bahamas, which is the same resort where three American tourists died earlier this year, a spokesperson for Sandals confirmed to Fox News Digital. "Bahamian authorities do not suspect any foul play and the cause appears to be...
Amazon van hits, kills California toddler: police
An Amazon delivery van struck and killed a 23-month-old girl in Irvine, California, on Tuesday, authorities said. The collision happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment community near the 300 block of Estancia, the Irvine Police Department said in a news release. First responders raced...
Death of actress Lindsay Pearlman, who was missing for days, is ruled a suicide
Lindsay Pearlman had been missing for five days in February before her body was found. Now coroners have ruled her death as a suicide.
NYC notorious Rikers Island lock-up sees corrections captain stabbed in neck by alleged gangbanger gunman
An accused gangbanger jailed at Rikers Island for the deadly shooting of an innocent bystander allegedly stabbed a corrections captain in the neck at the notorious New York City lock-up. During a melee that erupted at approximately 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, inmate Malik Facey is accused of stabbing a Rikers Island...
Florida man wielding machete dead after breaking into home, telling sleeping resident 'I love you'
A Florida man was killed after he allegedly broke into a house and got into bed with the homeowner, all while carrying a machete. The incident happened in Fruitville, Florida, on Thursday morning when police said that the homeowner, who was sleeping in an apartment connected to his home, told 911 dispatchers that there was a man in the unit who was sharpening a machete with a baseball bat, according to FOX 13.
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez wedding preparations underway: What to know about the venue, officiant and more
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are set to tie the knot again this weekend during an extravagant three-day celebration at his sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia. The 50-year-old actor and the 53-year-old singer first married last month during a midnight ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.
LA County coroner rules Anne Heche's death an accident
The coroner cited inhalation and thermal injuries as the cause of death.
Joe Jonas, Simon Cowell and other famous men get candid about plastic surgery and injectables
Plastic surgery, fillers and injectables are not just for the women in Hollywood. Joe Jonas recently said men should not be faced with a negative stigma if they decide to have work done. But they have to be careful. Back in April, Simon Cowell admitted to having too much work...
Los Angeles flash mob loots, vandalizes 7-Eleven following street takeover, police say
A giant flash mob ransacked and looted a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles following a street takeover at an intersection earlier this week, leaving the store in disarray, authorities said. A large group entered the convenience store early Monday near Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard. Surveillance video from the store...
U.S. Actor Anne Heche Taken off Life Support 9 Days After Car Crash
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -American actor Anne Heche was taken off life support on Sunday, nine days after suffering severe injuries in a fiery car crash, as a compatible person was found to receive her donated organs, a spokesperson said. Heche, 53, had been legally dead since Friday, though still with...
