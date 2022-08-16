Read full article on original website
Mayor Hall answers concern over not asking RPSO for patrol help
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said he has not needed to ask the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for help with patrolling the streets of the city, despite being short of officers at the Alexandria Police Department. In an interview with News Channel 5, Mayor Hall said...
Ville Platte Police Chief appeal to run for re-election shot down
Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue has been barred from running for re-election on the Nov. 8 ballot after the La. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal ruled he lives outside the city limits.
Animal Cruelty Arrests Made in Rapides Parish
Alexandria, La - The owner of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy in Lena Tina Frey, 52, and her daughter, Victoria Brimer, 21, were arrested Thursday, August 18, 2022 by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office. Both were arrested on felony charges of two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. The...
NPSO arrests for Aug. 1-3, 2022
Jennifer Foster, 38 (wf), 2 counts of contempt of court. Kevin Berryman Jr., 20 (bm), simple criminal damage to property, theft, no drivers license, no proof of insurance. Glenn Hughes Jr., 34 (bm), possession of marijuana, possession of CDS in the presence of a juvenile. John Hamilton, 72 (bm), violation...
Proposed bike & pedestrian path along Red River Levee could potentially provide economic boost
Mayor Hall answers concern over not asking Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for patrol help. Mayor Jeff Hall said he has not needed to ask the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for help with patrolling the streets of Alexandria despite being short on officers. Arrests made in Cypress Arrow Kennel...
Two women arrested for animal abuse at K-9 academy in Rapides Parish [VIDEO]
According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO), two women have been arrested in relation to an animal cruelty complaint at the Cypress Arrow K-9 Academy in Rapides Parish, La.
Suspect sought for robbery on Alma Street in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Alma Street on August 16. APD said Javon Sanders, 18, is wanted for armed robbery, battery and aggravated assault with a firearm. He is...
Shooting on Perry Ln. injures one
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday, Aug 17.
Alexandria City Council calls special meeting to review a new cyber security software
The family of one of Jacob Michot’s alleged victims has filed a civil lawsuit against him, his parents and their homeowners insurance company. Closer look at La. Democratic Party’s controversial senatorial endorsement. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. KALB Political Analyst Greg LaRose takes a closer look at the...
Tina Frey of Cypress Arrow K9 Facility Responds About Alleged Animal Abuse
WARNING some images in the video may be disturbing to some viewers. New information for you on the alleged animal cruelty case at Cypress Arrow K9 training facility in Lena, La. ABC 31’s Joel Massey has this report. A statement from Attorney Bradley Drell on behalf of Tina Frey...
Leesville man charged with timber theft
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry's Enforcement (LDAF) arrested James Travis Johnson, 48, for one count of timber theft less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products on August 9.
NPSO ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY THE OWNER OF LIVESTOCK FOUND ON JOHNSON CHUTE ROAD
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are attempting to identify the owner of a longhorn steer recently found in the 2500 block of Johnson Chute Road near Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. The animal is currently being stored at Red River Livestock. If you are the owner,...
Deville man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man has been arrested and charged with first degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 years old. Mark Bryant, 62, was arrested on August 4 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. According to the Rapides Parish...
Opelousas police respond to late-night shooting
Police responded to a late-night call around 10 p.m. on the 900 block of Perry Lane in relation to shots being fired.
United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill
The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Leesville Police Respond to Reports of a Man With a Rifle at Walmart
Leesville Police Officers responded to the Leesville Walmart just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022, after receiving reports of a man with a rifle. Upon their arrival, they located the man who was found to be in possession of a pellet gun. Officers discovered that there was no active threat. Leesville Police Department would like to thank the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office for their quick response to assist and to the community for their concern for the safety of others.
RPSO warns of jury duty scam
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking parish residents to be aware of callers who are claiming to be with the federal government and are attempting to defraud you over “missed jury duty.”. RPSO said the scammers will indicate they are with the...
RPSO opens new substation in Hineston
HINESTON, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has opened a new substation in the Hineston community. The Hineston substation was made possible through a partnership with the Oakhill Fire Department, Station #6, and District 25 State Representative Lance Harris, who secured grant funds for the substation’s construction.
UPDATE: Boil advisory in effect for two streets in Opelousas
Major water line break in Opelousas caused brown water. All customers and addresses on Marquerite St. and any customers who experienced low pressure water on Dunbar St.
LDWF launches new free fishing education courses
The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will launch its exciting new Fishing Course Series aimed at offering ongoing short but informative training sessions throughout the state on a variety of fishing topics that will appeal to both beginner and experienced anglers.
