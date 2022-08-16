ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

kalb.com

Mayor Hall answers concern over not asking RPSO for patrol help

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said he has not needed to ask the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for help with patrolling the streets of the city, despite being short of officers at the Alexandria Police Department. In an interview with News Channel 5, Mayor Hall said...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Animal Cruelty Arrests Made in Rapides Parish

Alexandria, La - The owner of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy in Lena Tina Frey, 52, and her daughter, Victoria Brimer, 21, were arrested Thursday, August 18, 2022 by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office. Both were arrested on felony charges of two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. The...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

NPSO arrests for Aug. 1-3, 2022

Jennifer Foster, 38 (wf), 2 counts of contempt of court. Kevin Berryman Jr., 20 (bm), simple criminal damage to property, theft, no drivers license, no proof of insurance. Glenn Hughes Jr., 34 (bm), possession of marijuana, possession of CDS in the presence of a juvenile. John Hamilton, 72 (bm), violation...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Alexandria, LA
kalb.com

Suspect sought for robbery on Alma Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Alma Street on August 16. APD said Javon Sanders, 18, is wanted for armed robbery, battery and aggravated assault with a firearm. He is...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KLFY News 10

Leesville man charged with timber theft

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry's Enforcement (LDAF) arrested James Travis Johnson, 48, for one count of timber theft less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products on August 9.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Deville man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man has been arrested and charged with first degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 years old. Mark Bryant, 62, was arrested on August 4 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. According to the Rapides Parish...
DEVILLE, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

Leesville Police Respond to Reports of a Man With a Rifle at Walmart

Leesville Police Officers responded to the Leesville Walmart just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022, after receiving reports of a man with a rifle. Upon their arrival, they located the man who was found to be in possession of a pellet gun. Officers discovered that there was no active threat. Leesville Police Department would like to thank the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office for their quick response to assist and to the community for their concern for the safety of others.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

RPSO warns of jury duty scam

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking parish residents to be aware of callers who are claiming to be with the federal government and are attempting to defraud you over “missed jury duty.”. RPSO said the scammers will indicate they are with the...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

RPSO opens new substation in Hineston

HINESTON, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has opened a new substation in the Hineston community. The Hineston substation was made possible through a partnership with the Oakhill Fire Department, Station #6, and District 25 State Representative Lance Harris, who secured grant funds for the substation’s construction.
HINESTON, LA
kalb.com

LDWF launches new free fishing education courses

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will launch its exciting new Fishing Course Series aimed at offering ongoing short but informative training sessions throughout the state on a variety of fishing topics that will appeal to both beginner and experienced anglers.
LOUISIANA STATE

