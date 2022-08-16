Read full article on original website
WTVC
Rhea County highway back open after crash closes it for several hours, guardrail damaged
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — (PREVIOUS: Wednesday, August 17, 2022) The Rhea County Sheriff's Office says Dayton Mountain Highway at Cranmore Cove Road has reopened in both directions after a crash Tuesday night. They're urging drivers to use caution in the area as the guardrail has been damaged. They say...
WATE
Two injured after vehicle hits tree in Cookeville
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Cumberland County are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle. THP reported that the driver may have blown a steer tire causing him to lose control. The vehicle looks to be in the middle of a field after it ran...
thunder1320.com
Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening
Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
WTVCFOX
Elderly man having possible medical emergency causes crash in Chattanooga Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An elderly man having a possible medical emergency caused a crash in Chattanooga Tuesday, according to Chattanooga police. CPD says the passenger of the vehicle was taken care of on the scene by EMS. The driver was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
WDEF
Police report a pedestrian was hit by an ambulance Monday night
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police report that a pedestrian was hit by an ambulance earlier this week. It happened Monday night around 10:30 on Lee Highway above Standifer Gap Road. When police arrived, they found a 28 year old man on the shoulder of the road. They had to...
WDEF
Police Chase on I 75
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A police chase ended with a crash on I-75 around noon. It happened near the Highway 153 exit. Chattanooga Police say a Traffic Unit tried to pull the vehicle over for speeding, but it fled. But the fleeing vehicle soon crashed. Three people ran from the...
Georgia man dies in Polk County boating incident
The body of a 57-year-old Georgia man was recovered from 36 feet of water on Parksville Lake in Polk County on Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
WTVCFOX
Man in custody after SWAT situation in Chattanooga Monday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 58-year-old man is in custody after an apartment standoff Monday night in Chattanooga, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. A release says shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment on the 900 block of Mountain Creek Road. A...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County woman recognizes HCEMS for saving her life Wednesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County woman recognized HCEMS personnel for saving her life on Wednesday. Donna Hardiman, met with HCEMS crew paramedic Derrick Truitt and Aaron Howard who saved her life. On July 10, 2022, Hardiman was at home with her children and grandchildren when she suddenly...
WTVC
Speeding vehicle leads Chattanooga police on chase down I-75 ending in a crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A driver and his passengers were taken into custody after evading police during a traffic stop and leading them on a chase down I-75 that ended in a crash Tuesday, Chattanooga police say. CPD says police attempted to stop a vehicle on I-75 northbound. The driver...
WTVCFOX
Update: Missing Rhea County man found safe Tuesday
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Rhea County Sheriff's Office reports Victor Freeman has been found and is safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) needs your help locating a man from Rhea County who's missing. Tuesday morning the TBI announced a Silver Alert for 73-year-old Victor Freeman. Freeman...
WTVCFOX
2 years later, Marion Co family still searching for man who went missing while 4-wheeling
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A Marion county man went out with his friends and never made it back home, two years later the family is still seeking answers. “Josh was just really a fun loving kid,” says Day. Cindy Day cherishes the memories she has with her son...
TWRA: Body of Georgia man recovered in lower eastern Tennessee after unoccupied boat found
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the body of a 57-year-old man was found in a Polk County lake Monday evening after they received a call about an unoccupied boat going in circles near a boat ramp. Boaters were able to board the boat and...
thunder1320.com
Manchester man reported as missing person
Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD, Derrick Burgess Odear was last seen by his family on December 27, 2021. His family reports that he walked away from Be the Bush Ministries Treatment Facility on that day. His family believes he could be living in Nashville.
WTVCFOX
Two years after disappearing, owner reunited with pet cat in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It is a heartwarming story that has been two years in the making. McKamey Animal Center says Chanel the cat and her mom, Alexandra, got separated from each other back in 2020 when Chanel got out and ran away. Days passed with no sign of Chanel,...
newstalk941.com
Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents
Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
Man Wanted for Questioning after Attempting to Enter Pelham Home
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help identifying a person wanted for questioning. Sunday morning 3:41am a male subject attempted to enter an occupied home in the Payne’s Cove community. If you have any information, contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department at 931-692-3466 x5 or on messenger.
WTVCFOX
Ooltewah High School student arrested for writing shooting threat on bathroom stall
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — An Ooltewah High School student was arrested Wednesday for writing a shooting threat on bathroom stall, according to HCSO. The threat was written in red marker with a school shooting threat dated for August 19, 2022, HCSO says. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s SRD immediately began investigating...
WDEF
Rezoning Request for North Hickory Valley Property Denied
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — After forming a petition of more than a thousand signatures against the rezoning of property off of Highway 58 and North Hickory Valley road, opponents of the development had an opportunity to celebrate when the Hamilton County Commission unanimously voted no on the rezoning request. “Really,...
WTVCFOX
City council approves funding from Hamilton County for new fire training tower
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga is receiving $1.5 million from Hamilton County for construction of a new fire training tower at the Chattanooga Fire & Police Training Center on Amnicola Highway, CFD says. City council approved it on Tuesday night. CFD says this is getting the ball rolling on a...
