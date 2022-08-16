ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WITN

Lewis, Young win multiple medals at AAU Junior Olympics

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Croatan high’s Luke Lewis, we told you about his taekwondo skills earlier this year, competed at the AAU Junior Olympics 14 and 15 year old division this summer. Lewis took home two golds and two bronze medals at the event. Luke moved up an age division so the competition was much tougher too. Another local athlete, Malachi Young, won two golds and two silvers at the event in the 16-17 year old division. Congrats to these young athletes!
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern begins season as top team in poll

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern begins the high school football season as the top team in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll. Here’s how the poll looks going into the first week of games. Click here to see the full schedule of games. Click here to see more high school football coverage.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

East Carolina University students move in for fall semester

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University officials say drivers should anticipate delays as the school welcomes students back to campus. Wednesday was move-in day for the fall 2022 semester. School officials encourage people driving around the university to expect and plan for delays all week as families arrive to...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Jacksonville mayor responds to reports on new city manager

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A city here in Eastern Carolina will soon be under new management. The City of Jacksonville voted to make Josh Ray its new city manager, effective Sept. 12, 2022. The city says Ray is a 20-year veteran of public service and is a credentialed manager of...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Charges pending after fight at New Bern High School among student-athletes

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say charges are pending after a gun was reportedly shown during a fight at New Bern High School. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and New Bern police officers responded to the school at 11:35 a.m. Monday due to a report of a person with a gun. School was not in session, but some staff members and student-athletes were at the school.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Schools announces leadership appointments

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Tuesday announced the appointments of Kamara Roach as Chief of School Support and Lavetta Roundtree as principal at W.H. Robinson Elementary School, effective immediately. Roach previously served as principal at WHRES since 2017, while Roundtree has been an assistant principal with PCS for the last […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Trauma-informed training at New Bern convention center

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A coalition is hosting a trauma-informed training session Thursday in New Bern. The Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention is hosting the summit offering training for schools and law enforcement by field experts. The training, which organizers say is much needed is taking place at the...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Snow Hill American Legion still fighting for headquarters

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans with an American Legion in Snow Hill have been trying to get a headquarters for years. They feel it’s only fair they get help from Greene County, since they say the county helped another legion in town secure a building. However, as WITN...
SNOW HILL, NC
WITN

POLICE: Goldsboro child missing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Farmville museum to host third Music in the Park

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A museum in Farmville will host a free concert Thursday night. The third Music at the Park event will be at the May Museum from 5 to 9 p.m. The concert, which is hosted by the Friends of the May Museum, will feature live music from the band 28 West, food from Anita’s and The Rock food truck, East Carolina Italian Ice, as well as local vendors and businesses.
FARMVILLE, NC
WITN

Returning ECU students give boost to Pitt County businesses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Retail sales stayed flat this July according to a report from the Census Bureau on Wednesday. For Pam Carraway, owner of Votre Boutique, business is going well due to locals and East Carolina University students returning to campus. As inflation rates start to slow down, Carraway...
PITT COUNTY, NC

