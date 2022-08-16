Read full article on original website
Jacksonville, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Jacksonville. The Hoggard High School football team will have a game with Northside High School - Onslow on August 18, 2022, 15:30:00. The Jacksonville High School football team will have a game with Southwest Onslow High School on August 18, 2022, 15:30:00.
Lewis, Young win multiple medals at AAU Junior Olympics
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Croatan high’s Luke Lewis, we told you about his taekwondo skills earlier this year, competed at the AAU Junior Olympics 14 and 15 year old division this summer. Lewis took home two golds and two bronze medals at the event. Luke moved up an age division so the competition was much tougher too. Another local athlete, Malachi Young, won two golds and two silvers at the event in the 16-17 year old division. Congrats to these young athletes!
High school football teams move up season opener to avoid weather
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school football season kicking off tonight in the east. A handful of schools pushed up opening night to Thursday evening to avoid the weather. Parrott Academy and Harrell’s Christian were on the docket already. We caught up with a couple of the area...
Sports Spotlight : J.H. Rose quarterback Taylor leading the way on and off the field
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school football kicks off this week. Before it does, we feature a quarterback who took his team all the way to the state final last fall. J.H. Rose senior Will Taylor has grown into a leader on and off the gridiron. He’s this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.
Jacksonville, Washington win opening night, Northside-Jacksonville falls
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hoggard 42, Northside-Jacksonville 16. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Game of the Week: Defending 1-A champs Tarboro ready for annual battle with Rocky Mount
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two teams that know each other very well are gearing up to face off in Our Touchdown Friday Game of the Week. Tarboro and Rocky Mount have a rival history, and the last time these two teams faced each other, Rocky Mount came out on top 12-0. Head coach of the […]
New Bern begins season as top team in poll
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern begins the high school football season as the top team in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll. Here’s how the poll looks going into the first week of games. Click here to see the full schedule of games. Click here to see more high school football coverage.
East Carolina University students move in for fall semester
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University officials say drivers should anticipate delays as the school welcomes students back to campus. Wednesday was move-in day for the fall 2022 semester. School officials encourage people driving around the university to expect and plan for delays all week as families arrive to...
Jacksonville’s new city manager defends Tennessee job search, past firing
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A day after Jacksonville hired a new city manager, Josh Ray defended another job search and explained why he was fired from his last city. Jacksonville City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night in naming Ray as its next city manager. He replaces Richard Woodruff who retired earlier this year from the city.
Jacksonville mayor responds to reports on new city manager
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A city here in Eastern Carolina will soon be under new management. The City of Jacksonville voted to make Josh Ray its new city manager, effective Sept. 12, 2022. The city says Ray is a 20-year veteran of public service and is a credentialed manager of...
Upcoming school year raises concern for kids mental health following pandemic isolation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The 2022-2023 school year is around the corner and classrooms in Eastern Carolina hope to be full of young minds eager to learn. In some ways things will go back to pre-pandemic normalcy, meaning that for first the time some students will be in a classroom setting which raises concerns about mental health.
Charges pending after fight at New Bern High School among student-athletes
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say charges are pending after a gun was reportedly shown during a fight at New Bern High School. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and New Bern police officers responded to the school at 11:35 a.m. Monday due to a report of a person with a gun. School was not in session, but some staff members and student-athletes were at the school.
Pitt County Schools announces leadership appointments
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Tuesday announced the appointments of Kamara Roach as Chief of School Support and Lavetta Roundtree as principal at W.H. Robinson Elementary School, effective immediately. Roach previously served as principal at WHRES since 2017, while Roundtree has been an assistant principal with PCS for the last […]
MOM: Doctor wants to get Parker Byrd out of hospital after Thursday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The mom of ECU commit Parker Byrd, who was injured in a boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23, says his doctor wants to get him out of the hospital after Thursday. Mitzi Byrd said via Facebook Tuesday afternoon that her son’s doctor was very...
Trauma-informed training at New Bern convention center
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A coalition is hosting a trauma-informed training session Thursday in New Bern. The Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention is hosting the summit offering training for schools and law enforcement by field experts. The training, which organizers say is much needed is taking place at the...
Snow Hill American Legion still fighting for headquarters
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans with an American Legion in Snow Hill have been trying to get a headquarters for years. They feel it’s only fair they get help from Greene County, since they say the county helped another legion in town secure a building. However, as WITN...
POLICE: Goldsboro child missing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
Motorcyclist critical after crash near Greenville Town Common is an ECU student
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist who remains in critical condition after he was hit by a car yesterday afternoon in Greenville is an East Carolina University student. Greenville police say charges are coming in the crash on First Street that happened around 4:30 p.m. Officer Brandon Johnson said a...
Farmville museum to host third Music in the Park
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A museum in Farmville will host a free concert Thursday night. The third Music at the Park event will be at the May Museum from 5 to 9 p.m. The concert, which is hosted by the Friends of the May Museum, will feature live music from the band 28 West, food from Anita’s and The Rock food truck, East Carolina Italian Ice, as well as local vendors and businesses.
Returning ECU students give boost to Pitt County businesses
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Retail sales stayed flat this July according to a report from the Census Bureau on Wednesday. For Pam Carraway, owner of Votre Boutique, business is going well due to locals and East Carolina University students returning to campus. As inflation rates start to slow down, Carraway...
