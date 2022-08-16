GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Croatan high’s Luke Lewis, we told you about his taekwondo skills earlier this year, competed at the AAU Junior Olympics 14 and 15 year old division this summer. Lewis took home two golds and two bronze medals at the event. Luke moved up an age division so the competition was much tougher too. Another local athlete, Malachi Young, won two golds and two silvers at the event in the 16-17 year old division. Congrats to these young athletes!

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO