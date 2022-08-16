ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewton, AL

WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman found with 60 grams of meth, arrested for trafficking: ECSO reports

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a traffic stop early Thursday morning, a Pensacola woman was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Late Wednesday night, an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area of Jackson Street when the deputy observed a white Dodge Dakota, bearing an Alabama tag with nonfunctioning […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

5 teens arrested for car burglaries: Escambia Co. deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested five people including a 13-year-old over the weekend for car break-ins, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Car burglaries were reported on Freedom Lane and Bayshore Drive. According to police, “homeowners were awakened by felons trying to steal what didn’t […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man sentenced to 15 years for trafficking meth

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, a Pensacola man was sentenced to fifteen years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, according to officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office On June 29, an Escambia County jury found Jason Stewart McGowan guilty of the charge. On Dec. 17, 2020, as part of a drug investigation, the […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Brewton man found with meth, leads police on foot chase through woods

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police Department arrested one man after they said he ran from officers while being taken into custody Monday morning. Dennis Wade Maddox Jr. was arrested Monday, Aug. 13, after officers were called near Brewton Animal Control. Officers were called after Maddox was seen driving with a completely flat tire, […]
BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman flees checkpoint, busted with drugs: Flomaton Police

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — A drunk driver with cocaine and ecstasy fled a checkpoint on Old Atmore Road and Tulip Street Saturday, according to Flomaton Police. After a chase, the driver was arrested and now faces half a dozen charges. Fenetrias Lewis faces six charges: driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled […]
FLOMATON, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WEAR

UPDATE: Deputies clear text threat at Pine Forest High School

UPDATE - 11 A.M. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have cleared the text threat at Pine Forest High School after finding it to be non-credible. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the lockdown at the school has been lifted. No further details were released. Check back here for more updates.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola Police Department warns of phone scam

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department is warning residents of a telephone scam. The department has received two complaints from residents saying they received a phone call from “Detective Dwight Howard” with the Pensacola Police Department. Police say he is telling the residents that they are a part of some type of sexual abuse case involving a minor, and that he is willing to settle out of court, and otherwise he will put out warrants for their arrests.
WKRG News 5

Drivers will survive HWY 85 head-on crash: Florida Highway Patrol

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A damage-littered accident on Highway 85 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning South of Crestview. Florida Highway Patrol says a 50-year-old man from Tennessee collided his truck head-on with a 67-year-old Crestview man. FHP said both drivers are at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment but will be ok. The […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
Atmore Advance

Atmore man involved in crash with pedestrian

An Atmore man was involved in a crash that injured a pedestrian in Escambia County, Fla., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 22-year-old Atmore man was traveling south on Highway 29 approaching Muscogee Road in the outside lane. According to the FHP, which doesn’t release names, the non motorist...
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

Deputies investigate cell phone threat at Pine Forest High School

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat Tuesday at Pine Forest High School. Channel 3 confirmed with deputies just before 1 p.m. that the school was put on lockdown amid the investigation. Escambia County Public Schools says it was "placed in an elevated state of security" around 12:15 a.m.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered 19-year-old ‘located’: Escambia Co.

UPDATE (10:38 a.m.): The ECSO said they found Baez in an update on their Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Jesus Baez, 19, was last seen at around 2:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

