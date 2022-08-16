Read full article on original website
niceville.com
WCSO: Man found with methamphetamine, heroin following dispute in Freeport
FREEPORT, Fla. – A Pensacola man was arrested in Freeport yesterday after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said he revealed a bag containing drugs hidden down his pants in his buttocks. According to a statement by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), it responded to the Outpost RV...
Pensacola woman found with 60 grams of meth, arrested for trafficking: ECSO reports
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a traffic stop early Thursday morning, a Pensacola woman was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Late Wednesday night, an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area of Jackson Street when the deputy observed a white Dodge Dakota, bearing an Alabama tag with nonfunctioning […]
5 teens arrested for car burglaries: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested five people including a 13-year-old over the weekend for car break-ins, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Car burglaries were reported on Freedom Lane and Bayshore Drive. According to police, “homeowners were awakened by felons trying to steal what didn’t […]
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Baldwin Co Sheriff.s Office seeks catalytic converter thief
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Baldwin Co authorities, on July 24, 2022, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at the address of 25801 County Road 54 West in Daphne, Alabama (Baldwin Covered Storage). Through the use of...
Pensacola man sentenced to 15 years for trafficking meth
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, a Pensacola man was sentenced to fifteen years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, according to officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office On June 29, an Escambia County jury found Jason Stewart McGowan guilty of the charge. On Dec. 17, 2020, as part of a drug investigation, the […]
1 arrested for shooting at car 2 separate times, looking for 1 other: Fort Walton PD
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they arrested a 29-year-old man for chasing “two victims and shooting at them,” at two different locations Tuesday night, but are still looking for another, according to a release from the FWBPD. Samuel Kortez Jones, also known as ‘Tez,’ was arrested and […]
Atmore man evades officers from 3 different jurisdictions, arrested
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man is in jail after he fled from three sets of police twice on Tuesday, according to officials with the Atmore Police Department. James Earl Ivy, 41, was driving a grey Dodge Journey when he was arrested. The Dodge Journey had a dealer tag that was possibly involved in […]
Brewton man found with meth, leads police on foot chase through woods
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police Department arrested one man after they said he ran from officers while being taken into custody Monday morning. Dennis Wade Maddox Jr. was arrested Monday, Aug. 13, after officers were called near Brewton Animal Control. Officers were called after Maddox was seen driving with a completely flat tire, […]
Deputies: Driver found dead with gunshot wound to head following crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A driver was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head after a crash Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the victim is a man. A homicide investigation is now underway. Authorities responded to the scene at Santa Fe Circle...
Woman flees checkpoint, busted with drugs: Flomaton Police
FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — A drunk driver with cocaine and ecstasy fled a checkpoint on Old Atmore Road and Tulip Street Saturday, according to Flomaton Police. After a chase, the driver was arrested and now faces half a dozen charges. Fenetrias Lewis faces six charges: driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled […]
Pensacola man arrested for taking photos underneath women’s skirts
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested for taking photos underneath female’s skirts at a thrift store, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On June 20, deputies responded to a thrift store on the 5700-block of North W. Street for a disturbance, according to a release sent by ECSO. The release […]
Report: Pensacola man charged with fatal hit-and run claims he ran over cardboard box
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola man charged in the fatal hit-and-run crash on Bayou Texar bridge early Monday morning told police in an arrest report he thought he had run over a cardboard box. John Kings, 37, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death for the...
UPDATE: Deputies clear text threat at Pine Forest High School
UPDATE - 11 A.M. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have cleared the text threat at Pine Forest High School after finding it to be non-credible. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the lockdown at the school has been lifted. No further details were released. Check back here for more updates.
Pensacola Police Department warns of phone scam
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department is warning residents of a telephone scam. The department has received two complaints from residents saying they received a phone call from “Detective Dwight Howard” with the Pensacola Police Department. Police say he is telling the residents that they are a part of some type of sexual abuse case involving a minor, and that he is willing to settle out of court, and otherwise he will put out warrants for their arrests.
Drivers will survive HWY 85 head-on crash: Florida Highway Patrol
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A damage-littered accident on Highway 85 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning South of Crestview. Florida Highway Patrol says a 50-year-old man from Tennessee collided his truck head-on with a 67-year-old Crestview man. FHP said both drivers are at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment but will be ok. The […]
Atmore man involved in crash with pedestrian
An Atmore man was involved in a crash that injured a pedestrian in Escambia County, Fla., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 22-year-old Atmore man was traveling south on Highway 29 approaching Muscogee Road in the outside lane. According to the FHP, which doesn’t release names, the non motorist...
Deputies investigate cell phone threat at Pine Forest High School
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat Tuesday at Pine Forest High School. Channel 3 confirmed with deputies just before 1 p.m. that the school was put on lockdown amid the investigation. Escambia County Public Schools says it was "placed in an elevated state of security" around 12:15 a.m.
5-time convicted felon arrested, found with meth & handgun: Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Gun Crimes Unit and Warrants Unit said they arrested a man for an active warrant of “fleeing/eluding law enforcement,” and found Methamphetamine, a handgun and other narcotics Friday, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Mako Pert, 35, is a five-time convicted felon and […]
School bus rear-ended at bus stop, no injuries: Florida Highway Patrol
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers were called to investigate a crash involving a school bus in Escambia County. The crash happened after one driver rear-ended a school bus while it was letting children off. The 87-year-old driver “failed to stop” in time, which caused the crash, according to a news release from the […]
Missing, endangered 19-year-old ‘located’: Escambia Co.
UPDATE (10:38 a.m.): The ECSO said they found Baez in an update on their Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Jesus Baez, 19, was last seen at around 2:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
