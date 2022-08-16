ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

92-year-old Detroit man gets hit with $4,000 water bill

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 92-year-old Detroit man got a $4,000 water bill after he was accused by the city of using nearly 200,000 gallons of water. "My name is Sanquise Jackson - and this is Mr. Robert Hightower - he's 92," she said. And he's also her father -...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Pets & Animals
24hip-hop.com

Meet Hashous Clay, Detroit’s Voice For Bike Life

Hailing from Hollywood, CA, and flowering through on the West side of Detroit, rapper Hashous Clay is a born survivor that has stood sturdily through his lasting music career. Since the beginning of his career, Clay harnessed his skill by performing and battling throughout the city. He was never afraid to face off with anyone that stood in his way. His talent gained the attention of the late Big Proof which led to a deal from “Iron Fist Records” before Big Proof’s Untimely demise.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man sentenced for targeting members of LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A 35-year-old man from Indiana was sentenced on Wednesday on charges that he targeted members of the LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit. Diabolique Paris Johnson committed multiple offenses from September through December 2020. According to Michigan’s attorney general, the two offenses during this period involved victims from dating apps who were part of the LGBTQ community.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#A Colony
hourdetroit.com

8 Spots to Get Your Birria Fix in Metro Detroit

Birria, a traditional stew usually made from goat — but also beef, chicken, and other meats — from the Mexican state of Jalisco, has found its way into tacos, quesadillas, and even ramen. Here are a few spots around town to satisfy your cravings. Antojitos Southwest. This food...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Dead woman found in SUV worked with homeless addicts, wanted to be doctor

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Anitrus Simmons watched for the second time in recent days as Detroit police work the scene of yet another shooting near her house. This time police say two men were injured when a blue, newer model GMC SUV opened fire. Both of the victims are in their early 20s with one critical and the other is in serious condition.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
1051thebounce.com

It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit

Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police say 2 teens were shot on city’s east side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department says that two teens were shot on the city’s east side. Officials say a group of girls got into an argument on Fairmont, and Regent drives when a car pulled up, and someone inside the vehicle started shooting. Police say a 16-year-old...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Trailers, heavy vehicles face traffic restrictions amid 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise

Certain vehicles will be restricted from traveling on Woodward Avenue during the Woodward Dream Cruise on Aug. 20. The cruise is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Due to security concerns, there will be a temporary traffic control order to restrict commercial vehicles heavier than 10,000 pounds and all vehicles with trailers on Woodward Avenue from 8 Mile Road to the Loop in Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy