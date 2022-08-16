Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Stimulus money available for renters and homeowners in DetroitJake WellsDetroit, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Animal rescue in Warren asking for donations to help dog found shot multiple times in Southwest Detroit
A dog who was shot multiple times and found bloodied on the side of the road in Southwest Detroit is fighting for her life and a local animal rescue is asking for donations.
Cruising Alaskan Malamute dog duo brought joy to Dearborn community and beyond
With a ride like a 1949 CJ-A Willys-Overland Jeep, it’s easy to assume that was the sole reason Rich Margittay, for years, has turned heads around the city of Dearborn.
fox2detroit.com
92-year-old Detroit man gets hit with $4,000 water bill
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 92-year-old Detroit man got a $4,000 water bill after he was accused by the city of using nearly 200,000 gallons of water. "My name is Sanquise Jackson - and this is Mr. Robert Hightower - he's 92," she said. And he's also her father -...
fox2detroit.com
Amazon worker drives off with family's puppy on video in Center Line
CENTER LINE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The little dog named Mauria was able to wiggle through the fence and get out into the yard. It’s all on video. Also, on the recording is an Amazon driver scooping her up and driving off. FOX 2: "Are you frantic? Are you...
24hip-hop.com
Meet Hashous Clay, Detroit’s Voice For Bike Life
Hailing from Hollywood, CA, and flowering through on the West side of Detroit, rapper Hashous Clay is a born survivor that has stood sturdily through his lasting music career. Since the beginning of his career, Clay harnessed his skill by performing and battling throughout the city. He was never afraid to face off with anyone that stood in his way. His talent gained the attention of the late Big Proof which led to a deal from “Iron Fist Records” before Big Proof’s Untimely demise.
ClickOnDetroit.com
The new book ‘Haunted Detroit’ takes you on a journey through the city’s paranormal past
DETROIT – Do you have an obsession or fascination with Detroit’s haunted history? Or do you just have a passing interest in the paranormal?. Even if you have no interest at all in ghost stories, the new book “Haunted Detroit,” can teach you about the city’s past through the lens of the supernatural.
fox2detroit.com
'Kia Boyz' Southfield dealership has car stolen, another damaged following new TikTok trend
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The "Kia Boyz" have struck again, but this time they went straight to the source. Glassman Kia in Southfield had one Kia stolen off their lot and another damaged a week after speaking to FOX 2 about the rise of Kia thefts. "The Kia Boyz...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man sentenced for targeting members of LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A 35-year-old man from Indiana was sentenced on Wednesday on charges that he targeted members of the LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit. Diabolique Paris Johnson committed multiple offenses from September through December 2020. According to Michigan’s attorney general, the two offenses during this period involved victims from dating apps who were part of the LGBTQ community.
hourdetroit.com
8 Spots to Get Your Birria Fix in Metro Detroit
Birria, a traditional stew usually made from goat — but also beef, chicken, and other meats — from the Mexican state of Jalisco, has found its way into tacos, quesadillas, and even ramen. Here are a few spots around town to satisfy your cravings. Antojitos Southwest. This food...
fox2detroit.com
Dead woman found in SUV worked with homeless addicts, wanted to be doctor
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Anitrus Simmons watched for the second time in recent days as Detroit police work the scene of yet another shooting near her house. This time police say two men were injured when a blue, newer model GMC SUV opened fire. Both of the victims are in their early 20s with one critical and the other is in serious condition.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How to prevent illness as 3 Michigan counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Kent, Ottawa and Oakland counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases: Here’s how to prevent illness. Michigan health officials are urging...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother struggles to find affordable living as cost of rent increases across Metro Detroit
DETROIT – As people try to make ends meet, the rising cost of rent is a constant struggle. Right now, the average cost of rent across Metro Detroit is $1,176 will get you a little less than 800 square feet. In Warren, you’re paying $950 a month. The cost...
Prison? Mind Blowing Laws That Still Exist In Michigan
After reading about the couple that got arrested after having sex on a Ferris Wheel at Cedar Point over the weekend, it made me think about the odd sex laws that exist. That rabbit hole went ever further down and I did research about laws in Michigan that still exist that make no sense.
1051thebounce.com
It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit
Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
fox2detroit.com
Truck driver crossing Ambassador Bridge caught hauling 28 bricks of cocaine
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two men have been charged after authorities say they attempted to cross the Ambassador Bridge from Detroit into Canada with 28 bricks of cocaine. According to police, a commercial truck entered Canada at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry and was referred for a secondary examination.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police say 2 teens were shot on city’s east side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department says that two teens were shot on the city’s east side. Officials say a group of girls got into an argument on Fairmont, and Regent drives when a car pulled up, and someone inside the vehicle started shooting. Police say a 16-year-old...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Trailers, heavy vehicles face traffic restrictions amid 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise
Certain vehicles will be restricted from traveling on Woodward Avenue during the Woodward Dream Cruise on Aug. 20. The cruise is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Due to security concerns, there will be a temporary traffic control order to restrict commercial vehicles heavier than 10,000 pounds and all vehicles with trailers on Woodward Avenue from 8 Mile Road to the Loop in Pontiac.
Cops: Suspect wanted for open firing, injuring 19-year-old in Detroit
Information about a suspect who allegedly hit a young man with gunfire in Detroit is being sought by police investigating the crime. Officials with the Detroit Police Department said the incident occurred Tuesday evening, around 9:30 p.m.
Big Sean bringing back DON weekend to Detroit with block party, other events
Detroit rapper Big Sean is bringing back Detroit's On Now (DON) weekend later this month, bringing a large block party to Detroit's west side.
Detroiters enrolled in city's water affordability program will see bills change this fall
Detroiters enrolled in the city's water affordability plan will start seeing new water rates in their September and October bills. More than 6,900 households have either applied or are enrolled in Detroit's Lifeline Plan, which offers fixed monthly rates, between $18 to $56, based on income and how much water a household uses. The program caps...
