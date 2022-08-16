Read full article on original website
cohoes.ny.us
Cohoes Music Hall Box Office Notice
Attention patrons: the Music Hall box office will be closed for walk-up sales through August 30, in order to accommodate preparations for the filming of HBO's "The Gilded Age" in Cohoes Music Hall this month. Walk-up sales will re-open in September. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on the website www.thecohoesmusichall.org,...
Intense Storm Rips Thru Albany Festival for 20 Mins – Video Shows Aftermath!
An Intense Storm Unloaded on a Festival in Albany yesterday - Check Out the Damage in the video and Gallery Below!. It was all hands on deck shortly after 5 pm on Wednesday when a fast-moving, intense thunderstorm rocked festival goers, vendors, and even performers at the free Food Festival on Wednesday afternoon at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany.
Popular Capital Region Donut & Chicken Shop Opens 2nd Location In Troy
A popular Clifton Park donut joint is now serving up gourmet donuts and chicken in downtown Troy. When it comes to donuts, there are great and there are AMAZING. And when 518 Donuts in Clifton Park opened last year, they immediately landed in that AMAZING category. Not to mention, they were also serving up gourmet fried chicken and fried chicken sandwiches that were in that AMAZING category as well.
Snowman Ice Cream In Troy Has A HIDDEN Menu: 3 Delicious Treats Revealed!
As we hit the home stretch of summer, maybe you are looking to switch it up on the next trip to the ice cream stand. One of our favorite local ice cream stands has some menu items you probably did not know about. I think you have heard the legend...
Delicious Lobster Food Truck From “Shark Tank” Sets Another Capital Region Visit
Did you miss the most recent Cousins Maine Lobster to the Capital Region? You will have another opportunity this month to get a taste of the Maine Coast!. If you love the TV reality investment show "Shark Tank" you probably know about Cousin Maine Lobster and their backstory. If you are not aware, you can revisit their story with CNBC: as the story goes, the food truck was started by 2 Maine natives who wanted to bring the real Maine lobster experience to where they were living in California. After the Shark Tank visit and investment, they grew into a nationwide franchise with restaurants and food trucks operating all over the country, including in New York City.
PETA to protest at Gilded Age set
Back in July, PETA accused HBO's "The Gilded Age," which is currently filming in downtown Albany, of horse abuse.
The Gilded Age Filming In Troy! Do You Recognize These Scene Locations?
There is an excitement in the air of the Capital Region as the HBO series 'The Gilded Age' brings Hollywood to your hometown. According to Townsquare Media, the second season of this period piece, starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon and others, have been filming in Albany, Cohoes and Troy for much of the month of August.
NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch
Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife
One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
Trey Anastasio Band, Goose coming to Glens Falls
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose are joining forces for an upcoming series of live dates, and they're making a pit stop in Glens Falls on Nov. 13.
NYS Music
Albany Latin Festival to Return For 25th Year
The Albany Latin Festival will return to Washington Park in Albany on August 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with live music, dance, art, raffles, Latino craft and food vendors, and more. Ritmo Caliente will headline the Latin Festival music showcase with other performers in the lineup including Hip...
Albany 9/11 Exhibit to Expand after Closing of the NYC Museum
The New York State Museum in Albany will Receive 9/11 Artifacts from the Exhibit in Manhattan that Sadly, has been Closed. The 9/11 exhibit at the New York State Museum in Albany can be heartwrenching to experience, but it's a must-visit for any resident of the Capital Region as it remains open in downtown Albany.
Luke Bryan Takes Advantage of SPAC Stop, Visits Downtown Saratoga: Where Was He?
During previous visits to SPAC, Luke Bryan has been known to get out and about in Saratoga Springs. His latest visit was no different!. One of the things I love about Luke Bryan, and really all of our Country favorites, is even though he is a superstar - he is super approachable and friendly, will always take time to talk with fans, and still loves to get out and about just like anyone else when it comes to the cities and towns he visits on tour.
Discount tickets on sale for Double M Haunted Hayrides
As summer begins to wind down, spooky season is getting into full swing. Double M Haunted Hayrides in Ballston Spa already has discount tickets on sale, while supplies last.
Water Closes Popular Colonie Center Store! When Will They Reopen?
Have you ever accidentally spilled a drink on a book? It’s a situation with a very low chance of recovery. When I was a kid, I spilled a Sprite on a Pokémon book my parents checked out from the library. It was a paperback. I remember it swelling up three times its normal size and never returning to its original state. The library, probably needless to say, did not accept it back.
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.
Open Since 1913 Legendary Albany Restaurant is Temporarily Closing its Doors
A staple restaurant in downtown Albany is going to be closing its doors for much-needed renovations. The restaurant has been in Albany since 1913 and the building is even older so third-generation owner Brad Rosenstein says it's time to do some upgrades. Jack's Oyster House will have to temporarily close.
Love Classic Cars? You’ll Want to be in Saratoga County this Fall
Upstate NY is a great place to be if you're a automotive aficionado, especially in the fall when the air is crisp and you don't have to worry about dehydrating on a 90 degree day. Quite a few car shows make it to the area during the summer months, but...
