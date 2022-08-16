ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Landon's Legacy elated about Miracle Field's opening in Billings

By Casey Conlon
Q2 News
Q2 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OhV3f_0hJm872U00

Marcie Smith has been looking forward to Wednesday for almost a decade.

"Nine years," she said Tuesday. "And tomorrow is the big day. I'm so excited."

Smith and the rest of the Landon's Legacy Foundation will officially open Landon's Miracle Field, an all-inclusive baseball field at Poly Vista Park on Billings' West End. The field will be home to the newest chapter of the Miracle League, which gives anyone with physical or mental disabilities the ability to play. Right now, Montana's only Miracle League field is in Kalispell, 450 miles away.

CASEY CONLON / MTN News
Landon's Miracle Field is a safe-surface baseball field that will allow anyone with physical or mental disabilities the ability to play.

Marcie's son, Landon Smith, passed away in 2013, and she started the foundation shortly after to honor his dream of playing the game he loved. It's been a long journey, but one Marcie says has paid off big time.

"I wouldn't come over and look at it for the longest time after they started building it because I wanted to get the full effect, but curiosity got the best of me," she said. "It has way exceeded my expectations."

CASEY CONLON / MTN News
A plaque honoring Landon Smith sits near the entrance to Landon's Miracle Field, an all-inclusive baseball complex, on Billings' West End.

The Billings Park and Rec Department was putting the finishing touches on the field Tuesday and will run the Miracle League. Organizers say it's going to be a special addition to Billings.

"It's an amazing facility," said Parks and Rec community outreach coordinator Paul Reinhardt. "It's something that we don't have anywhere near Billings and so it creates a lot of additional opportunities for people that don't necessarily have a lot of ability to recreate.

"I hope that people come out, enjoy the celebration, and really take it in."

The grand opening is set for 5 p.m. and is open to the public. It's slated to include live music, food trucks, ice cream, giveaways, a photo booth, a dunk tank, mascots and more.

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bridger woman becomes Montana's first wastewater apprentice

Sarah Douglas never thought she would be working on water lines or waste water systems, no less in her mid-40s in a small Montana town, but through Montana’s newly updated Registered Apprenticeship Program, she’s on track to become a certified water specialist and may have finally found her calling.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Local Officials Working to Address Referee Shortage This Fall

High school football teams across the state are gearing up for the start of the season. Last week, a group of Montana high school officials met to begin preparing for the season as well. The group at the meeting were some of the nearly 50 referees that are part of...
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Kalispell, MT
Billings, MT
Sports
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana Man Is The Voice To Some Of Our Favorite Pixar Characters

It's no surprise when we mention the word Montana these days, people automatically go to the series Yellowstone. Which who wouldn't, I mean it is entering it's 5th season and has spin off's being filmed at this moment in Butte, Helena, and Missoula. One thing people do not realize, is...
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Patricia “Patty” Ann (Taylor) Dobson

Patricia “Patty” Ann (Taylor) Dobson, 68, of Billings, Mont. passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will be held later at Crown Hill Cemetery located in Cut Bank, Mont. Patty was...
montanarightnow.com

Laurel boy drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir outside Helena

A 14-year-old boy from Laurel was pronounced dead Tuesday after drowning Monday in Canyon Ferry Reservoir about 20 miles east of Helena, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched to the Lewis and Clark Picnic Area on the northwest side of the reservoir just before 5 p.m. on Monday for a report of a drowning, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said.
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Parks And Rec#Mascots#Legacy Foundation#The Miracle League#Rec Department
Montana Talks

Montana’s Ice Caves, a Cool Way to Chill Before Summer Ends

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently released the July - August 2022 issue of their publication, Montana Outdoors. The special edition is available on newsstands everywhere for $4.50, or you can view the online version HERE for free. It's been nearly a decade since they released the first special edition of the publication, which features 100 things to "see, do and learn to fully experience Montana's mountains, rivers, state parks, trails, wildlife, and fisheries."
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MY 103.5

Did You Know This Popular Summer Business Started in Montana?

This place is known to be a fantastic place for travelers and families wanting to see any part of the country. Montana is a state where most businesses are small, locally owned ventures. We typically don't see Fortune 500 companies start here. There is one company though, that not only was founded in Montana but is an essential part to traveling throughout the United States.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Four women from Billings Rescued During Operation Cross Country

BILLINGS, Mont. - Four women were rescued from traffickers in Billings after multiple agencies across the U.S. Joined forces to crack down on sex trafficking. Operation Cross Country is an effort to fight the country's never-ending issue of human sex trafficking in adults and children. In the first two weeks...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Traffic on the Rise. The 6 Busiest Two Lane Highways in Montana

We all cringe a little bit whenever we read another news piece about how many people are moving to Montana. Despite our "Go Home! Montana is Full" bumper stickers, growth can't really be stopped. A not-so-fun side effect of more transplants means our infrastructure is having a tough time keeping up. Traffic in Bozeman and Missoula is a nightmare and things are starting to get a little crowded on urban streets in Billings.
MONTANA STATE
Q2 News

Q2 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy