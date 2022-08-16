ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsChannel 36

HeatSmart FLX South Announces $20,000 for Weatherization Installation

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) - HeatSmart FLX south has announced 20 THOUSAND dollars for weatherization and heat pump installation. People who have a HEAP or SNAP award letter dated October 2021 through September 2022 (along with a case number), are eligible for up to $20,000 for weatherization and heat pumps.
The Ithaca Voice

Aldi soon to open second location in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—Aldi, the German discount supermarket chain, is close to opening another location in the Ithaca area. In addition to its location on 3rd Street in the City of Ithaca, near the Ithaca Farmer’s Market, Aldi will be opening a new location at 2309 North Triphammer Rd. in the Village of Lansing’s Cayuga Shopping Center.
multihousingnews.com

Upstate New York Self Storage Portfolio Sells

Marcus & Millichap arranged the sale of the two properties. Store Your Stuff, a two-property, 83,550-square-foot self storage portfolio located in Clay and Baldwinsville, N.Y., has changed hands. Yardi Matrix data shows the owner was a private individual. The assets were acquired for $2.5 million, and the buyer was a private entity linked to A-Verdi Storage Containers, according to Onondaga County records.
whcuradio.com

Man indicted in Tompkins County fatal vehicle crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man has been indicted for his role in a fatal vehicle crash in the Town of Newfield earlier this year. Authorities say 32-year-old Jonathon Roberts fled the scene of a vehicle collision on Route 13 in the early hours of March 19th. Reports say his car was found at the scene, he was located on foot some time later. The man he allegedly struck, 49-year-old Leon Arguello, died as a result of his injuries. Arguello was reportedly in Ithaca for an extended visit with his children.
NewsChannel 36

SUNY CCC Awarded Grant to Create a Future Automotive Technician Program

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - Corning Community College was awarded a $1.4 million grant through SUNY to create a future Automotive Technician program. SUNY CCC, along with SUNY Broome Community College and Tompkins Cortland Community College, will will develop a trio of ASE-certified micro-credentials that will prepare future automotive technicians in the Southern Tier.
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Reports Another COVID Death/ State Urges Pre-School Vaccines

The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.
wxhc.com

Homeless Man Breaks Into Business Steals $5,400 Dollars in Electronics

Early Monday morning around 4:20, 41 year old John C. Delaney broke into the ARC of Cortland at 16 Crawford St. in the city. Delaney forced himself into the building by breaking open a metal exterior door, which resulted in about $700 dollars in damage to the door. He proceeded to enter the building and stole a variety of electronics including laptops, chrome books, and tablets that had an overall value of nearly $5,400 dollars.
whcuradio.com

Police: Man hospitalized after entering Ithaca gas station with gunshot wounds

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police say a man is recovering after getting shot in Ithaca. Around 6:30 AM today, officers responded to Chuck’s Gas Station on West State Street. They say a man was inside with gunshot wounds. An investigation is underway, but police say the shooting happened...
NewsChannel 36

West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department to celebrate 50th Golden Anniversary

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department is set to celebrate 50 years of serving the community with a Golden Anniversary Celebration this weekend. West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department's 50th Golden Anniversary Celebration will feature lots of activities for community members of all ages. A DJ from Rock Bottom Productions will provide music as guests mingle. While the event is free and open to the public, different variety of food trucks will be in attendance for an additional cost, such as Firehouse Subs, Heidi Ho’s, Somethin to Taco Bout, SPM Empanadas and an ice cream truck.
NewsChannel 36

Impacts of Tropical Storm Fred Still Felt in Steuben County

(WENY) -- From the many businesses and homes that were impacted across Steuben County, to the Jasper-Troupsburg School District relocating students to Greenwood, many communities over the last year have been recovering from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The damage from flash flooding on August 18, 2021 prevented students...
