cdrecycler.com
$3.3M MRF planned for New York will recycle wind turbine blades, other materials
Momentum of Western New York, a recently launched recycling company, has announced plans to develop a $3.3 million material recovery facility in Steuben County, New York, that will specialize in windmill blade recycling. As reported by The Evening Tribune, Momentum will be taking over the windmill recycling operation of T&R...
NewsChannel 36
HeatSmart FLX South Announces $20,000 for Weatherization Installation
SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) - HeatSmart FLX south has announced 20 THOUSAND dollars for weatherization and heat pump installation. People who have a HEAP or SNAP award letter dated October 2021 through September 2022 (along with a case number), are eligible for up to $20,000 for weatherization and heat pumps.
Aldi soon to open second location in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—Aldi, the German discount supermarket chain, is close to opening another location in the Ithaca area. In addition to its location on 3rd Street in the City of Ithaca, near the Ithaca Farmer’s Market, Aldi will be opening a new location at 2309 North Triphammer Rd. in the Village of Lansing’s Cayuga Shopping Center.
Serious staffing issues loom in Ithaca City School District as students prepare to return
ITHACA, N.Y.—With school fast approaching, the Ithaca City School District is grappling with a significant staffing issue that has been festering for at least the last year as teachers leave the district in droves for a variety of reasons. The situation has forced some teachers to fill unfamiliar roles...
multihousingnews.com
Upstate New York Self Storage Portfolio Sells
Marcus & Millichap arranged the sale of the two properties. Store Your Stuff, a two-property, 83,550-square-foot self storage portfolio located in Clay and Baldwinsville, N.Y., has changed hands. Yardi Matrix data shows the owner was a private individual. The assets were acquired for $2.5 million, and the buyer was a private entity linked to A-Verdi Storage Containers, according to Onondaga County records.
Lane changes in place for NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – The NASCAR fever is in full effect in Schuyler County as campers and race enthusiasts pack into Watkins Glen International. With so many people arriving and leaving in such a short time, the Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to be mindful of lane changes around the track during Sunday’s race. Several […]
whcuradio.com
Man indicted in Tompkins County fatal vehicle crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man has been indicted for his role in a fatal vehicle crash in the Town of Newfield earlier this year. Authorities say 32-year-old Jonathon Roberts fled the scene of a vehicle collision on Route 13 in the early hours of March 19th. Reports say his car was found at the scene, he was located on foot some time later. The man he allegedly struck, 49-year-old Leon Arguello, died as a result of his injuries. Arguello was reportedly in Ithaca for an extended visit with his children.
Hundreds without power after FedEx truck crashes into utility pole in Clay
Update: As of 4:30 p.m., most customers’ power had been restored, according to National Grid. Clay, N.Y. — More than 600 people in Clay were without power after a FedEx truck crashed into a utility pole shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. The truck crashed into the pole near...
NewsChannel 36
SUNY CCC Awarded Grant to Create a Future Automotive Technician Program
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - Corning Community College was awarded a $1.4 million grant through SUNY to create a future Automotive Technician program. SUNY CCC, along with SUNY Broome Community College and Tompkins Cortland Community College, will will develop a trio of ASE-certified micro-credentials that will prepare future automotive technicians in the Southern Tier.
Broome Reports Another COVID Death/ State Urges Pre-School Vaccines
The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.
wxhc.com
Homeless Man Breaks Into Business Steals $5,400 Dollars in Electronics
Early Monday morning around 4:20, 41 year old John C. Delaney broke into the ARC of Cortland at 16 Crawford St. in the city. Delaney forced himself into the building by breaking open a metal exterior door, which resulted in about $700 dollars in damage to the door. He proceeded to enter the building and stole a variety of electronics including laptops, chrome books, and tablets that had an overall value of nearly $5,400 dollars.
New Owner Hopes to Renovate Closed West Endicott Motel
A rundown motel across the street from En Joie Golf Club could resume operations under a plan being pursued by the owner of the town of Union property. Rakesh Shroff has proposed remodeling the old Red Carpet Inn at 749 West Main Street in West Endicott. Shorff is the principal...
whcuradio.com
Police: Man hospitalized after entering Ithaca gas station with gunshot wounds
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police say a man is recovering after getting shot in Ithaca. Around 6:30 AM today, officers responded to Chuck’s Gas Station on West State Street. They say a man was inside with gunshot wounds. An investigation is underway, but police say the shooting happened...
Goodbye, Old Mall: Gradually Turning Into the Oakdale Commons
The transformation of Johnson City's Oakdale Mall is moving forward with major infrastructure work that's dramatically changing the south side of the property. For weeks, large dump trucks have been bringing gravel and other fill to the complex that eventually is expected to become home to several new restaurants and other businesses.
Former diner at busy CNY corner is sold after closing 4 years ago. What will it become?
DeWitt, NY - A tailoring business has plans to move into the former IHOP and Mac’s Local Yolk diner at the busy corner of East Genesee Street and Erie Boulevard East. Karim Courgi, who owns several apartment complexes in Syracuse, bought the property and building in April 2022 for $500,000.
Broome DA Reviewing Facts in Deadly Vestal Parkway Head-On Crash
Authorities say no charges have been filed in connection with a head-on collision on the Vestal Parkway that left a Johnson City husband and wife dead. Vestal police say the investigation into the August 8 crash is continuing and no additional information can be released at this time. 57-year-old Alfred...
Six people - including three children - reported injured in Tully crash
Update: CNY driver suffers medical emergency before crashing into other car, sending 6 to hospital. Tully, N.Y. — Six people, including three children, were reported to be injured in a crash in Tully Thursday morning, according to dispatches. Deputies were dispatched at 9:21 a.m. to the intersection of Route...
NewsChannel 36
West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department to celebrate 50th Golden Anniversary
WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department is set to celebrate 50 years of serving the community with a Golden Anniversary Celebration this weekend. West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department's 50th Golden Anniversary Celebration will feature lots of activities for community members of all ages. A DJ from Rock Bottom Productions will provide music as guests mingle. While the event is free and open to the public, different variety of food trucks will be in attendance for an additional cost, such as Firehouse Subs, Heidi Ho’s, Somethin to Taco Bout, SPM Empanadas and an ice cream truck.
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check.
NewsChannel 36
Impacts of Tropical Storm Fred Still Felt in Steuben County
(WENY) -- From the many businesses and homes that were impacted across Steuben County, to the Jasper-Troupsburg School District relocating students to Greenwood, many communities over the last year have been recovering from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The damage from flash flooding on August 18, 2021 prevented students...
