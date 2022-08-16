Read full article on original website
WSET
LCS provides an update on staffing for the upcoming school year
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Schools had a Board work session highlighting important updates on the upcoming school year. Lakrisha Scott, Director of Human Resources, provided the board with an update on the staffing for the year. "LCS has hired 116 teachers, leaving only 35 vacancies. To address...
WSLS
Martinsville, Roanoke County among local school districts with rising SOL passing rates
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – While students and teachers are preparing for the new school year, the Virginia Department of Education is reflecting on last year’s Standard of Learning test results, which were released Thursday afternoon. Virginia’s State Superintendent Jillian Balow said the state’s overall passing scores are up...
WSET
20 HS students will get degrees with free 'Early College' program in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Twenty Danville Public Schools (DPS) 11th graders will begin their junior year on the Danville Community College (DCC) campus via the ‘Early College’ program. The students from George Washington High School will begin the program on August 22. “We cannot wait to kick...
WSET
Campbell Co. Schools gear up for school year ahead
CAMPBELL CO., VA (WSET) — It is back-to-school time for families across the area. Campbell County Public Schools return on Wednesday. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Clay Stanley said there is a lot of excitement for the year ahead. Dr. Stanley said they will welcome back students under more of a...
WSET
Liberty University welcomes second-largest incoming class in school history to campus
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Cars lined up outside of residence halls across Liberty University’s campus Wednesday and Thursday as parents prepared to move their first-year students into their new homes. Student leadership teams gathered outside the halls, holding signs and greeting freshmen and their families with loud cheers...
WSLS
Lynchburg’s ‘Men2School’ shows support, encouragement on LCS’s first day of school
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The moment Lynchburg City students stepped off the school bus Tuesday morning, they faced their first test of the 2022-2023 academic year – navigating through a sea of support. A group called “Men2School” is made up of church members, fraternities, and other organizations with the...
Liberty News
New Year, New Faces: LU welcomes freshman class in grand style
Cars lined up outside of residence halls across Liberty University’s campus Wednesday and Thursday as parents prepared to move their first-year students into their new homes. Returning students will be moving in on Friday. Classes begin on Monday. Student leadership teams gathered outside the halls, holding signs and greeting...
WSLS
10 NEWS INVESTIGATES: Financial burdens left in the wake of Roanoke football team fallout
ROANOKE, Va. – Since our 10 News investigation into the South Forest Community Christian football program began two weeks ago, there’s been more fallout. The investigation started with a tip about questionable housing for student-athletes on the team. Out-of-state players paying a $500 deposit on what they thought...
WSET
A new deputy city manager is coming to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Manager Wynter Benda hired a new deputy city manager named Greg Patrick. Patrick holds degrees from Virginia Tech and Strayer University and has spent years working in Norfolk with a line of accomplishments following behind him. Patrick helped the City of Norfolk to...
WSLS
Liberty University installs emergency blue light call boxes on campus
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is taking a major step to enhance safety on campus. Leaders said they recently installed and activated 13 emergency blue light call boxes across campus. The boxes are equipped with cameras and two-way communication systems to interact with emergency dispatchers. The installation is part...
WSLS
Wendell Scott Charity Ride to be held in Southside
ROANOKE, Va. – The Wendell Scott Foundation will be holding a Wendell Scott Charity Ride in Danville on August 27. The ride will include pivotal stops that were important to the Scott family’s legacy. “We’re going to ride around Danville and touch some unique locations around Danville that...
WDBJ7.com
Section 8 waitlist open with updated website and portal
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority has confirmed that interested applicants for the Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8 waitlist have two options to apply for the waitlist. Applicants can go to the portal directly here OR click here. A link was uploaded by the morning...
pmg-va.com
Bedford High School Class of 1962 60th Reunion
The Bedford High School Class of 1962 held their 60th Class Reunion on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the “Otters View Event Center” locate on 1763 Woods Road, Bedford, Va. An exciting time of reminiscing of old times of younger days and catching up on newer events and families were the highlights of the evening.
WSLS
Looking ahead to the Green Hill Highland Games
SALEM, Va. – Organizers are gearing up for a strength test in the Greenhill Highland Games. Participating in the Green Hill Highland Games is an opportunity to highlight Scottish culture, and for men and women to compete in events to prove who is the strongest person. Organizers said the...
WSLS
Sheetz moving to new location in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke is expected to close after its new location opens in the fall. “Sheetz is currently in the process of building a new store along King Street that is anticipated to open to the public this fall. We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result, we have made the decision to close the store along Williamson Road,” PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.
WSLS
Carilion Cancer Center receives $1M donation from local family
ROANOKE, Va. – Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke dedicated their lives to giving back. “We’re very blessed and have been very fortunate in our lives,” Bill said. “I’ve always been a believer from my parents, and my wife Shireen from her parents as well, to give back to the community when you can.”
timesvirginian.com
Mollohan named as Lynchburg Humane Society executive director
The Lynchburg Humane Society (LHS) is pleased to announce it has named Jill Mollohan as its new Executive Director, effective Aug. 1. Mollohan replaces Jan Walker, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Walker will continue to serve the community through her commitment to various boards and committees, including a volunteer role with LHS. The staff and board members of LHS are appreciative of her service and wish her much enjoyment upon her retirement.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt native becomes first Black woman to earn Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from Cornell
BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A Lord Botetourt High School alumna made history at an Ivy League university after earning a well-respected degree. Dr. Nialah Wilson-Small successfully defended her dissertation and became the first Black woman to earn a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from Cornell University. Dr. Wilson-Small began her...
WSET
Watch rescued hawks take to the skies Thursday!
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center will release two rescued hawks on Thursday afternoon. The pair of red-shouldered hawks arrived at the wildlife center on July 4 and 5 as fledglings. Now they are ready to be released, ready to start their lives in the wild.
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham to demolish two buildings
Two structures that have been considered unsafe and derelict are going to be coming down after a unanimous vote during the Chatham Town Council meeting Monday night. These two structures, 137 Clement and 207 Collie Streets, were inspected by the Town and Pittsylvania County a few years ago and were determined to be unsafe.
