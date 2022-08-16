ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, AK

Homer, Alaska: Funniest Police Dept Social Media Page?

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TUdqF_0hJm7w4500
Homer Police Department via Facebook

I love a good pun, and it appears that the Homer, Alaska Police Department’ s social media manager is full of them.

The memes they place in their Facebook posts are quite funny and, when paired with a parody song (like Vanilla Ice/Ice, Ice, Baby, below), the song instantly plays in my head while I read the text of the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVMMW_0hJm7w4500
via Homer Police Department Facebook

With their references to pop culture icons, like Joe Dirt, the posts from the Homer Police Department make me truly LOL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EyALo_0hJm7w4500
via Homer Police Department Facebook

I mean, whoever is managing this social media page is really good, because being a police officer or other member of the police force is a serious job, so to be able to bring some levity to the job, without offending anyone these days, is quite a feat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mUKs_0hJm7w4500
Homer Police Department via Facebook

Not only do people appreciate the humor on the social media site, but they are also very curious as to who it is that’s actually running the site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4oiV_0hJm7w4500
via Homer Police Department Facebook

I mean, how do they come up with this stuff? So funny!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWG38_0hJm7w4500
Homer Police Department via Facebook

Using Dr. Dre to remind people that school zones are coming back into effect? Come on, man!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30512q_0hJm7w4500
via Homer Police Department Facebook

Again, residents of Homer are asking who is behind the posts, and residents in neighboring Soldotna are wishing that their police department had a cool social media manager.

A Spongebob DUI public service message? Yes, please!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22lgaX_0hJm7w4500
Homer Police Department via Facebook

And the guesses as to who is responsible for the posts continue to pour in, and it appears that the department is keeping a tight lid on it (hence the Kentucky Fried Chicken recipe reference).

via Homer Police Department Facebook

At first, I thought that the Facebook page was a parody page (similar to the Unofficial: Lafayette City Government page ), but the Homer Police Department Facebook page is legit.

And they are using one of my favorites: Calvin and Hobbes!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nh6bx_0hJm7w4500
Homer Police Department via Facebook

Whoever is making the posts is excellent at getting a very serious message out while still keeping it light and, at times, filled with puns and humor. Nickelback albums for transport to jail? THIS STUFF IS GOLD!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fareN_0hJm7w4500
via Homer Police Department Facebook

The posts go on and on and on – so much so that I was doing the death scroll while trying to write this story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235h35_0hJm7w4500
Homer Police Department via Facebook

Kudos to whoever is responsible for the Homer Police Department’s Facebook page. Here, have a donut!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RX8Ye_0hJm7w4500
via Homer Police Department Facebook

