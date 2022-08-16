Read full article on original website
Madonna says her son David borrows her clothes and 'looks better' in them than she does
Madonna told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that her son David Banda has great style and looks better in some of her clothes than she does.
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
Willow Smith Speaks on Oscar Slap for First Time, Says It Rocked Her ‘Internal Demons’
Willow Smith finally spoke on her father’s infamous Oscar’s slap in March, in a Friday interview with Billboard. The 21-year-old rock star revealed that the slap itself didn’t elicit so much reaction from her as much as the aftermath of the scandal, compelling her to do inner work and face her own flaws. She shared with the outlet that the awards ceremony slap “didn’t rock me as much as my own internal demons.”
Mary Alice, Tony-Winning ‘Fences’ Star, Dies
Tony- and Emmy-winning actress Mary Alice — known for originating the role of Rose in August Wilson’s “Fences” — died Wednesday evening in her home in New York City, the New York Police Department confirmed to TheWrap. There are conflicting reports surrounding her age. In...
‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Opens Up About Robin Williams’ ‘Greatness’ as Mork
Henry Winkler has crossed paths with a huge number of great actors during his long… The post ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Opens Up About Robin Williams’ ‘Greatness’ as Mork appeared first on Outsider.
Diane Keaton makes rare public appearance with her kids during ceremony
The iconic actor was accompanied by her two kids — 27-year-old daughter Dexter and 22 year-old son Duke — as she was honored with her own handprint and footprint in cement ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday. The rare public family outing also included Dexter’s husband, Jordan White.
Meet Marilyn Monroe’s mom, a complicated woman born in Mexico
Marilyn Monroe would have celebrated her 96th birthday this year. This August 5th marks the 60th anniversary of her death and Monroe remains as important as ever, a Hollywood icon that’s just as mysterious and alluring as she was when she first appeared onscreen. Part of Monroe’s...
According to Lisa Kudrow, Jerry Seinfeld Believed ‘Seinfeld’ Was Responsible for the Success of ‘Friends’?
Jerry Seinfeld reportedly believed 'Seinfeld' was responsible for 'Friends' early success. At least, he insinuated it when he met Lisa Kudrow in the 1990s.
Drew Barrymore Reveals The First Person Who Told Her She Had A ‘Crooked Smile’
“Why was it you that made me realize it?” the actor told her famous friend.
Olivia Newton-John ‘wasn’t walking’ in final days, says Didi Conn
Olivia Newton-John’s “Grease” co-star Didi Conn is giving fans a glimpse into just how much the beloved actress’ cancer had taken a toll on her in the days leading up to her death. The American actress, known for her role as Frenchy in the iconic musical film, said on “Good Morning America” Tuesday that Newton-John told her she “wasn’t walking anymore and that she had full-time care.” “Her husband, John, and her daughter, Chloe, were there all the time and she told me that they were just so hopelessly devoted,” she added. Conn, 71, also reminisced on when she and Newton-John first met...
Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years
Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
Why Tom Selleck Had to Re-Shoot All of His Scenes as a Guest Star on ‘Friends’
Fans of the wildly popular 1990s and early 2000s TV sitcom series Friends remember some of the show’s most impressive guest stars. During its 10 years on the air, Friends has brought in some big Hollywood names. Some of these names include stars like Bruce Willis, Reese Witherspoon, and Christina Applegate.
Tony Danza’s Kids: Everything To Know About ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Star’s 4 Children
Many know Tony Danza, 71, as the character Tony Micelli from the hit TV show Who’s The Boss? from the 1980s. He instantly became one of American TV’s greatest father figures, but he is also a real-life dad to his four kids. He welcomed his kids with two different women from his marriages with Tracy Robinson, 64, and Rhonda Yeoman.
Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles
If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
Heidi Klum Shares Bittersweet Feelings as Eldest Daughter Leni Prepares for College in N.Y.C.
Heidi Klum is preparing for her eldest child to leave the nest. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the America's Got Talent host, 49, opened up about the emotions she's feeling as her 18-year-old daughter Leni gets ready to leave for college in New York City. "I am [so...
Diane Keaton’s Kids Made a Rare Appearance With Their Mom for a Very Special Occasion
There’s really nothing like a quality family photo. You know the ones we are talking about, right? They don’t involve any silly faces, lapses in focus, everyone’s looking at the camera — you know, that rare photo parents everywhere hope will come to fruition. Well yesterday, at a prestigious ceremony, Diane Keaton got some of the best family photos out there, featuring a rare appearance from her daughter Dexter and son Duke. Yesterday marked quite a special occasion for the Annie Hall Oscar winner. Keaton left a permanent mark outside the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, placing her hands and feet in...
Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors
Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
Blake Shelton Resurrects His Mullet in New Instagram Photo
Blake Shelton is throwing it back to the '90s as he brings his mullet back just in time for his new single!. The country singer debuted the resurrection of his mullet in the cover photo for his latest single, "No Body." He took to his Instagram page to post the...
‘Lucy and Desi’ Producer Says Team ‘Struck Gold’ With Undiscovered Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz Footage
The producer of the Emmy-nominated documentary Lucy and Desi revealed how the filmmakers found never seen material about the classic tv duo. Mark Monroe, who also co-wrote the film, called Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, “the most powerful couple probably Hollywood has ever seen.”. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz...
Remembering the Beautiful, Bizarre TV Movie Where Olivia Newton-John Played a Living Mannequin
Click here to read the full article. In 1990, years after Grease, “Physical,” and Xanadu, Olivia Newton-John made her TV movie debut as a department store mannequin brought to life — and no, this probably wasn’t the living-mannequin story you’re thinking of right now. Unpacking the masterpiece that is A Mom for Christmas might take some time, so you might want to sit down. Live mannequins had appeared in TV and film long before 1990. Some were utterly confused and looking for a thimble (Anne Francis in a 1960 episode of The Twilight Zone), some were inhabited by ancient Egyptian spirits...
