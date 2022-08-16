ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Willow Smith Speaks on Oscar Slap for First Time, Says It Rocked Her ‘Internal Demons’

Willow Smith finally spoke on her father’s infamous Oscar’s slap in March, in a Friday interview with Billboard. The 21-year-old rock star revealed that the slap itself didn’t elicit so much reaction from her as much as the aftermath of the scandal, compelling her to do inner work and face her own flaws. She shared with the outlet that the awards ceremony slap “didn’t rock me as much as my own internal demons.”
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Mary Alice, Tony-Winning ‘Fences’ Star, Dies

Tony- and Emmy-winning actress Mary Alice — known for originating the role of Rose in August Wilson’s “Fences” — died Wednesday evening in her home in New York City, the New York Police Department confirmed to TheWrap. There are conflicting reports surrounding her age. In...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Jesus
Person
Sterling K Brown
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Page Six

Olivia Newton-John ‘wasn’t walking’ in final days, says Didi Conn

Olivia Newton-John’s “Grease” co-star Didi Conn is giving fans a glimpse into just how much the beloved actress’ cancer had taken a toll on her in the days leading up to her death. The American actress, known for her role as Frenchy in the iconic musical film, said on “Good Morning America” Tuesday that Newton-John told her she “wasn’t walking anymore and that she had full-time care.” “Her husband, John, and her daughter, Chloe, were there all the time and she told me that they were just so hopelessly devoted,” she added. Conn, 71, also reminisced on when she and Newton-John first met...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years

Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Starstruck#Hollywood#This Is Us#The Public Lsb Theater
Outsider.com

Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles

If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Diane Keaton’s Kids Made a Rare Appearance With Their Mom for a Very Special Occasion

There’s really nothing like a quality family photo. You know the ones we are talking about, right? They don’t involve any silly faces, lapses in focus, everyone’s looking at the camera — you know, that rare photo parents everywhere hope will come to fruition. Well yesterday, at a prestigious ceremony, Diane Keaton got some of the best family photos out there, featuring a rare appearance from her daughter Dexter and son Duke. Yesterday marked quite a special occasion for the Annie Hall Oscar winner. Keaton left a permanent mark outside the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, placing her hands and feet in...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors

Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Beautiful, Bizarre TV Movie Where Olivia Newton-John Played a Living Mannequin

Click here to read the full article. In 1990, years after Grease, “Physical,” and Xanadu, Olivia Newton-John made her TV movie debut as a department store mannequin brought to life — and no, this probably wasn’t the living-mannequin story you’re thinking of right now. Unpacking the masterpiece that is A Mom for Christmas might take some time, so you might want to sit down.  Live mannequins had appeared in TV and film long before 1990. Some were utterly confused and looking for a thimble (Anne Francis in a 1960 episode of The Twilight Zone), some were inhabited by ancient Egyptian spirits...
MOVIES
Parade

Parade

49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy