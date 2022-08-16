ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

wizmnews.com

UW System president in La Crosse, promoting tuition-free college program

The UW System president was in La Crosse on Tuesday promoting a tuition free program for students of lower income families. Several thousand students attending University of Wisconsin campuses will be eligible for what’s being called the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, that will begin a year from now at all 12 campuses, including UW-La Crosse.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

La Crosse School Board accepting applications for vacant position

The La Crosse School Board is now accepting applications to temporarily fill the open board position left by Rob Abraham, who resigned, effective immediately, at the board meeting on Aug. 1. Applicants have until the end of the month to submit their resume and a letter of interest to Superintendent...
LA CROSSE, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
La Crosse, WI
Education
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Disease fatal to rabbits found in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A disease fatal to rabbits has been detected in La Crosse County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The disease — Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2 (RHDV2) — is highly contagious and causes sudden death from internal bleeding. RHDV2 has been detected in three domestic rabbits in La Crosse County. These are the first cases in the state.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Fall Events

While summer might be winding down, fun events are an every-season happening in Wisconsin. Fall brings not only colorful landscapes and crisp autumn air, but also celebrations full of comforting food, rhythmic tunes and good cheer. Across Wisconsin, don a lederhosen or dirndl to find your Gemütlichkeit at the many...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuition Free College#Uw System#University Of Wisconsin#The Uw System#Uw Platteville#The Tuition Promise
wizmnews.com

Schott receives official promotion to La Crosse fire chief

The announcement was made late last week, and now it’s a formality. Jeff Schott was promoted to Fire Chief by the La Crosse police and fire commission, after a vote Wednesday morning. Schott had been serving as assistant chief for much of this year, and he decided to apply...
LA CROSSE, WI
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
wizmnews.com

Viking arrival in La Crosse now set for September

Another change in schedule for the Viking Cruise Line, getting ready for its first Mississippi River excursion to the La Crosse area. September 1st is the new date for when a Viking cruise will stop at Riverside Park for the first time. The original date for docking had been July 21st, and then it was rescheduled for this week.
LA CROSSE, WI
KAAL-TV

Former Diocese of Winona-Rochester priest faces criminal charges

(ABC 6 News) - Ubaldo Roque Huerta, a former priest with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, has been charged with 3rd-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct of an adult. According to the Diocese, the alleged offense took place in Winona County in December of 2020. Mr. Roque Huerta was ordained a priest for...
ROCHESTER, MN
wizmnews.com

La Crosse hoping to help drivers and bicyclists get along

The city of La Crosse this week spent time gathering feedback from residents about getting around without a car. The city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee held a series of meetings to get input from drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians. That feedback will be used to update the city’s comprehensive plan. It is good that the city is working on a plan, because it seems that currently those in cars and those not in cars aren’t very good at sharing the road. I know many drivers who get upset when there are bicyclists in front of them, as if they didn’t have a right to also be using the road. But I also see too many bicyclists not doing a good job of staying in their lane. The city has installed bike lanes on many roads, but some cyclists choose to ride right down the middle of the street, often not in a single file. If we’re going to sharing the roads, we need to be considerate of others. Bicyclists should ride single file and stay in their lane, or at least as close to the curb as possible. And drivers need to be respectful of those cyclists and realize they too have a right to use the road. We all have a right to drive or ride on our roads, and we need to be considerate of others who are doing the same.
LA CROSSE, WI
winonapost.com

Another fish kill vexes public

As the investigation into a fish kill on one of Winona County’s premier trout streams continues, local residents expressed their frustrations at last week’s County Board meeting. It is the third major fish kill in the county since 2015, and some residents criticized the state and county for failing to identify the causes or hold anyone accountable for past fish kills, while others said the government needs to do more to prevent the next fish kill. Also last week, state agencies announced they are contacting over 100 neighboring landowners as part of the investigation.
WINONA COUNTY, MN

