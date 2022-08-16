Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wizmnews.com
UW System president in La Crosse, promoting tuition-free college program
The UW System president was in La Crosse on Tuesday promoting a tuition free program for students of lower income families. Several thousand students attending University of Wisconsin campuses will be eligible for what’s being called the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, that will begin a year from now at all 12 campuses, including UW-La Crosse.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse School Board accepting applications for vacant position
The La Crosse School Board is now accepting applications to temporarily fill the open board position left by Rob Abraham, who resigned, effective immediately, at the board meeting on Aug. 1. Applicants have until the end of the month to submit their resume and a letter of interest to Superintendent...
wizmnews.com
Like La Crosse, Onalaska, now Bangor School District is asking voters to approve multi-million-dollar referendum
Another school district in the Coulee Region is asking voters for funding. The Bangor School Board approved a $24 million capital referendum to go on the November ballot. Recently, the La Crosse School District approved a $194.7 million referendum, while Onalaska gave the go ahead to ask voters to approve a $75 million referendum.
Gundersen Medical Foundation is moving back to its roots in downtown La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- A La Crosse institution is going back to its roots. The Gundersen Medical Foundation is moving to downtown La Crosse. It will be located in the old Wettstein’s building on 3rd street. The building was also once the site of a Gundersen clinic. The Foundation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Disease fatal to rabbits found in La Crosse County
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A disease fatal to rabbits has been detected in La Crosse County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The disease — Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2 (RHDV2) — is highly contagious and causes sudden death from internal bleeding. RHDV2 has been detected in three domestic rabbits in La Crosse County. These are the first cases in the state.
wizmnews.com
Gundersen moves its Foundation office and other workers to downtown La Crosse
Doctors of the Gundersen family started their La Crosse practice in a downtown office. This week, many workers based at the current Gundersen Health System clinic on South Avenue are moving to downtown, into newly-remodeled offices on 3rd Street. The chair of the Gundersen Foundation, Dr. Stephen Shapiro, said the...
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Fall Events
While summer might be winding down, fun events are an every-season happening in Wisconsin. Fall brings not only colorful landscapes and crisp autumn air, but also celebrations full of comforting food, rhythmic tunes and good cheer. Across Wisconsin, don a lederhosen or dirndl to find your Gemütlichkeit at the many...
wizmnews.com
Boathouse license fees at some La Crosse docks will rise 50 per cent
The cost of keeping a boathouse at certain docks in La Crosse is going to rise sharply, but not as much as the city had proposed. The La Crosse park board is raising the yearly license fees by 50 per cent, to $750 for residents of the city, and $900 for non-residents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wizmnews.com
La Crosse County Board turns down new fall referendums on three social issues
It looks like La Crosse County will not add any more referendums to the November ballot this year. The county board has narrowly voted against having advisory referendums on legalizing abortion and marijuana in Wisconsin. A third proposal, for a referendum to show support for the police, was not brought up for debate on Thursday night.
wizmnews.com
Schott receives official promotion to La Crosse fire chief
The announcement was made late last week, and now it’s a formality. Jeff Schott was promoted to Fire Chief by the La Crosse police and fire commission, after a vote Wednesday morning. Schott had been serving as assistant chief for much of this year, and he decided to apply...
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Rick’s dad joins to talk about time in Navy during Vietnam, plus recent Honor Flight
My dad, Rod Solem, joined La Crosse Talk PM on Thursday and talked about his time in the Navy on the CV-19 USS Hancock Aircraft Carrier, during the Vietnam War (21:00 into show). La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or...
WEAU-TV 13
Former Osseo-Fairchild High School teacher accused of inappropriately touching former student
OSSEO-FAIRCHILD, Wis. (WEAU) -A Western Wis. teacher is charged in Trempealeau County Court after being accused of inappropriately touching a former student. 31-year-old Nicholas Bergeron of Strum is charged with sexual assault of a child younger than 16. Bergeron used to teach at Osseo-Fairchild High School. According to the criminal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wizmnews.com
Viking arrival in La Crosse now set for September
Another change in schedule for the Viking Cruise Line, getting ready for its first Mississippi River excursion to the La Crosse area. September 1st is the new date for when a Viking cruise will stop at Riverside Park for the first time. The original date for docking had been July 21st, and then it was rescheduled for this week.
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
Delta reduces flights out of La Crosse Regional Airport
Delta Airlines is cutting flights out of La Crosse due to flight crew shortages.
KAAL-TV
Former Diocese of Winona-Rochester priest faces criminal charges
(ABC 6 News) - Ubaldo Roque Huerta, a former priest with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, has been charged with 3rd-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct of an adult. According to the Diocese, the alleged offense took place in Winona County in December of 2020. Mr. Roque Huerta was ordained a priest for...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse hoping to help drivers and bicyclists get along
The city of La Crosse this week spent time gathering feedback from residents about getting around without a car. The city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee held a series of meetings to get input from drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians. That feedback will be used to update the city’s comprehensive plan. It is good that the city is working on a plan, because it seems that currently those in cars and those not in cars aren’t very good at sharing the road. I know many drivers who get upset when there are bicyclists in front of them, as if they didn’t have a right to also be using the road. But I also see too many bicyclists not doing a good job of staying in their lane. The city has installed bike lanes on many roads, but some cyclists choose to ride right down the middle of the street, often not in a single file. If we’re going to sharing the roads, we need to be considerate of others. Bicyclists should ride single file and stay in their lane, or at least as close to the curb as possible. And drivers need to be respectful of those cyclists and realize they too have a right to use the road. We all have a right to drive or ride on our roads, and we need to be considerate of others who are doing the same.
UPDATE: La Crosse County inmate hospitalized from suicide attempt has died
A 31-year-old man who attempted suicide while in custody at La Crosse County jail has died.
Monroe Co. homicide suspect unable to find an attorney
A Monroe County homicide case is being delayed again. The suspect, Shawn Hock, can't find an attorney. Hock is charged with the May 2022 battery and homicide of 32-year-old Sara Latimer.
winonapost.com
Another fish kill vexes public
As the investigation into a fish kill on one of Winona County’s premier trout streams continues, local residents expressed their frustrations at last week’s County Board meeting. It is the third major fish kill in the county since 2015, and some residents criticized the state and county for failing to identify the causes or hold anyone accountable for past fish kills, while others said the government needs to do more to prevent the next fish kill. Also last week, state agencies announced they are contacting over 100 neighboring landowners as part of the investigation.
Comments / 0