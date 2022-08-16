LaWanda Felder and more than a dozen other people were waiting in line Monday afternoon to try to get help from federal agencies. Felder’s basement in Jennings filled with floodwater last month during record-breaking rainfall. She said clothes and supplies for her newborn daughter, Aza, were destroyed, leaving her to deal with both the formula shortage and a damaged home. Now she is staying with her mother.

HAZELWOOD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO