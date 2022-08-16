ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stlpublicradio.org

St. Louis development agency budget boosts spending on staffing, consultants

After a two-week delay, the St. Louis Development Corporation has a budget for the current year. The corporation’s board on Thursday approved the spending plan for fiscal 2023, which technically started July 1. It marks a $4.4 million increase from last year’s budget, mostly for additional hires and consulting contracts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Missouri Senate hopeful Ben Brown on how opposing COVID-19 restrictions helped candidacy

Ben Brown is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast, where the Washington native talked about his win in the Republican primary for the 26th Senate District. Brown beat four other GOP candidates in the race to represent a district that includes part of St. Louis County and all of Franklin, Osage, Warren and Gasconade counties. He will face Democrat John Kiehne in November.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Pets & Animals
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Ozark, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
stlpublicradio.org

Leaders says Fort Leonard Wood is an asset that also needs improvements

Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri’s Ozarks is an economic driver that sustains the region, and is also a resource in need of care and expansion. Those were among the messages at the annual meeting Wednesday of the Sustainable Ozark Partnership, a nonprofit organization that works to develop the region around Fort Leonard Wood.
FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO
stlpublicradio.org

MetroLink restores Blue Line service Monday following flash flooding

The operator of MetroLink said service will resume Monday at every station on the company’s Blue Line, now that significant repairs to its system have been made following last month’s flash flooding. Most of the damage occurred in a two-mile section between the Forest Park-DeBaliviere and Delmar stations,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Missouri student test scores improve, but not to pre-pandemic levels

Missouri students are not performing academically at pre-pandemic levels, but student assessment scores last year increased over the year before. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the 2021-22 preliminary grade level and end-of-course assessment scores Tuesday during the state board of education meeting. Overall, students improved their...
MISSOURI STATE
stlpublicradio.org

Federal officials open new center for flood response in Hazelwood

LaWanda Felder and more than a dozen other people were waiting in line Monday afternoon to try to get help from federal agencies. Felder’s basement in Jennings filled with floodwater last month during record-breaking rainfall. She said clothes and supplies for her newborn daughter, Aza, were destroyed, leaving her to deal with both the formula shortage and a damaged home. Now she is staying with her mother.
HAZELWOOD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hellbender#Biodiversity#The Zoo#Pollution#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#St Louis Zoo#The St Louis Zoo
stlpublicradio.org

Missouri Senate’s Conservative Caucus leaders say it’s no longer needed

The Missouri Senate’s Conservative Caucus is pointing to Aug. 2 primary results as one of the reasons for disbanding after four years, but it’s not because voters showed a lack of support. Instead, caucus leaders cited the success of several conservative candidates over more moderate counterparts as an...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy