Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
stlpublicradio.org
What a Midwestern ‘ghost story’ reveals about the last time abortions were banned
Missouri now prohibits almost all abortions, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and many other Midwestern states are likely to follow. It’s a return to a time when states could ban abortion with few exceptions. Missouri lawmakers first passed a law restricting abortions in 1825 — becoming the...
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis development agency budget boosts spending on staffing, consultants
After a two-week delay, the St. Louis Development Corporation has a budget for the current year. The corporation’s board on Thursday approved the spending plan for fiscal 2023, which technically started July 1. It marks a $4.4 million increase from last year’s budget, mostly for additional hires and consulting contracts.
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri Senate hopeful Ben Brown on how opposing COVID-19 restrictions helped candidacy
Ben Brown is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast, where the Washington native talked about his win in the Republican primary for the 26th Senate District. Brown beat four other GOP candidates in the race to represent a district that includes part of St. Louis County and all of Franklin, Osage, Warren and Gasconade counties. He will face Democrat John Kiehne in November.
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will announce tax cut special session details Monday
Gov. Mike Parson will give details Monday on the timing of an upcoming special legislative session, which will feature a large income tax cut proposal. Lawmakers will return to the state Capitol at Parson’s request to address two tax issues the governor vetoed this past session. Parson vetoed a...
stlpublicradio.org
Leaders says Fort Leonard Wood is an asset that also needs improvements
Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri’s Ozarks is an economic driver that sustains the region, and is also a resource in need of care and expansion. Those were among the messages at the annual meeting Wednesday of the Sustainable Ozark Partnership, a nonprofit organization that works to develop the region around Fort Leonard Wood.
stlpublicradio.org
MetroLink restores Blue Line service Monday following flash flooding
The operator of MetroLink said service will resume Monday at every station on the company’s Blue Line, now that significant repairs to its system have been made following last month’s flash flooding. Most of the damage occurred in a two-mile section between the Forest Park-DeBaliviere and Delmar stations,...
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri student test scores improve, but not to pre-pandemic levels
Missouri students are not performing academically at pre-pandemic levels, but student assessment scores last year increased over the year before. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the 2021-22 preliminary grade level and end-of-course assessment scores Tuesday during the state board of education meeting. Overall, students improved their...
stlpublicradio.org
Federal officials open new center for flood response in Hazelwood
LaWanda Felder and more than a dozen other people were waiting in line Monday afternoon to try to get help from federal agencies. Felder’s basement in Jennings filled with floodwater last month during record-breaking rainfall. She said clothes and supplies for her newborn daughter, Aza, were destroyed, leaving her to deal with both the formula shortage and a damaged home. Now she is staying with her mother.
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri Senate’s Conservative Caucus leaders say it’s no longer needed
The Missouri Senate’s Conservative Caucus is pointing to Aug. 2 primary results as one of the reasons for disbanding after four years, but it’s not because voters showed a lack of support. Instead, caucus leaders cited the success of several conservative candidates over more moderate counterparts as an...
