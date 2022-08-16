ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

Annual Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway is back

NEW BRITAIN - The Training and Motivation Center, a nonprofit organization, is hosting its 9th Annual Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway in partnership with Johnny “Blaze” Turner at Blaze Barbershop this Saturday. “This is probably the largest community event and when I say that I say it...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Local woman makes life saving donation

BRISTOL – A local woman, Shyanna Mohagel, recently made a life saving donation of bone marrow for a seven-year-old girl with leukemia. Mohagel, who lives in Bristol and works at the Sons of Italy in Southington as a bartender, signed up with the National Marrow Donor program when she was in college at the University of New Haven in 2017. At the time, she said, the football team was taking sign-ups and she and her sorority sisters registered and sent in a cheek swab.
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Residents have been helping to keep Plainville Community Food Pantry stocked

PLAINVILLE – Amid increased costs of living due to inflation, residents have been helping to keep the Plainville Community Food Pantry stocked. Susie Woerz, executive director of the Plainville Community Food Pantry, located at 54 S. Canal St., said that residents have “stepped up to the plate” as more and more people have been turning to the food pantry for help meeting their basic needs.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Authentic food, live music at Armenian Festival this Sunday

NEW BRITAIN – A local congregation is resurrecting its popular cultural festival this weekend following a two-year hiatus. The Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection will be hosting its Annual Festival this Sunday, Aug. 21 from 12 to 4 p.m. on church property at 1910 Stanley St. “It’s really...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington Kiwanis Flea Market celebrating 30 years

NEWINGTON – This fall will be the 30th birthday of the Newington Kiwanis Flea Market. Open each Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout September and October, the market’s opening day will be Aug. 28. “This is the 70th year of the Newington Kiwanis Club’s existence,” President...
NEWINGTON, CT
cbia.com

United Way Awards $2M to Connecticut Organizations

United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut this week awarded $2.1 million to organizations supporting education, financial security, and basic needs programs. Volunteers helped choose 67 programs who have strong collaborations across the state and offer the furthest reach in the community. The board later approved the awards. “Families are...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Faith (Kowalski) Marseli

Faith (Kowalski) Marseli, 76, of New Britain passed peacefully at home on July 21st. The daughter of. Walter and Mary (Wosczyna) Kowalski, Faith attended local schools, and resided in the city her whole life. Baking was one of her favorite pastimes. She was famous for her delicious “burnt” chocolate chip cookies, which were a staple at every holiday gathering, or school bake sale.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Little Poland has a new addition to its business community

NEW BRITAIN – Little Poland has a new and addition to its business community, Thai Kitchen 29. The City held a ribbon cutting for the restaurant located at 29 Broad St. “I think adding another great place to eat on Broad Street is great,” said Mayor Erin Stewart. “Broad Street isn’t all Polish restaurants, although it is the heart of it, there is so much more to the street that people don’t think about. It really is this great community and a consortium of businesses of all different kinds and I think that Mai is going to be a great addition.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

National Thrift Shop Day: How Conn. shops are celebrating

Conn. (WTNH) — In need of a nice thrift shop trip? There’s not a better time to hit the shelves than Aug. 17 for National Thrift Shop Day. There are several thriving consignment and thrift shops across the state. See how the some shops are celebrating with either special NTSD or general summer deals: Clothes […]
HAMDEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin is hosting dog obedience classes this fall

BERLIN – The Town is hosting dog obedience classes this fall and coincidently, plans for a new off-leash area at Pistol Creek were just approved. While no official date has been set for the opening of the 50,000 sq. ft. fenced-in dog park, Berlin Parks and Recreation will be offering two different courses at the golf course-turned wildlife preserve beginning in September.
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Norma Mary Giguere

Norma Mary Giguere, born Norma Carmen Marie Facchini, of Monsignor Bojnowski Manor in New Britain, comfortably passed away from complications of Covid-19 and end-stage dementia on Aug. 13. She has been a resident of New Britain since 1936 and a resident at the Manor since 2011. She would have been 97 years old in October. She will lie in rest with family at St Mary's Cemetery.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic

Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

