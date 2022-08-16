Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Annual Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway is back
NEW BRITAIN - The Training and Motivation Center, a nonprofit organization, is hosting its 9th Annual Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway in partnership with Johnny “Blaze” Turner at Blaze Barbershop this Saturday. “This is probably the largest community event and when I say that I say it...
New Britain Herald
Local woman makes life saving donation
BRISTOL – A local woman, Shyanna Mohagel, recently made a life saving donation of bone marrow for a seven-year-old girl with leukemia. Mohagel, who lives in Bristol and works at the Sons of Italy in Southington as a bartender, signed up with the National Marrow Donor program when she was in college at the University of New Haven in 2017. At the time, she said, the football team was taking sign-ups and she and her sorority sisters registered and sent in a cheek swab.
New Britain Herald
Residents have been helping to keep Plainville Community Food Pantry stocked
PLAINVILLE – Amid increased costs of living due to inflation, residents have been helping to keep the Plainville Community Food Pantry stocked. Susie Woerz, executive director of the Plainville Community Food Pantry, located at 54 S. Canal St., said that residents have “stepped up to the plate” as more and more people have been turning to the food pantry for help meeting their basic needs.
Eyewitness News
New Britain families receive free supplies and food ahead of school year
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of New Britain families received a little help getting their kids ready for their return to the classrooms. Team of sponsors ensured the children will have full book bags and bellies on their first day back at school. Michelle Delgado is picking up back...
New Britain Herald
Authentic food, live music at Armenian Festival this Sunday
NEW BRITAIN – A local congregation is resurrecting its popular cultural festival this weekend following a two-year hiatus. The Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection will be hosting its Annual Festival this Sunday, Aug. 21 from 12 to 4 p.m. on church property at 1910 Stanley St. “It’s really...
New Britain Herald
Newington Kiwanis Flea Market celebrating 30 years
NEWINGTON – This fall will be the 30th birthday of the Newington Kiwanis Flea Market. Open each Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout September and October, the market’s opening day will be Aug. 28. “This is the 70th year of the Newington Kiwanis Club’s existence,” President...
cbia.com
United Way Awards $2M to Connecticut Organizations
United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut this week awarded $2.1 million to organizations supporting education, financial security, and basic needs programs. Volunteers helped choose 67 programs who have strong collaborations across the state and offer the furthest reach in the community. The board later approved the awards. “Families are...
New Britain Herald
Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation is set to hold its community-wide summer picnic
SOUTHINGTON – On Aug. 28, the Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation is set to hold its community-wide summer picnic at the Recreation Park in the Plantsville area as a means of bringing area residents together to learn more about the organization and its connected communities. All are welcomed to the...
New Britain Herald
Faith (Kowalski) Marseli
Faith (Kowalski) Marseli, 76, of New Britain passed peacefully at home on July 21st. The daughter of. Walter and Mary (Wosczyna) Kowalski, Faith attended local schools, and resided in the city her whole life. Baking was one of her favorite pastimes. She was famous for her delicious “burnt” chocolate chip cookies, which were a staple at every holiday gathering, or school bake sale.
Bristol Press
Bristol Animal Shelter is taking part in the 2022 Clear the Shelters initiative
BRISTOL – As the mission to find forever homes for Bristol’s canine population continues to be a challenge, the Bristol Animal Shelter is taking part in the 2022 Clear the Shelters initiative, led by the NBCUniversal Local division. Clear the Shelters is a nationwide animal welfare donation and...
New Britain Herald
Little Poland has a new addition to its business community
NEW BRITAIN – Little Poland has a new and addition to its business community, Thai Kitchen 29. The City held a ribbon cutting for the restaurant located at 29 Broad St. “I think adding another great place to eat on Broad Street is great,” said Mayor Erin Stewart. “Broad Street isn’t all Polish restaurants, although it is the heart of it, there is so much more to the street that people don’t think about. It really is this great community and a consortium of businesses of all different kinds and I think that Mai is going to be a great addition.”
New Britain Herald
New Britain Parks and Recreation is now hiring part-time staff to work in its Afterschool Program
NEW BRITAIN – Looking for a fun part-time job in the afternoons?. New Britain Parks and Recreation is now hiring part-time staff to work in its Afterschool Program, which runs Sept. 2022 through May 2023. The program is offered at New Britain elementary and middle schools Mon.-Fri from the...
New Britain Herald
North America's first hand-built temple for Vaishnav-Hindus will host several cultural events
NEWINGTON – North America’s first hand-built temple for Vaishnav-Hindus at 26 Church St. will be the site of several cultural events this weekend. Members of the Vaishnav Parivar of Connecticut, based at Newington’s Vallabhdham Temple, will come together to celebrate the birth of their Lord Krishna on Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20.
National Thrift Shop Day: How Conn. shops are celebrating
Conn. (WTNH) — In need of a nice thrift shop trip? There’s not a better time to hit the shelves than Aug. 17 for National Thrift Shop Day. There are several thriving consignment and thrift shops across the state. See how the some shops are celebrating with either special NTSD or general summer deals: Clothes […]
New Britain Herald
Berlin is hosting dog obedience classes this fall
BERLIN – The Town is hosting dog obedience classes this fall and coincidently, plans for a new off-leash area at Pistol Creek were just approved. While no official date has been set for the opening of the 50,000 sq. ft. fenced-in dog park, Berlin Parks and Recreation will be offering two different courses at the golf course-turned wildlife preserve beginning in September.
New Britain Herald
Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center, Inc. will hold its annual Farmyard Party
BRISTOL – Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center, Inc. will hold its annual Farmyard Party on Sept. 17 while also celebrating the raising of a new, expanded barn and learning center building. The third annual Farmyard Party will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the...
New Britain Herald
Norma Mary Giguere
Norma Mary Giguere, born Norma Carmen Marie Facchini, of Monsignor Bojnowski Manor in New Britain, comfortably passed away from complications of Covid-19 and end-stage dementia on Aug. 13. She has been a resident of New Britain since 1936 and a resident at the Manor since 2011. She would have been 97 years old in October. She will lie in rest with family at St Mary's Cemetery.
New Britain Herald
United Way of West Central Connecticut opens registration for their annual golf tournament
BRISTOL – United Way of West Central Connecticut has opened registration for their annual golf tournament, their largest fundraiser of the year, which will be held Sept. 13 at Chippanee Golf Course. The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. at the course at 6 Marsh...
New Britain Herald
State leaders draw parallels between human and animal abuse during visit to Humane Society Wednesday
NEWINGTON - State officials made a special visit to the Connecticut Humane Society Wednesday morning to spotlight its good works and to raise awareness about the correlation between human and animal abuse. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz was joined by State Dept. of Agriculture (DOAG) Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt, Dept. of Children...
Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic
Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
