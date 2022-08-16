Read full article on original website
Norm Pattis, attorney for Alex Jones, faces disciplinary hearing in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is facing scrutiny from a Connecticut judge, who began hearing testimony Wednesday on whether the lawyer should be disciplined for giving other attorneys for Jones highly sensitive documents, including medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
ctexaminer.com
Calls to Update Connecticut’s Laws on Bears, as Officer Cleared in Shooting Case
It’s illegal to hunt bears in Connecticut, but you can shoot one if it “pursues or worries” your chickens. The law was written in a day when agriculture prevailed, but it would be legal justification for the off-duty police sergeant who killed a bear with his Colt AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in Newtown in May.
NewsTimes
Sandy Hook attorney says Alex Jones’ lawyer admitted in text he ‘may have violated’ protection order
WATERBURY — The New Haven attorney running Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook defamation defense in Connecticut was on the hot seat Wednesday to answer whether he did anything improper by sharing with other lawyers the confidential medical records of grieving Sandy Hook families. Wednesday’s hearing before state Superior Court...
Senior advisor to Stefanowski campaign departs
Senior advisor to Stefanowski campaign departs.
NBC Connecticut
Lawsuits Challenge Connecticut's Social Equity Process
When Gov. Ned Lamont signed Connecticut’s adult use cannabis law in 2021, he praised the bill for its emphasis on social equity. The law established a council to make sure people from communities hardest hit by the war on drugs have the opportunity to get into the industry. “We...
Abortion remains legal in Michigan after injunction blocks 1931 law being reinstated
Abortion remains legal in Michigan for the time being. Michigan Judge Jacob Cunningham granted a preliminary injunction, which means a 1931 law that bans abortion and allows providers to be charged with felony remains on hold. It is the latest in a back-and-forth legal argument that abortion rights advocates and opponents say is not over yet. Rick Pluta of the Michigan Public Radio Network has been following the case and joins us.
Federal judges deal the oil industry another setback in climate litigation
A federal appeals court has ruled that a pair of lawsuits that seek to hold oil companies accountable for the effects of climate change should be heard in state courts, striking down efforts by the fossil fuel industry to get the cases in front of federal judges. While climate change...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
New York City welcomes asylum seekers from Texas but struggles to house them
The state of Texas continues to bus asylum seekers to New York City. That's an effort by Gov. Greg Abbott to show his opposition to federal immigration policies. As NPR's Austin Cope reports, New York officials and volunteers welcome the migrants, but their arrival can still be rocky. (SOUNDBITE OF...
Federal judge creates a path for releasing redacted affidavit from Mar-a-Lago search
A judge in Florida is signaling that he's inclined to make more information public about the FBI search of former President Trump's home. Yeah, the judge is giving the Justice Department one week, one week to propose redactions to the affidavit that was used to justify the search. FADEL: We've...
Eyewitness News
State police detective suspended, assigned to administrative duties
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Connecticut State Police was suspended earlier this week. According to state police, Michael O’Hara’s police powers were suspended as of Aug. 15 and he was assigned to administrative duties “pending the outcome of an active investigation.”. They have not...
Register Citizen
3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut
A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
Register Citizen
Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people
Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
Rural CT coalition opposes Catholic hospital takeover of Day Kimball
Rural residents want state to reject proposed merger, citing Catholic directives that could limit reproductive, gender-affirming, end-of-life and other services.
fox61.com
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 19-21
CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend may be bad for outdoor plants with the lack of rain but it'll be great for those with outdoor plans!. Across the state, festivals are being held this weekend to celebrate food, culture, and the arts!. Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters:. The Hartford...
NewsTimes
They started a New Haven-based vegan frozen food company. Now they’re expanding.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A New Haven-based frozen foods company is expanding its distribution footprint after reaching an agreement with a natural foods supermarket chain with locations in the Mid-Atlantic states. Fire Ox Foods will now be available in MOM’s Organic Market locations,...
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: Some of CT’s richest towns land on cannabis list as ‘disproportionately impacted’
Quick, think of cities and towns in Connecticut with neighborhoods that fit the definition of “disproportionately impacted areas” as the state creates a cannabis industry aimed at racial and economic equity. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven? Absolutely. Windham, Norwalk, Ansonia? Yes, they’re on the list. How about New...
Reports: Catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in some Connecticut towns
Catalytic converter thefts are skyrocketing in some areas of Connecticut. Data obtained by News 12 from local police departments reveals some of the numbers have already doubled from last year's incidents.
milfordmirror.com
Here’s where the wealthiest Connecticut residents moved in the pandemic
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During COVID's first wave in early 2020, many Connecticut residents packed up and headed down to Florida, according to data from the Internal Revenue Service. IRS tax return data for 2019-2020 shows where people moved to from Connecticut by...
4 Important Questions For Potential Dog Owners In Connecticut
We’ve all seen the heartbreaking news stories where a home is investigated for having an obscene number of pets kept in squalid conditions where a bevy of pets are rescued and sometimes sadly we hear differently. We all know that one neighbor who has a dog that barks incessantly and we aren’t quite sure whether the pup is generally just yippy or if the dog is really unhappy about something.
Connecticut Public
