Family offers glimpse into man killed while crossing Milwaukee drawbridge

By Mary Jo Ola
 2 days ago
The 77-year-old man who died while crossing a drawbridge in Milwaukee has been identified as Richard Dujardin of Providence, Rhode Island.

On Monday, Richard and his wife Rose-Marie were walking across the bridge on their last day of vacation in Milwaukee.

A report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office stated Rose-Marie made it to the end but Richard was about halfway through when it began to rise.

Richard Dujardin and his wife Rose-Marie.

The lights and bells were going off and the protective arms came down. Authorities said Richard was looking at an iPad while walking and that he was hard of hearing, and it is believed he did not notice the alerts.

Richard hung onto a railing but fell 71 feet.

Richard and Rose-Marie were married for 54 years. The couple had six children together. Some of their kids, now adults, spoke glowingly of their father.

"He got a kick out of the little things in life. He loved to laugh. He loved a free meal at Denny's. He loved traveling," said daughter Julianne Grew.

Richard Dujardin, right, and his wife.

"He accomplished a lot, but he never praised himself," said daughter Joelle Dujardin.

"He really loved my mom. The last thing he said to me was that my mom was a hero," Richard's son Jean-Paul recalled.

"I'm a dad too and I try to be like my own father," said his son Philip.

Richard was an award-winning reporter for 47 years at The Providence Journal in Rhode Island, mainly covering religion.

"One of his favorite moments in life was meeting Pope John Paul II in person and giving him cards that my siblings had made for him. He was very proud of that moment," Grew said.

Richard Dujardin, from Rhode Island, fell to his death on a Milwaukee drawbridge that raised while he was walking on it.

The City of Milwaukee's Department of Public Works operates 20 movable bridges to maintain river traffic.

The one at Kilbourn Avenue is controlled by an operator in the Water Street bridge house who uses video to monitor the location.

While still in shock, Richard's family says they are leaning on faith.

"It's his faith that's guided all of us," Philip said.

Richard's family is asking anyone that has footage of what happened on this bridge to come forward to the police.

Milwaukee Police said there is no suspicion of a criminal act at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

