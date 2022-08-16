Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Leonard Fournette Reportedly Threw Punches in Fight With Titans
Thursday’s joint practice between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans came to a sudden end after a brawl broke out between the two teams. According to Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette threw a punch at Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel came in quickly to break things up before calling off the remainder of practice. Vrabel was visibly annoyed while talking about the incident with reporters after practice.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make First Round of Roster Cuts
The deadline for teams to make their initial roster cuts is at 4:00 p.m. today. However, the Buccaneers have gone ahead and cut down their roster to 85.
Aaron Rodgers’ Bashing of Young Green Bay Packers Receivers Led to Team Meeting
In an attempt to wake up the Green Bay Packers’ young receiving core, veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers called out the group this week. Following a practice with the New Orleans Saints that included a lot of “mistakes,” Rodgers wanted them to be more “consistent.”. “It’s unfortunately...
Bucs-Titans practice gets chippy, including dust-up with a Tampa Bay staff member
TAMPA — The Bucs and Titans held their first of two joint practices Wednesday without much incident, except for one that included some unnecessary roughness and a bit of comedic relief. During a pass-rush drill between the Titans’ defensive line and Bucs’ offensive line, Tampa Bay’s vice president of...
Bucs aren't sure when Tom Brady will return to the team
BOSTON -- Tom Brady's sabbatical from the Buccaneers took an interesting turn on Thursday. The Bucs aren't really sure when the quarterback will return to the team.Brady left Tampa Bay to tend to a personal matter last week, and was expected to be back following the team's second preseason game on Aug. 20. On Thursday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said there is no firm date for Brady's return, and they'll revisit the matter following Saturday's game."We'll see. We'll talk about it next week. I'm not concerned about it right now," Bowles said Thursday. "We're trying to practice against Tennessee...
Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line
Recently, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries. Today, they were dealt another potential big blow. The Buccaneers are currently taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. The offense is already without wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and center Ryen Jensen. They are also still awaiting the return of quarterback Tom Brady.
Aaron Rodgers meets with Packers' WRs a day after critique
It appears Aaron Rodgers is working to smooth things over with the Green Bay Packers' young wide receivers after calling them out on Tuesday. The receivers were told to meet with Rodgers, along with the Packers' other quarterbacks and top offensive coaches Wednesday morning prior to their second joint practice with the New Orleans Saints.
Biggest takeaways from Titans' first joint practice with Buccaneers
After an off day on Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans returned to the practice field for their 14th session of training camp, which was also the first joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tennessee and Tampa Bay will return to Saint Thomas Sports Park on Thursday for the second and...
Buccaneers coach says ‘no definitive date’ for Tom Brady’s return to team
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady’s leave of absence from the Buccaneers may be longer than initially expected
Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs exits practice with injury
Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs sustained an apparent core muscle injury during Thursday’s joint practice with the Tennessee Titans, the
Tampa Bay Buccaneers do not have a firm return date for Tom Brady's absence
Bowles said Thursday he does not know when exactly the recently unretired passer will return to the Bucs, via Greg Auman of The Athletic (on Twitter). The plan remains for Brady to return after the Bucs’ second preseason game — against the Titans on Saturday — though the timetable being foggy represents a new wrinkle here. Tampa Bay wraps its preseason slate Aug. 27.
