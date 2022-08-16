Read full article on original website
247Sports
Packers/Saints joint practice notes
“I feel like today it was kind of a stalemate for us on offense, which was good. Because it seems like every other day against our defense, we’ve been kind of on the short end.” That was Aaron Rodgers on his impression of the Packers’ first joint practice against the Saints.
Yardbarker
Indianapolis Colts Offense Dominated Detroit Lions Defense in First Joint Practice
The Indianapolis Colts first team offense dominated the Detroit Lions in their first joint practice. It started off in the 1-on-1s where Matt Ryan pass catchers won ten of the eleven reps. Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr. lead the way in this drill. Pierce continues to solidify his spot on the roster.
numberfire.com
Michael Pittman Jr. "dominates" Colts joint camp with Lions
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been lighting up the team's joint practices with the Detroit Lions, according to Joel A. Erickson of the Indy Star. Pittman "has hit it off with [quarterback Matt] Ryan right away," which is great news after the poor play of Carson Wentz a season ago, which capped the USC product's upside. There were signs of truly elite potential for Pittman in his sophomore campaign, and now we'll see if he takes an even bigger Year 3 jump like so many receivers before him.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 17, 2022 | Presented by Hula Bowl All-Star Football Game
Packers worked out CB Marcus Murphy, CB De’Vante Cross, CB Josh Saunders, and CB Kendall Karcz. Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman leaves practice on a cart with a groin injury. Raiders activated DT Johnathan Hankins, DB Trayvon Mullen, DE Bilal Nichols and WR Dillon Stoner from I/R. Raiders worked out...
NFL・
WISH-TV
Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Brownsburg at Ben Davis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High school football is back!. Football fans will pack the stands at high schools across the state this week for some of the first matchups of the season. One of those matchups — our high school football “Game of the Week” — will see the Brownsburg...
WISH-TV
School to put big TV in gym to watch Hagerstown in Little League World Series
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A big-screen TV will go up in the local high school gym so fans can watch the Hagerstown team compete Thursday in the Little League World Series. Kyle Barrentine, superintendent of Nettle Creek Schools in Hagerstown, says doors will open at 2:45 p.m. Thursday at the gym in Hagerstown Junior Senior High School. Fans can sit in the bleachers or bring blankets to sit on the gym floor. Children must be accompanied by adults. Fans can enter through the athletics entrance for the free event. Concessions will be for sale.
Yardbarker
Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 13: Defense Stands Its Ground
The Indianapolis Colts hosted the Detroit Lions once again on Thursday for the second of two joint practices before the teams square off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday in their preseason matchup. After watching the Colts' offense on Wednesday, I spent Thursday watching the Colts' defense and special teams.
Yardbarker
Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 12: Matt Ryan, Offense Tame Lions, Drew Ogletree Goes Down
On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions began the first of two days of joint practices at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. ahead of their preseason Week 2 matchup on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. It was a spirited affair that allowed for the Colts to set...
Yardbarker
Indianapolis Colts First Join Practice: The First Opportunity to Match-up Ones vs. Ones
The Indianapolis Colts will see how they match-up ones vs. ones with the Detroit Lions. The intensity is gonna ramp up, big time. The Colts have to be the ones to initiate the intensity and set the tone for a competitive practice. Other wise Dan Campbell and the Lions will bite their knee caps, or whatever that man said.
Mora trying to make an independent UConn competitive
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jim Mora is taking over UConn’s football team during a time of conference mega-mergers, trying to figure out where his independent Huskies might fit into the new landscape. The former NFL and UCLA coach is charged with rebuilding a program that left the American Athletic Conference two years ago, allowing its basketball and other programs to rejoin the Big East. The Huskies didn’t play football in 2020 because of the pandemic, went 1-11 a year ago and have won just four games since the end of the 2017 season. “I know that outside of these gates, people don’t think much of us,” said Mora, who hasn’t coached since being fired by UCLA in 2017. “And that’s OK with me. I think a lot of us, you know, and I’m excited to see where we go.”
NFL・
WISH-TV
Brownsburg’s band brings the beat for high school football season
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — High school football returns this Friday, and a Friday night under the lights wouldn’t be complete without the sound of drums and brass. Brownsburg has one of the best bands in the state, and the members are getting ready for their Friday Night Football debut.
Takeaways from Colts' first joint training camp practice with Lions
The Indianapolis Colts got their first taste of real football Wednesday t the Grand Park Sports Campus as they hosted the Detroit Lions for a joint training camp practice. It was a physical day of pads against Dan Campbell’s squad. There were plenty of ups and downs from the Colts’ sideline and even a few skirmishes throughout team drills.
