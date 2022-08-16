ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Packers/Saints joint practice notes

“I feel like today it was kind of a stalemate for us on offense, which was good. Because it seems like every other day against our defense, we’ve been kind of on the short end.” That was Aaron Rodgers on his impression of the Packers’ first joint practice against the Saints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Michael Pittman Jr. "dominates" Colts joint camp with Lions

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been lighting up the team's joint practices with the Detroit Lions, according to Joel A. Erickson of the Indy Star. Pittman "has hit it off with [quarterback Matt] Ryan right away," which is great news after the poor play of Carson Wentz a season ago, which capped the USC product's upside. There were signs of truly elite potential for Pittman in his sophomore campaign, and now we'll see if he takes an even bigger Year 3 jump like so many receivers before him.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
School to put big TV in gym to watch Hagerstown in Little League World Series

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A big-screen TV will go up in the local high school gym so fans can watch the Hagerstown team compete Thursday in the Little League World Series. Kyle Barrentine, superintendent of Nettle Creek Schools in Hagerstown, says doors will open at 2:45 p.m. Thursday at the gym in Hagerstown Junior Senior High School. Fans can sit in the bleachers or bring blankets to sit on the gym floor. Children must be accompanied by adults. Fans can enter through the athletics entrance for the free event. Concessions will be for sale.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 13: Defense Stands Its Ground

The Indianapolis Colts hosted the Detroit Lions once again on Thursday for the second of two joint practices before the teams square off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday in their preseason matchup. After watching the Colts' offense on Wednesday, I spent Thursday watching the Colts' defense and special teams.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Mora trying to make an independent UConn competitive

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jim Mora is taking over UConn’s football team during a time of conference mega-mergers, trying to figure out where his independent Huskies might fit into the new landscape. The former NFL and UCLA coach is charged with rebuilding a program that left the American Athletic Conference two years ago, allowing its basketball and other programs to rejoin the Big East. The Huskies didn’t play football in 2020 because of the pandemic, went 1-11 a year ago and have won just four games since the end of the 2017 season. “I know that outside of these gates, people don’t think much of us,” said Mora, who hasn’t coached since being fired by UCLA in 2017. “And that’s OK with me. I think a lot of us, you know, and I’m excited to see where we go.”
Brownsburg’s band brings the beat for high school football season

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — High school football returns this Friday, and a Friday night under the lights wouldn’t be complete without the sound of drums and brass. Brownsburg has one of the best bands in the state, and the members are getting ready for their Friday Night Football debut.
BROWNSBURG, IN

