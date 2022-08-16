ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunlap, TN

WATE

Two injured after vehicle hits tree in Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Cumberland County are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle. THP reported that the driver may have blown a steer tire causing him to lose control. The vehicle looks to be in the middle of a field after it ran...
COOKEVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening

Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Police Chase on I 75

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A police chase ended with a crash on I-75 around noon. It happened near the Highway 153 exit. Chattanooga Police say a Traffic Unit tried to pull the vehicle over for speeding, but it fled. But the fleeing vehicle soon crashed. Three people ran from the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Man in custody after SWAT situation in Chattanooga Monday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 58-year-old man is in custody after an apartment standoff Monday night in Chattanooga, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. A release says shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment on the 900 block of Mountain Creek Road. A...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Update: Missing Rhea County man found safe Tuesday

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Rhea County Sheriff's Office reports Victor Freeman has been found and is safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) needs your help locating a man from Rhea County who's missing. Tuesday morning the TBI announced a Silver Alert for 73-year-old Victor Freeman. Freeman...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Multiple shots fired at a Cleveland home, 1 person injured Saturday morning

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple gunshots were fired at a Cleveland home early Saturday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The sheriff's office says it happened on Zion Hill Road, in southeast Cleveland, at around 2 a.m. (Note: The pin in the below Google Maps embed is not the exact address).
CLEVELAND, TN
thunder1320.com

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD, Derrick Burgess Odear was last seen by his family on December 27, 2021. His family reports that he walked away from Be the Bush Ministries Treatment Facility on that day. His family believes he could be living in Nashville.
MANCHESTER, TN
newstalk941.com

Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents

Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WDEF

Student arrested for making shooting threat at Ooltewah High

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – A threat on the bathroom wall has lead to the arrest of an Ooltewah High Student. The Sheriff’s Office reports that the SRO at Ooltewah High was told about the threat of a shooting on a bathroom stall wall on Wednesday. It included a...
OOLTEWAH, TN
WDEF

Does Hamilton County Have Poor Transportation Infrastructure?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Earlier this week, the US Government turned their attention to Chattanooga’s Transportation Infrastructure, giving $25 million for the rehabilitation of Wilcox Boulevard Bridge. But infrastructure problems don’t stop at Wilcox Bridge. They don’t even stop at Chattanooga’s City limits. “We have had...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

