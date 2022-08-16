Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATE
Two injured after vehicle hits tree in Cookeville
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Cumberland County are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle. THP reported that the driver may have blown a steer tire causing him to lose control. The vehicle looks to be in the middle of a field after it ran...
WTVC
Rhea County highway back open after crash closes it for several hours, guardrail damaged
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — (PREVIOUS: Wednesday, August 17, 2022) The Rhea County Sheriff's Office says Dayton Mountain Highway at Cranmore Cove Road has reopened in both directions after a crash Tuesday night. They're urging drivers to use caution in the area as the guardrail has been damaged. They say...
WTVC
Elderly man having possible medical emergency causes crash in Chattanooga Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An elderly man having a possible medical emergency caused a crash in Chattanooga Tuesday, according to Chattanooga police. CPD says the passenger of the vehicle was taken care of on the scene by EMS. The driver was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
thunder1320.com
Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening
Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEF
Police report a pedestrian was hit by an ambulance Monday night
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police report that a pedestrian was hit by an ambulance earlier this week. It happened Monday night around 10:30 on Lee Highway above Standifer Gap Road. When police arrived, they found a 28 year old man on the shoulder of the road. They had to...
WDEF
Police Chase on I 75
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A police chase ended with a crash on I-75 around noon. It happened near the Highway 153 exit. Chattanooga Police say a Traffic Unit tried to pull the vehicle over for speeding, but it fled. But the fleeing vehicle soon crashed. Three people ran from the...
WTVC
Man in custody after SWAT situation in Chattanooga Monday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 58-year-old man is in custody after an apartment standoff Monday night in Chattanooga, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. A release says shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment on the 900 block of Mountain Creek Road. A...
Georgia man dies in Polk County boating incident
The body of a 57-year-old Georgia man was recovered from 36 feet of water on Parksville Lake in Polk County on Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVC
Hamilton County woman recognizes HCEMS for saving her life Wednesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County woman recognized HCEMS personnel for saving her life on Wednesday. Donna Hardiman, met with HCEMS crew paramedic Derrick Truitt and Aaron Howard who saved her life. On July 10, 2022, Hardiman was at home with her children and grandchildren when she suddenly...
WTVC
Speeding vehicle leads Chattanooga police on chase down I-75 ending in a crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A driver and his passengers were taken into custody after evading police during a traffic stop and leading them on a chase down I-75 that ended in a crash Tuesday, Chattanooga police say. CPD says police attempted to stop a vehicle on I-75 northbound. The driver...
WTVC
Update: Missing Rhea County man found safe Tuesday
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Rhea County Sheriff's Office reports Victor Freeman has been found and is safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) needs your help locating a man from Rhea County who's missing. Tuesday morning the TBI announced a Silver Alert for 73-year-old Victor Freeman. Freeman...
WTVCFOX
Multiple shots fired at a Cleveland home, 1 person injured Saturday morning
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple gunshots were fired at a Cleveland home early Saturday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The sheriff's office says it happened on Zion Hill Road, in southeast Cleveland, at around 2 a.m. (Note: The pin in the below Google Maps embed is not the exact address).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thunder1320.com
Manchester man reported as missing person
Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD, Derrick Burgess Odear was last seen by his family on December 27, 2021. His family reports that he walked away from Be the Bush Ministries Treatment Facility on that day. His family believes he could be living in Nashville.
TWRA: Body of Georgia man recovered in lower eastern Tennessee after unoccupied boat found
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the body of a 57-year-old man was found in a Polk County lake Monday evening after they received a call about an unoccupied boat going in circles near a boat ramp. Boaters were able to board the boat and...
WTVC
2 years later, Marion Co family still searching for man who went missing while 4-wheeling
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — 2 years later, a Marion County family is still searching for man who went missing while 4-wheeling. They are looking for Josh Day. He went 4-wheeling with friends around the Fiery Gizzard area and never made it back home. His family is still seeking answers.
newstalk941.com
Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents
Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
WTVC
Chattanooga fugitive wanted for first degree felony murder in Brainerd Tunnels case
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. D'Avonte Wofford is wanted by the Chattanooga Police department in connection with the death of Tekeia Clay who was killed in a vehicle accident near the Brainerd Tunnels back in June. Clay died from injuries she got on Tuesday, June 28th. That's when she was...
Man Wanted for Questioning after Attempting to Enter Pelham Home
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help identifying a person wanted for questioning. Sunday morning 3:41am a male subject attempted to enter an occupied home in the Payne’s Cove community. If you have any information, contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department at 931-692-3466 x5 or on messenger.
WDEF
Student arrested for making shooting threat at Ooltewah High
OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – A threat on the bathroom wall has lead to the arrest of an Ooltewah High Student. The Sheriff’s Office reports that the SRO at Ooltewah High was told about the threat of a shooting on a bathroom stall wall on Wednesday. It included a...
WDEF
Does Hamilton County Have Poor Transportation Infrastructure?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Earlier this week, the US Government turned their attention to Chattanooga’s Transportation Infrastructure, giving $25 million for the rehabilitation of Wilcox Boulevard Bridge. But infrastructure problems don’t stop at Wilcox Bridge. They don’t even stop at Chattanooga’s City limits. “We have had...
Comments / 0