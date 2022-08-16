Read full article on original website
Is there really a haunted Publix in Pembroke Pines, Florida?Evie M.Pembroke Pines, FL
Miami Beach Celebrity Therapist Jeff Rocker to Receive Key to the City at Rock the Vote EventShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
A guy from Florida died after eating raw oysters at the Rustic Inn.Nikyee CloughFort Lauderdale, FL
Best Things To Do In Miami, Florida (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMiami, FL
Click10.com
Man accused of shooting woman in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in front of a home in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Southwest 207th Terrace and 124th Place just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance between a man and a woman.
NBC Miami
Man Who Shot Student, Robbed Him of $1 Arrested: Miami Beach Police
Police have arrested a man who they say shot an architecture student after stealing $1 from him last month in Miami Beach. Miami Beach Police detectives took Ranier Figueroa, 25, into custody Thursday at a hotel in Miami Springs in connection with the July 21 shooting. Miami Beach Police said...
NBC Miami
Video Shows Shooting That Left Suspect Dead, Miami-Dade Detective Critically Injured
UPDATE: Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry has died, the department announced Wednesday night. Click here for an updated story. New video shows the wild confrontation and shooting that left an armed robbery suspect dead and a Miami-Dade Police detective fighting for his life. Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry was critically wounded in...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Detective Dies Days After Shooting Involving Armed Robbery Suspect
A Miami-Dade Police detective has died days after he was shot during a confrontation with an armed robbery suspect. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry, 29, a five-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department, had been shot in the head Monday night. Police Director Alfredo Ramirez announced his passing Wednesday night. "Officer Echaverry...
NBC Miami
Girlfriend IDs 2nd Suspect Who Was Shot, Killed in Miami Springs Hotel
The second suspect connected to an armed robbery that led to the shooting of a Miami-Dade detective has been identified. His girlfriend identified Jamie Robles as the man who was shot and killed by officers Tuesday in a hotel room in Miami Springs. Robles, who goes by Rico, recently moved...
WSVN-TV
3 suspects taken into custody after dumping stolen vehicle in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive came to an end in Southwest Miami-Dade. Police captured three people who were suspected of bailing from a stolen vehicle. They were handcuffed in the area of Southwest 82nd Street and 72nd Avenue after officers said they dumped the stolen vehicle on the Snapper Creek Expressway.
WSVN-TV
Broward SAO files motion in case of man accused of groping 10-year-old at Pembroke Lakes Mall amid mother’s quest for justice
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A concerned mother is working to ensure the man who, police said, groped her 10-year-old daughter at Pembroke Lakes Mall stays behind bars, and her efforts have finally paid off. On Wednesday, the Broward County State Attorney’s Office filed a motion in the case of...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Miami Cop's Alleged Radio Call During Officer Shooting Under Investigation
No. 1 - The Miami-Dade Police detective critically injured after a shooting that left a suspect dead has been identified as a five-year veteran of the department. Det. Cesar Echaverry was fighting for his life Tuesday after he was shot in the head Monday night. Echaverry, 29, is a member of Miami-Dade Police's Robbery Intervention Detail, a squad that works in areas that are prone to crime and frequently encounters dangerous suspects. RID detectives were in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue Monday night when they spotted a white sedan that had been involved in an earlier armed robbery in Broward County. The vehicle pursuit ended but a foot pursuit ensued, before there was a confrontation and shots were fired, Ramirez said. Echaverry and the suspect were both shot, officials said. Meanwhile, a second armed robbery suspect connected to a shooting that left his accomplice dead and a Miami-Dade detective critically injured was fatally shot by officers Tuesday in Miami Springs, sources said.
NBC Miami
‘Who Cares': Miami Firefighter Under Investigation for Comments About Slain Detective
A Miami firefighter is under investigation for vulgar comments he allegedly made while referring to a Miami-Dade Police detective who was killed in the line of duty this week. The comments were allegedly made by firefighter Kevin Newcomb in a group chat on WhatsApp following the death of Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry, who was shot in the head during a confrontation with an armed robbery suspect Monday night.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Cruiser Crashes Into Cutler Bay Home
A wild scene Wednesday night at a Cutler Bay home after a Miami-Dade Police Department cruiser crashed into it. Only in Dade reports that an on-duty MDPD unit was responding to an emergency call when the officer crashed into an occupied residence at the 9600 block of Cutler Ridge Drive around 9 p.m.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Detective Fighting for Life After Shooting Identified
The Miami-Dade Police detective critically injured after a shooting that left a suspect dead has been identified as a five-year veteran of the department. Det. Cesar Echaverry was fighting for his life Tuesday after he was shot in the head Monday night. "We stand together praying for him and we...
NBC Miami
Pedestrian Struck and Killed at Dania Beach Intersection: BSO
Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Dania Beach early Thursday. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Federal Highway between Southeast 3rd and 4th Terrace, where a car was seen with a shattered windshield. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies found one person dead at...
NBC Miami
Person With Umbrella Prompts Lockdown at Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus
A person carrying a backpack with an umbrella inside prompted a lockdown and large police response at Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus Wednesday morning. Dozens of Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the college located on Southwest 104th Street after reports of a suspicious person. Footage showed a large police presence at...
Click10.com
911 caller mistakes umbrella in man’s backpack for rifle near Miami Dade College
KENDALL, Fla. – The Kendall campus of Miami Dade College was placed on lock down Wednesday morning after someone called 911 to report that there was an armed person on campus riding a bicycle. But authorities say the 911 caller mistook an umbrella in the man’s backpack for a...
NBC Miami
Death Investigation Underway Near Dania Beach Intersection
Police are investigating the scene early Thursday morning in a Dania Beach intersection that left at least one person dead. Officers arrived at the scene on Federal Highway between Southeast 3rd and 4th Terrace just after 2 a.m., where a car was seen with a shattered windshield. A body was...
Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed
MIAMI, Florida — (AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase Monday night, authorities said. The suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee...
fox13news.com
Prosecutor's group text accidentally included judge, causes 2nd mistrial in Florida murder case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A prosecutor in a Florida murder case complained about a judge's ruling in a group text message that included the judge, resulting in a second mistrial for a man charged with killing his girlfriend's young son. Now the defense wants the case dismissed altogether. Broward County...
Click10.com
MDPD officer, 29, remains in critical condition 2 days after shooting
MIAMI – Miami-Dade police have identified the officer critically wounded in a shootout in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Monday night. The officer has been identified in a department memo as 29-year-old Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry, a member of the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail. The memo...
Click10.com
Man arrested for murder of 44-year-old man in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the July 2 stabbing death of 44-year-old Hector Armando Alcaraz Rodriguez in Dania Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Jake Kristain Varian Braves, also known by the alias “Jay Smith,” stabbed Rodriguez at his...
NBC Miami
Family of Parkland School Shooter Compelled to Answer Lawyers' Questions
Two family members of the Parkland school shooter have been ordered to answer all the questions posed by prosecutors during depositions that may not happen until after Labor Day. The attorney for Nikolas Cruz’s brother Zachary Cruz and Zachary’s foster father/guardian Richard Moore argued in a Broward courtroom Thursday morning...
