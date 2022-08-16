ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Springs, FL

Click10.com

Man accused of shooting woman in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in front of a home in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Southwest 207th Terrace and 124th Place just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance between a man and a woman.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Who Shot Student, Robbed Him of $1 Arrested: Miami Beach Police

Police have arrested a man who they say shot an architecture student after stealing $1 from him last month in Miami Beach. Miami Beach Police detectives took Ranier Figueroa, 25, into custody Thursday at a hotel in Miami Springs in connection with the July 21 shooting. Miami Beach Police said...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami, FL
Broward County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Broward County, FL
Miami Springs, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Miami Cop's Alleged Radio Call During Officer Shooting Under Investigation

No. 1 - The Miami-Dade Police detective critically injured after a shooting that left a suspect dead has been identified as a five-year veteran of the department. Det. Cesar Echaverry was fighting for his life Tuesday after he was shot in the head Monday night. Echaverry, 29, is a member of Miami-Dade Police's Robbery Intervention Detail, a squad that works in areas that are prone to crime and frequently encounters dangerous suspects. RID detectives were in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue Monday night when they spotted a white sedan that had been involved in an earlier armed robbery in Broward County. The vehicle pursuit ended but a foot pursuit ensued, before there was a confrontation and shots were fired, Ramirez said. Echaverry and the suspect were both shot, officials said. Meanwhile, a second armed robbery suspect connected to a shooting that left his accomplice dead and a Miami-Dade detective critically injured was fatally shot by officers Tuesday in Miami Springs, sources said.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

‘Who Cares': Miami Firefighter Under Investigation for Comments About Slain Detective

A Miami firefighter is under investigation for vulgar comments he allegedly made while referring to a Miami-Dade Police detective who was killed in the line of duty this week. The comments were allegedly made by firefighter Kevin Newcomb in a group chat on WhatsApp following the death of Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry, who was shot in the head during a confrontation with an armed robbery suspect Monday night.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Police Cruiser Crashes Into Cutler Bay Home

A wild scene Wednesday night at a Cutler Bay home after a Miami-Dade Police Department cruiser crashed into it. Only in Dade reports that an on-duty MDPD unit was responding to an emergency call when the officer crashed into an occupied residence at the 9600 block of Cutler Ridge Drive around 9 p.m.
CUTLER BAY, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Detective Fighting for Life After Shooting Identified

The Miami-Dade Police detective critically injured after a shooting that left a suspect dead has been identified as a five-year veteran of the department. Det. Cesar Echaverry was fighting for his life Tuesday after he was shot in the head Monday night. "We stand together praying for him and we...
NBC Miami

Pedestrian Struck and Killed at Dania Beach Intersection: BSO

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Dania Beach early Thursday. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Federal Highway between Southeast 3rd and 4th Terrace, where a car was seen with a shattered windshield. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies found one person dead at...
DANIA BEACH, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Death Investigation Underway Near Dania Beach Intersection

Police are investigating the scene early Thursday morning in a Dania Beach intersection that left at least one person dead. Officers arrived at the scene on Federal Highway between Southeast 3rd and 4th Terrace just after 2 a.m., where a car was seen with a shattered windshield. A body was...
Action News Jax

Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed

MIAMI, Florida — (AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase Monday night, authorities said. The suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee...
Click10.com

MDPD officer, 29, remains in critical condition 2 days after shooting

MIAMI – Miami-Dade police have identified the officer critically wounded in a shootout in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Monday night. The officer has been identified in a department memo as 29-year-old Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry, a member of the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail. The memo...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested for murder of 44-year-old man in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the July 2 stabbing death of 44-year-old Hector Armando Alcaraz Rodriguez in Dania Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Jake Kristain Varian Braves, also known by the alias “Jay Smith,” stabbed Rodriguez at his...
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Family of Parkland School Shooter Compelled to Answer Lawyers' Questions

Two family members of the Parkland school shooter have been ordered to answer all the questions posed by prosecutors during depositions that may not happen until after Labor Day. The attorney for Nikolas Cruz’s brother Zachary Cruz and Zachary’s foster father/guardian Richard Moore argued in a Broward courtroom Thursday morning...
PARKLAND, FL

