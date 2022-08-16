ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

5 teens arrested for car burglaries: Escambia Co. deputies

By Brett Greenberg
 2 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested five people including a 13-year-old over the weekend for car break-ins, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO .

Car burglaries were reported on Freedom Lane and Bayshore Drive. According to police, “homeowners were awakened by felons trying to steal what didn’t belong to them.”

U.S. Marshals sweep Mobile for fugitives

Keshaun Jenkins, 23, burglarized three cars on Freedom Lane. A deputy found three people walking westbound away from the scene. Police said the three people “fit the description of the three suspects,” plus there was video evidence.

Officers found several bank cards, which did not match the names of the suspected burglars. Jenkins was arrested and charged with attempted burglary of a conveyance. Two juveniles, a 16-year-old and 15-year-old, were sent to juvie, according to the post.

A 16-year-old and 13-year-old with the same last name were caught on video trying to “burgle several innocent vehicles,” on Bayshore Drive at around the same time of the other burglaries, according to the post.

‘When an alarm sounded both returned to their bikes and fled, but they were captured by vigilant deputies who had begun circling the area,” the post read.

Video evidence also confirmed the two juveniles and they were arrested and taken to the Division of Juvenile Justice, according to the post.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

