Elmira, NY

NewsChannel 36

Elmira College Women's Hockey Alumna Earns Inaugural Commissioner's Award

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Elmira College Women's Hockey alumna Eliza Beaudin received the inaugural Division 3 Commissioner's Association Women's Sport Student-Athlete of the Year. Beaudin was a two-year captain for the Soaring Eagles and was a part of three United Collegiate Hockey Conference Tournament Championships in 2019, 2020, and 2021....
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Wade Boggs coming to Hornell Sports Night

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell Sports Night is coming back for the first time in three years. A night dedicated to local sports and raising money for The Special Olympics, Hornell Sports Night returns after COVID-19 postponed the event in 2020 and 2021. And, they’re coming back with one of the greatest baseball players in […]
HORNELL, NY
Syracuse, NY
Elmira, NY
Elmira, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Television Pioneer Passes Away

A giant of local broadcasting has passed away. According to an obituary placed by the family, former WSKG Station manager and local television pioneer Phillip Jackson of Vestal passed away August 7, just shy of his 89th birthday. According to the obituary, Johnson began his broadcasting career in the 1960s...
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

NASCAR Driver Ross Chastain Promotes Seat Belt Use

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) - NASCAR driver Ross Chastain was in downtown Watkins Glen on Thursday promoting seat belt safety. Chastain was at the Schuyler County courthouse reminding people to buckle up as part of the "Protect Your Mellon" campaign. He was signing autographs and posing with race fans. He...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WETM

New jazz club WMC North opens in Elmira

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – A new jazz club, bar, and restaurant, WMC North has opened in Elmira, with hopes of becoming the catalyst of an energized downtown area. “We’re looking at revitalizing downtown Elmira…Bringing the same atmosphere that people travel to Ithaca and Corning for, but right here in downtown Elmira,” said the owner of WMC North, Kaylen Knox.
ELMIRA, NY
#Pbla#New England#Charlotte#Box Lacrosse#Elmira Pbla#The Elmira Renegades#Binghamton Bombers#Mammoth Sports#First Arena
NewsBreak
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try Ithaca Restaurants | Best Restaurants In Ithaca NY

You’ll fall in love with Ithaca Falls and the surrounding area. It’s “gorges.” Located on Cayuga Lake, which is the longest lake in the Finger Lakes region of New York, are gorges and waterfalls, including Buttermilk Falls. Discover Ithaca Commons, a downtown pedestrian center featuring shops,...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

NASCAR Severe Weather Policy for Rain Delays

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM)- A wet race track can impact a race cars’ ability to stop or turn. Rain showers don’t always mean a delay though because of features like rain tires and rain flaps on the tires. It is up to officials to gauge the intensity of the rain, how wet the track is, […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Man Charged in Connection to Car Accident in Newfield

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man has been charged in a connection to a car accident that took place in Newfield back in March. According to the Tompkins County DA's office, 32 year old Jonathan Roberts of Elmira was indicted for manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.
NEWFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

UR Medicine in Dansville opens newly renovated third floor

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — After a year-long construction project, UR Medicine Noyes Health in Dansville officially opened its renovated third floor on Tuesday. The unit is named in memory of beloved hospital board member Jon Shay. His family was at the grand opening. The $1.1 million project completely remodeled...
DANSVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Historic 19th century Elmira building up for sale

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After several grants and years of work to restore a historic Elmira home, local groups are now looking for a buyer to help bring the Richardson-Kennedy house back to its former glory. Located at 359 W Church St in Elmira, the Former Ritz Carriage House, now known as the Richardson-Kennedy house, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Reports Another COVID Death/ State Urges Pre-School Vaccines

The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.
BROOME COUNTY, NY

