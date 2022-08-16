Read full article on original website
Elmira College Women's Hockey Alumna Earns Inaugural Commissioner's Award
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Elmira College Women's Hockey alumna Eliza Beaudin received the inaugural Division 3 Commissioner's Association Women's Sport Student-Athlete of the Year. Beaudin was a two-year captain for the Soaring Eagles and was a part of three United Collegiate Hockey Conference Tournament Championships in 2019, 2020, and 2021....
Wade Boggs coming to Hornell Sports Night
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell Sports Night is coming back for the first time in three years. A night dedicated to local sports and raising money for The Special Olympics, Hornell Sports Night returns after COVID-19 postponed the event in 2020 and 2021. And, they’re coming back with one of the greatest baseball players in […]
Horseheads native Joey Sindelar set to compete close to home again at Dick's Sporting Goods Open
ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WENY) - The Dick's Sporting Goods Open is back at En-Joie Golf Club this week as the tournament celebrates its 15th anniversary on the Champions Tour. One golfer who has had a lot of success at En-Joie and gets to compete close to home once again is Horseheads native, Joey Sindelar.
The Old Union Hotel will compete at National Chicken Wing Festival
A local restaurant, known by many for it's chicken wings, is testing out it's local recipes on the national stage.
Binghamton Television Pioneer Passes Away
A giant of local broadcasting has passed away. According to an obituary placed by the family, former WSKG Station manager and local television pioneer Phillip Jackson of Vestal passed away August 7, just shy of his 89th birthday. According to the obituary, Johnson began his broadcasting career in the 1960s...
NASCAR Driver Ross Chastain Promotes Seat Belt Use
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) - NASCAR driver Ross Chastain was in downtown Watkins Glen on Thursday promoting seat belt safety. Chastain was at the Schuyler County courthouse reminding people to buckle up as part of the "Protect Your Mellon" campaign. He was signing autographs and posing with race fans. He...
Elmira Corning Regional prepares for busy weekend at Watkins Glen International
Spectators are getting revved up for this weekend’s race. The Elmira Corning airport is making preparations for the influx of business. Airport Manager, Thomas Freeman said that this is one of the busiest weekends for his airport. There’s an anticipated increase from 10 planes to 50 planes coming and going this weekend. It’s not just […]
New jazz club WMC North opens in Elmira
ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – A new jazz club, bar, and restaurant, WMC North has opened in Elmira, with hopes of becoming the catalyst of an energized downtown area. “We’re looking at revitalizing downtown Elmira…Bringing the same atmosphere that people travel to Ithaca and Corning for, but right here in downtown Elmira,” said the owner of WMC North, Kaylen Knox.
Kyle Larson looks to defend 2021 victory at WGI in Sunday's Go Bowling at the Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) - Cars are set to hit the track at Watkins Glen International to kick off NASCAR weekend on Friday. As the Go Bowling at the Glen Cup Series race approaches on Sunday, Kyle Larson will aim to defend his victory in 2021. Larson had a season...
Three arrested for July shooting in Binghamton
Three men have each been charged with the class “A” felony of Attempted Murder in the second degree after a shooting that occurred on July 25, 2022 in Broome County
Broome to Set Up Veterans Center at Former Bowling Alley Site
A long-planned one-stop veterans services center now is expected to be located at the site of a once-popular Broome County bowling alley. County Executive Jason Garnar said the facility is to be developed on Binghamton's North Side on property that had been owned by the Salvation Army. The one-and-a-half acre...
Rare Opportunity For Famous WNY Business At Watkins Glen
The racing world will be watching this weekend as the top racers in NASCAR will compete on the top track in New York State! Watkins Glen will be buzzing with the race fans and horsepower as the best weekend of racing of the summer returns to the Empire State. Western...
Lane changes in place for NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – The NASCAR fever is in full effect in Schuyler County as campers and race enthusiasts pack into Watkins Glen International. With so many people arriving and leaving in such a short time, the Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to be mindful of lane changes around the track during Sunday’s race. Several […]
7 Must-Try Ithaca Restaurants | Best Restaurants In Ithaca NY
You’ll fall in love with Ithaca Falls and the surrounding area. It’s “gorges.” Located on Cayuga Lake, which is the longest lake in the Finger Lakes region of New York, are gorges and waterfalls, including Buttermilk Falls. Discover Ithaca Commons, a downtown pedestrian center featuring shops,...
NASCAR Severe Weather Policy for Rain Delays
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM)- A wet race track can impact a race cars’ ability to stop or turn. Rain showers don’t always mean a delay though because of features like rain tires and rain flaps on the tires. It is up to officials to gauge the intensity of the rain, how wet the track is, […]
Broome DA Reviewing Facts in Deadly Vestal Parkway Head-On Crash
Authorities say no charges have been filed in connection with a head-on collision on the Vestal Parkway that left a Johnson City husband and wife dead. Vestal police say the investigation into the August 8 crash is continuing and no additional information can be released at this time. 57-year-old Alfred...
Elmira Man Charged in Connection to Car Accident in Newfield
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man has been charged in a connection to a car accident that took place in Newfield back in March. According to the Tompkins County DA's office, 32 year old Jonathan Roberts of Elmira was indicted for manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.
UR Medicine in Dansville opens newly renovated third floor
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — After a year-long construction project, UR Medicine Noyes Health in Dansville officially opened its renovated third floor on Tuesday. The unit is named in memory of beloved hospital board member Jon Shay. His family was at the grand opening. The $1.1 million project completely remodeled...
Historic 19th century Elmira building up for sale
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After several grants and years of work to restore a historic Elmira home, local groups are now looking for a buyer to help bring the Richardson-Kennedy house back to its former glory. Located at 359 W Church St in Elmira, the Former Ritz Carriage House, now known as the Richardson-Kennedy house, […]
Broome Reports Another COVID Death/ State Urges Pre-School Vaccines
The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.
