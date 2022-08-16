Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Yakima Fire Department says lack of full-time investigator makes crimes tougher to solve
YAKIMA -- There are more and more arson fires happening in Yakima, with the recent being the several dumpsters set on fire in downtown. However, firefighters say the lack of a full-time fire investigator is continuing to make it harder to catch whose doing it. Fire officials say they've been...
Body Found in Burned Out Car Near Wapato
Little is known at this time, but the investigation has begun. Officials alerted to a body found in a burned-out car. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 16th, the Yakima County Sheriff's Department was notified about a burned-out car that was in the 100 block of Progressive Road, about a mile SE of Wapato near Highway 97.
Yakima police officers search for 15-year-old missing for several days
YAKIMA, Wash. — Have you seen 15-year-old Alexis Burson in the Yakima County region? She was reported missing days ago and has not made contact with any friends or family members since. According to a social media alert from the Yakima Police Department, Burson is described as being five...
KIMA TV
Burned body found near burned car in Wapato, being investigated as a homicide
WAPATO -- Law enforcement confirms they are trying to identify a man's body found burned next to a torched vehicle in Wapato. Yakima deputies, Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the FBI were called out the 100 block of Progressive Road in Wapato for a report of a partially burned body found near a burned car.
65-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ellensburg (Ellensburg, WA)
According to the Ellensburg Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday night in Ellensburg. The officials stated that a 65-year-old woman from Riverside was struck by a semi at an Ellensburg truck stop just off I-90 at around 7:45 p.m. The incident happened in the parking lot. According...
KXLY
Teen dies from gunshot wounds in Wenatchee, police investigating
WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating an incident where a teen died from gunshot wounds. On August 12, just before midnight, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to a call of possible cardiac arrest on Methow Street near Ridgeview Loop Drive. Officers discovered the call was actually a shooting that had just occurred.
KIMA TV
New video shows police search for local arsonist
YAKIMA-- Following up on the 10 fires seen in downtown Yakima the other evening, local police are seen searching for a suspect. Even more fires were reported last night, causing police to bring in a K9 to aid in their hunt. The video, courtesy of Dennis Obrill, shows Yakima police...
KIMA TV
Yakima man catches package thief on camera
YAKIMA—A local man, Cameron Russell, says he’s tired of people stealing packages and other items off his porch. He is just one of many dealing with these problems. A video from his Ring camera shows a woman running up to his home, taking a package off his porch, and driving off with it in broad daylight.
ncwlife.com
Fire destroys RV parked along Wenatchee street
Wenatchee firefighters responded to a report of an RV on fire Monday night along Spokane Street near South Chelan Avenue in Wenatchee. When they arrived, they found the RV fully engulfed. Kay McKellar with Chelan County Fire District 1 said a man who was apparently the owner of the RV...
Elderly Pasco man dies a day after losing control of his pickup at a roundabout
The truck went off the road and crashed.
KIMA TV
WSP: Inflatable raft loose on I-82 causes injury crash near Selah
YAKIMA -- The Washington State Patrol says a motorcycle rider from Yakima is injured and in the hospital after trying to swerve to avoid an inflatable raft that went flying off of a pickup. Troopers say a Toyota Tacoma was headed west of I-82 two miles outside Yakima when it...
Yakima Herald Republic
Four suspects in Yakima drive-by shooting released as police gather more evidence
Four suspects in a drive-by shooting that wounded a teenage girl will not be charged — for now. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said the four — an 18-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old — have been released from custody pending further investigation. Court records show prosecutors declined to file charges on Thursday.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire causing road closures on Old Naches Highway
NACHES, Wash.- Update August 17, 5:48 p.m. The fire is now fully contained. Roads remain closed. Original August 17, 4:11 p.m. Crews are on scene of a fire off 14400 Old Naches Highway since about 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. The Department of Natural Resources has 2 helicopters on scene for water...
ncwlife.com
Police seek suspects in series of vehicle break-ins Tuesday at area parks
Wenatchee Police are looking for a pair of women they suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins Tuesday at parks in Wenatchee and Douglas County. The Wenatchee Police Department posted surveillance footage images of the pair, hoping someone might recognize them or their vehicle. Police say the suspects broke windows...
KIMA TV
Assaults against local police officers have increased since 2021
In the Yakima Valley police are in greater danger. A state report shows more assaults against police officers are happening and local police have confirmed we are seeing the same trend here. A recent report from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs shows there were a total of...
65-year-old woman struck, killed by truck in Ellensburg parking lot
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Police say that a Riverside, California woman died from injuries she suffered on Monday night when she was struck by a pickup truck in a Kittitas County parking lot. According to a social media alert from the Ellensburg Police Department, emergency responders rushed to the Pilot...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Police Department honors its first ever fallen officer, Sgt. Joe Deccio
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police officer pay their respect to the department's first fallen officer, Sgt. Joe Deccio. He died on August 3, 2021. Sgt. Deccio served the City for an honorable 15 years. He's the first YPD Officer to die on duty in YPD history. YPD shared in a Facebook...
KIMA TV
Pasco man dies after crashing vehicle into ditch
Grant County, Wash. — A Pasco man has died after crashing a vehicle into a ditch near Mattawa in Grant County on August 16th. State Troopers said around 5:30 a.m., 80-year-old Roy Lomon was driving a vehicle Northbound on SR 243 near Rd 24 SW. Lomon failed to negotiate...
KIMA TV
Yakima couple wanted for church burglary in Lewiston
LEWISTON -- A man and woman from Yakima are accused of breaking into a church in Lewiston and investigators believe they escaped back to Yakima. Thanks to the public's help, Lewiston Police say they have identified the burglary suspects from Saturday's theft at the Church of Christ on Southway Avenue.
KIMA TV
Fire burning along Naches highway, people advised to stay away from the area
NACHES-- Naches Fire Department has confirmed there is a fire burning on the hillside along Naches highway. Officials say the east and west progression of the fire has been stopped, but still advise people to steer clear of the area. There are currently state and county resources at the scene...
