Yakima, WA

97 Rock

Body Found in Burned Out Car Near Wapato

Little is known at this time, but the investigation has begun. Officials alerted to a body found in a burned-out car. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 16th, the Yakima County Sheriff's Department was notified about a burned-out car that was in the 100 block of Progressive Road, about a mile SE of Wapato near Highway 97.
WAPATO, WA
Yakima, WA
KXLY

Teen dies from gunshot wounds in Wenatchee, police investigating

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating an incident where a teen died from gunshot wounds. On August 12, just before midnight, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to a call of possible cardiac arrest on Methow Street near Ridgeview Loop Drive. Officers discovered the call was actually a shooting that had just occurred.
WENATCHEE, WA
KIMA TV

New video shows police search for local arsonist

YAKIMA-- Following up on the 10 fires seen in downtown Yakima the other evening, local police are seen searching for a suspect. Even more fires were reported last night, causing police to bring in a K9 to aid in their hunt. The video, courtesy of Dennis Obrill, shows Yakima police...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima man catches package thief on camera

YAKIMA—A local man, Cameron Russell, says he’s tired of people stealing packages and other items off his porch. He is just one of many dealing with these problems. A video from his Ring camera shows a woman running up to his home, taking a package off his porch, and driving off with it in broad daylight.
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Fire destroys RV parked along Wenatchee street

Wenatchee firefighters responded to a report of an RV on fire Monday night along Spokane Street near South Chelan Avenue in Wenatchee. When they arrived, they found the RV fully engulfed. Kay McKellar with Chelan County Fire District 1 said a man who was apparently the owner of the RV...
WENATCHEE, WA
KIMA TV

WSP: Inflatable raft loose on I-82 causes injury crash near Selah

YAKIMA -- The Washington State Patrol says a motorcycle rider from Yakima is injured and in the hospital after trying to swerve to avoid an inflatable raft that went flying off of a pickup. Troopers say a Toyota Tacoma was headed west of I-82 two miles outside Yakima when it...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Four suspects in Yakima drive-by shooting released as police gather more evidence

Four suspects in a drive-by shooting that wounded a teenage girl will not be charged — for now. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said the four — an 18-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old — have been released from custody pending further investigation. Court records show prosecutors declined to file charges on Thursday.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire causing road closures on Old Naches Highway

NACHES, Wash.- Update August 17, 5:48 p.m. The fire is now fully contained. Roads remain closed. Original August 17, 4:11 p.m. Crews are on scene of a fire off 14400 Old Naches Highway since about 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. The Department of Natural Resources has 2 helicopters on scene for water...
NACHES, WA
ncwlife.com

Police seek suspects in series of vehicle break-ins Tuesday at area parks

Wenatchee Police are looking for a pair of women they suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins Tuesday at parks in Wenatchee and Douglas County. The Wenatchee Police Department posted surveillance footage images of the pair, hoping someone might recognize them or their vehicle. Police say the suspects broke windows...
WENATCHEE, WA
KIMA TV

Assaults against local police officers have increased since 2021

In the Yakima Valley police are in greater danger. A state report shows more assaults against police officers are happening and local police have confirmed we are seeing the same trend here. A recent report from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs shows there were a total of...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Pasco man dies after crashing vehicle into ditch

Grant County, Wash. — A Pasco man has died after crashing a vehicle into a ditch near Mattawa in Grant County on August 16th. State Troopers said around 5:30 a.m., 80-year-old Roy Lomon was driving a vehicle Northbound on SR 243 near Rd 24 SW. Lomon failed to negotiate...
PASCO, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima couple wanted for church burglary in Lewiston

LEWISTON -- A man and woman from Yakima are accused of breaking into a church in Lewiston and investigators believe they escaped back to Yakima. Thanks to the public's help, Lewiston Police say they have identified the burglary suspects from Saturday's theft at the Church of Christ on Southway Avenue.
YAKIMA, WA

