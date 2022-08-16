ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City breaks record for most 100+ degree days ever

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mnlA2_0hJm6zg300

Any thoughts of the summer heat coming to an end were given a wake up call Tuesday when the temperature in Salt Lake City hit 100 degrees late in the afternoon, setting a new all-time record.

The high temperature registered at 4:45 p.m. means the city registered triple digit temperatures on 22 days this year, the most ever for Salt Lake City.

The new record breaks the previous mark set in 1960, 1994 and 2021.

In addition to the triple digit days record, 100 degrees also tied a daily high temperature record last hit in 2007.

The National Weather Service reports that between 1991-2020, Salt Lake City averaged just eight triple digit days.

And don't close the record books just yet as the temperatures are set to hover in the upper 90s over the next few days.

Comments / 2

Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Record heat possible; Storms moving north

Today is expected to be the hottest day of the week across Northern Utah. If we hit 101 in Salt Lake City, it'll not only tie the record for the day but also for the number of triple digit days this year. The previous record of 23 days was set yesterday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake City breaks yet another heat record with 22nd 100-degree day of the year

SALT LAKE CITY — The ultimate triple-digit record in Salt Lake City has finally been broken. The high temperature at Salt Lake City International Airport reached 100 degrees at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, setting a new record for 100-degree days in a calendar year with 22. The previous record was 21 days, which was initially set in 1960 before it was matched again in 1994 and last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

National Weather Service issues record number of flood warnings

SALT LAKE CITY — There’s been a lot of flash flooding in Utah lately, and weather data backs that up. The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a record number of flash flood warnings during the last two years, and a flood watch is in effect right now.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
NASA

Fireball lights up the sky over Salt Lake City

A bright meteor flew through the skies over northern Utah on Saturday morning, later raining down meteorites over the Great Salt Lake. Residents of the Salt Lake City area were startled by loud booms at 8:30 a.m. MDT on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Eyewitnesses saw a fireball in the sky, 16 times brighter than the full Moon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah experiences another interesting day of weather

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah experienced another interesting day of weather on Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City (NWS), Utah’s capital set a record for the second-straight day. On Wednesday, Salt Lake City reached the 100-degree mark for the 23rd time this summer.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#100 Degrees#Summer Heat
gastronomicslc.com

Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion

Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Thai Food in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City is both the capital of Utah and its largest metropolis. It’s surrounded by natural beauty, its mountains and lakes home to protected trails and picnic spots. However, within the man-made confines of the city, there’s plenty to do. Salt Lake City’s many museums, parks, and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale

Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. “The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee,” the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
ksl.com

Allegiant Air begins service to 2 new destinations at Provo Airport

PROVO — The low-cost airline competition is heating up at Provo Airport. Allegiant Air began new service out of the airport Thursday with flights to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and San Diego International Airport. The airline is offering one-way trips to Las Vegas for as low as $33 and San Diego for $38 through Saturday for flights taken by Nov. 18.
PROVO, UT
domino

Move Over Salt Lake City, the New Hottest Zip Codes of 2022 Are All in This Region

Whether it’s 90210 (Beverly Hills) or 10001 (lower Manhattan), there are some zip codes that just stick with us, even if we don’t live there. But there are plenty of others worth committing to memory, and if you’re considering a potential move, it’s helpful to start with Realtor.com’s Hottest Zip Codes of 2022 report. The just-released findings reveal that potential buyers aren’t looking just anywhere in the country for their dream home—they’re flocking to New England, threatening Salt Lake City’s claim on the go-to destination of the year. Determined by measuring the unique viewers per property on Realtor.com and the number of days a listing remains active on the site, eight out of the top 10 locations are spread across the Northeast. Here’s a peek at the top five:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah lawmakers hear concerns about canyon wildfires, outdated plans

SALT LAKE CITY — State officials say the risk of a wildfire destroying homes and cabins in Utah’s canyons and foothills is very real and needs to be addressed. The topic was discussed yesterday on Wednesday, Aug. 18, in a legislative committee. Two members of the Salt Lake...
UTAH STATE
S. F. Mori

City Creek Center In Salt Lake City Has A Nice Food Court

It is spacious and surrounded by beautiful scenery. The Food Court at City Creek Center(Image is author's) City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City is a good place for eating as well as for shopping. There are a number of restaurants in the area along with a food court. The eating area at the food court is spacious with ample seating for people eating alone or in large groups.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy