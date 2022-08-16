Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Humane Society announces “Clear the Shelter” day on Aug. 27th
The Brown County Humane Society dba The Corrine T. Smith Animal Center is participating in the nationwide “Clear the Shelter” campaign on Saturday August 27, 2022 from 9am-4pm at the animal shelter located at 3016 Milam Dr. in Brownwood. All Pet adoptions & pet microchipping is FREE during...
koxe.com
Historic bridge in Comanche County available for adoption through TxDOT
The Texas Department of Transportation oversees a Historic Bridge Legacy Program to facilitate the adoption of historic bridges that outlive utility for vehicular service. All bridges available under this program are listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. The bridges are owned by TxDOT, cities, or counties and merit special consideration of their potential for preservation in the community. The primary emphasis of the program is to find a new public use for the bridges, such as along a hike-and-bike trail or in a public park.
koxe.com
July Grand Jury Indictments for Brown County
The July session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned 33 true bills against 29 persons. Jorge Mejia Barrientos: Possession of a controlled substance. Marcus Shawn Bradley: Assault family violence – enhanced. James Vantine: Deadly conduct. Christin Marie Simmons: Possession of a controlled substance – drug free zone.
WATCH: 20,000 bales of hay burn in Rising Star barn fire
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20,000 bales of hay burned during a barn fire in Rising Star overnight. The hay bales caught fire inside a barn off County Road 170 sometime before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. Rising Star Fire Department officials responded to the fire, with help from the Eastland, Cisco, and Carbon fire departments. It’s […]
Romantic Retreat Airbnb With 4.95 Rating in Baird, Texas
The first thing I thought when I saw pictures of this small Airbnb in Baird, Texas is that it looked very relaxing. In the busy world we live in it’s nice to slow down. This train car Airbnb looks like a lot of fun and the perfect place to de-stress from the craziness of work and home. This could also be the perfect setting to reconnect with your spouse and spend quality time together. While the train car Airbnb isn’t gigantic it has everything you need with almost a perfect rating from visitors, plus it offers a one-of-a-kind romantic retreat.
koxe.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department Log
On Sunday, Aug. 7 at 3:23 p.m., Sgt Jayson Bastardo was dispatched to CR 436. This was in regard to loose livestock. The complainant advised three cows had come onto to her property. Upon arrival, contact was made with the complainant who advised the cows had been grazing between properties, due to damaged fence caused by past grass fires. Bastardo asked the complainant if she could pin the cows up while an owner could be located. On Aug. 1, the cows were Estrayed and transported to 1050 West Commerce, Brownwood Law Enforcement Center, and placed into the livestock pin. The cows will be held until an owner can be located. A report was taken.
koxe.com
Water level update provided on Lake Brownwood
The following update on Lake Brownwood water conditions was proved Monday by Brown County Water Improvement District General Manager John Allen:. As of 9:30 am Monday August 15th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 3 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of...
No seatbelt results in another Big Country fatality
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the second time in less than a week, a crash claimed the life of a Big Country driver not wearing a seatbelt. According to the crash report released by Texas DPS, Robin Detrick Morrison, 51 years old, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 283 when she crashed 11 miles north […]
koxe.com
Keep Brownwood Beautiful to relocate beehive on Aug. 27
There will be quite a buzz on August 27th weekend with a bee relocation project early that Saturday morning. Keep Brownwood Beautiful (KBB) is partnering with Neal Nielson with JN Honey to relocate a large hive of bees currently located near the soon-to-be installed contemplation labyrinth adjacent to the Austin Avenue overpass.
Eastland County moves back to Stage 1 water restrictions
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eastland County has moved back to Stage 1 water restrictions after being at Stage 4 for a week. The Eastland County Water Supply District announced the change Tuesday morning, saying “Lake Leon Reservoir level has fallen below the surface elevation of 1,369 ft and this indicates a mild water storage […]
brownwoodnews.com
Early police arrest two on multiple charges
The Early Police Department posted the following information on Facebook Tuesday morning:. On Monday, Aug. 15 at approximately 4:20 p.m., Early officers stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of Lucas for traffic violations. When the officer approached the car, he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After questioning the driver, officers searched the vehicle and located over 4 ounces of marijuana, a felony amount in the State of Texas. Officers also located a 45-caliber handgun, reported stolen in Abilene along with drug paraphernalia and just under $3,000 cash. The driver, Richard Stanley of Early, was charged with Possession of Marijuana-Felony, Theft of a Firearm, Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to signal turn.
theflashtoday.com
Capital Murder trial to begin in Comanche County Monday
The capital murder case against Brendan Jenkins will begin with jury selection in Comanche County District Court on Monday, August 22, and the trial will start Tuesday, August 23. It’s been a little more than two years since Jenkins was arrested and charged for taking the lives of Earl and...
ktxs.com
Local man charged with possession of marijuana at 4:20pm
EARLY, Texas — An Early man was charged with Possession of Marijuana-Felony, among other things around 4:20pm Monday. According to officials, Richard Stanley was stopped by officers for traffic violations on the 300 Block of Lucas. Officers said they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and questioned Stanley.
koxe.com
Early traffic stop results in arrests of two on multiple charges
The Early Police Department posted information on the following arrests on its Facebook page Wednesday morning:. On Tuesday, Aug. 16 at approximately 10:20 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Early Blvd. for a traffic violation. During the contact with the driver, Cynthia Darlene Webb, officers obtained permission to search the vehicle. The driver and passenger, Jerry Don Wallace, exited the vehicle and requested to get 2 puppies from the vehicle. While getting their puppies both attempted to conceal and remove a bag that could have been used to hide a weapon in.
colemantoday.com
Rain in the Forecast - Temperatures Not as Hot
After months and months of drought and scorching hot temperatures, it appears the weather is about to flip the switch to a much nicer pattern. Forecast models are now pointing to an extended period of wet weather over much of Texas. Coleman County will see a very slight chance for rain on Wednesday (17th), a 40-50% chance for rain and thunderstorms on Thursday (18th) thanks to a cold front, and slight 20% chances Friday through this weekend. Next week, we should see rain in the forecast every day, some days higher chances than others. The map shown is from the GFS model, total precipitation possible from this Thursday, August 18, through next Thursday, August 25 of 1 to 2 inches in the Coleman County area. It also appears high temperatures next week will tend to stay in the 80's, instead of 90's or hotter. The model paints a cooler and wetter than normal pattern all the way through the first of September. Let's hope it's right!
