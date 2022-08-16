ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Tv20detroit.com

CDC data shows southeast Michigan back at high levels of COVID-19 in community

(WXYZ) — All of southeastern Michigan is currently listed as under high levels of COVID-19 in the community, after having dropped to medium levels last week. The only county near metro Detroit not at a high level is St. Clair County, which is at a medium level. Several counties in the upper Lower Peninsula and a number in the Upper Peninsula also remain in the high category, as do two on the western side of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan State
Midland, MI
Midland, MI
Midland, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
Crain's Detroit Business

West Michigan's first Whole Foods is for sale — on its first day in business

The first Whole Foods store in West Michigan, open today, is already on the market. According to a listing posted last week by the Simon Jonna Group of Colliers International Detroit, the building housing Whole Foods at 2897 Radcliff Ave. SE in Kentwood, a suburb of Grand Rapids, is for sale for $17,613,000, or $438 a square foot. In the Grand Rapids retail market in the past 10 years, there has not been a building 40,000 square feet or larger than has sold for more than $300 per square foot, according to CoStar data.
KENTWOOD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Northern Lights visible in Michigan Thursday

(FOX 2) - Northern Lights fans get ready, because Thursday is the best day to see the incredible display of greens and purples dance overhead in Michigan. While a mass ejection exploded from the sun's surface Tuesday, the energy it emitted won't show its true colors until Thursday night, when a strong geomagnetic storm is predicted to collide over the state's atmosphere.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan health insurance companies ordered to lower costs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter directing the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) to require Michigan health insurance companies to reduce their previously filed health insurance rates for 2023. Whitmer said the move was possible because the Inflation Reduction Act includes an...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

E. coli cases increasing in Oakland County

Oakland County is one of three counties in Michigan that have experienced a recent increase in illnesses related to E.coli bacteria. That’s according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The two state agencies are investigating the increase in cases with the Oakland County Health Division and Kent and Ottawa counties in west Michigan.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

