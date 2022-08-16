Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
For Chris Jans, recruiting at Mississippi State requires ‘a different sell’ than New Mexico State
STARKVILLE — A lot of basketball recruits don’t know much about New Mexico State. Some don’t know what conference the Aggies play in (the Western Athletic Conference, for the record.) Others know it’s the WAC but struggle to name anyone else in the league. And some,...
Commercial Dispatch
Four Mississippi State soccer players make SEC preseason watch list
Four Mississippi State players have been named to the Southeastern Conference soccer coaches’ preseason watch list, announced Wednesday. Goalkeeper Maddy Anderson, defender Andrea Tyrrell and midfielders Macey Hodge and Haley McWhirter all made the list. This is the second time that Anderson (2021) and Tyrrell (2020) have made the...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State football will honor Dowsing, Bell with special uniforms Sept. 24
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State is set to honor its first African American varsity football players — Frank Dowsing, Jr. and Robert Bell — by wearing a specially designed Adidas uniform. When the Bulldogs host Bowling Green at Davis Wade Stadium on Sept. 24, MSU will don threads...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville volleyball defeats Choctaw County in four sets
ACKERMAN — Starkville volleyball took down Choctaw County in a four-set victory on the road Thursday evening. Thursday’s set scores were 25-16, 25-19, 24-26 and 25-17. The Yellow Jackets (4-7) commanded the match early, going up two sets before losing a close third set. They were able to comfortably close out the match in set four.
Commercial Dispatch
Like Mike Leach, Missisippi State QB Will Rogers preaches consistency for himself and teammates in preseason camp
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers went 9 for 18 in Saturday’s scrimmage at Davis Wade Stadium, tossing two touchdown passes and one interception. That final statistic matters to Rogers most as the Bulldogs progress through preseason camp. “I don’t really want to turn the ball over,...
Commercial Dispatch
Game of the week: Starkville Academy football hosts Jackson Academy in Friday night showdown
STARKVILLE — History hasn’t been kind to Starkville Academy football when it comes to playing Jackson Academy. The two schools have faced off 17 times, but the Volunteers have won just one of those 17 matchups: a 26-22 win on Halloween in 2014. Jackson Academy is currently riding...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus Soccer Organization fall rec league registration ends Friday
Registration for Columbus Soccer Organization’s fall recreational soccer league closes Friday. Recreational soccer is open to any player in the area born in 2019 or before. Registration can be completed online at columbusmssoccer.org or at the Lowndes County Recreation Department office located at 17 Airline Road. No experience is necessary, and new players are encouraged.
Commercial Dispatch
Lula Robinson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lula D. Robinson, 69, died Aug. 6, 2022, at St. Frances Hospital in Memphis. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Second Baptist Church, with Jerry Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Beth-el M.B. Church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Jeannette Diggs
COLUMBUS — Jeannette Whooper Diggs, 56, died Aug. 7, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Zion Hill Cemetery in Macon. Visitation is from noon – 5 p.m. today, at the funeral home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Wingstop employee speaks out about treatment by Ross company
STARKVILLE — At least one worker at the Wingstop on Highway 12 West was not surprised last week to learn the location’s former owners are in trouble with the U.S. Department of Labor. The employee has worked several years at the Starkville Wingstop and told The Dispatch that...
Commercial Dispatch
City of Columbus Building Permits: Aug. 8-11
■ William Ferguson; 2791 Military Road; plumbing; Nathan Katona. ■ SHN Properties LLC; 506 Alabama St.; plumbing; Cheek Ents LLC. ■ SDB Southern Properties; 1923 Hwy 45 N.; electrical; 3D Mechanical. ■ David Field; 924 Fourth Ave N.; electrical; Terry Henning. ■ JBD Properties; 401 Fifth St S.; electrical; Triangle...
Commercial Dispatch
Renae Hamby
Renae L. Hamby, age 49, of Columbus, MS, was born February 8, 1973, in Andrews, NC. She died on August 15, 2022. She graduated from Murphy High School and attained her RN from the Mississippi University for Women. She wrote, “Please keep me in your. thoughts and prayers as...
Commercial Dispatch
Vera VanLandingham
STARKVILLE — Vera VanLandingham, 98, died Aug. 14, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection. Burial will follow at the church. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the services. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Hilda Morris
STARKVILLE — Hilda Jane Morris, 71, died Aug. 14, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson. Graveside services are at 2 p.m. today, at New Hope Cemetery, with Ron Linkins officiating. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Morris was born to the late William Frank...
Commercial Dispatch
Richard Beasley
COLUMBUS — Richard “Rickey” Beasley, 69, died Aug. 6, 2022, at Vinyard Court Nursing Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Murrah’s Chapel. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Beasley was born June 7, 1953, in Winfield, Alabama,...
Commercial Dispatch
School test scores rebound toward pre-pandemic levels
The Mississippi Department of Education officially released test scores for the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program testing. The scores include test results from English-language arts and math scores for grades 3-8. There are also high school and middle school level course scores for Algebra I, English II, U.S. History and Biology.
Commercial Dispatch
Business Brief: Corder, Hazard promoted at BankFirst
Two Columbus men have been promoted at BankFirst Financial Services. William Corder has been promoted to Central Mississippi regional president and James Hazard is moving up to community president. Both will work from the bank’s Columbus headquarters. In his new role, Corder will take on leading the local Columbus,...
Commercial Dispatch
Vester Dillard
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Vester “Doc” Earl Dillard, 72, died Aug. 13, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Otts Funeral Home, with Ronald Dillard and Louis Hollis officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. today, at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
$10K reward offered for missing man’s remains
The family of a missing Columbus man is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of his remains. James Ryan Taylor disappeared in July 2020. Neither his remains nor his car has been recovered, although four people have been charged in connection to his disappearance after authorities declared him deceased.
Commercial Dispatch
Martha Phillips
COLUMBUS — Martha L. Phillips, 83, died Aug. 17, 2022, at The Windsor Place. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
