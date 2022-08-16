Read full article on original website
wrvo.org
New mental health services added in the Mohawk Valley
People who live in the Mohawk Valley now have a new option for mental health support. Insights of Helio Health in Utica has traditionally helped people with substance use disorders, and now, the facility is expanding to offer mental health services, too. Susan Zdanowicz, Vice President of Helio Health’s Mohawk...
Upstate-Crouse plan to merge hospitals, but not their health care staffs, raises thorny questions
Syracuse, N.Y. – There’s a pedestrian bridge connecting Upstate University and Crouse hospitals. But the more than 13,000 Upstate and Crouse union employees won’t be allowed to cross it to work side by side when and if the hospitals merge.
localsyr.com
Local pediatrician says he’s concerned about the flu this school year
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- For about two years students got used to wearing masks and taking COVID tests to make sure they weren’t infected by the virus. With those rules relaxed heading into the 2022-2023 school year, a local pediatrician has concerns about the flu season. Dr. Robert Dracker, Medical...
waer.org
Triple E found in Syracuse area
The Onondaga County Health Department said a State Lab has confirmed the presence of Triple E in the Cicero Swamp area. The trap is located along Route 298. The virus is one of many viruses spread by mosquitos. The health department is warning residents to use personal protection measures including...
Music guide to NYS Fair. Plus, which health care jobs pay the most in CNY? (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 17)
High: 77; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy, showers. See the 5-day forecast. MAN SHOT ON NORTH SIDE: A middle-aged man was reportedly shot on Syracuse's North Side Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street. When police arrived in the area, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the right arm near the intersection of Highland Street and Graves Street, Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed.
Serious staffing issues loom in Ithaca City School District as students prepare to return
ITHACA, N.Y.—With school fast approaching, the Ithaca City School District is grappling with a significant staffing issue that has been festering for at least the last year as teachers leave the district in droves for a variety of reasons. The situation has forced some teachers to fill unfamiliar roles...
waer.org
Takeaways from the first Upstate-Crouse merger community forum
Upstate Medical University plans to acquire Crouse Health, brining together two of the region's biggest players in healthcare. The hospitals are hosting public forums to share details of the plan address community questions. The first was held in North Syracuse Monday evening. Here's what we learned:. Upstate and Crouse plan...
Oswego Health Foundation Announces New Board Leadership
OSWEGO – The Oswego Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the health system, has announced changes to leadership within its Board of Directors. Lifelong native and recent Exelon retiree, Pete Cullinan has been appointed as Board Chair, and CEO for CRA Medical Imaging, Mary Ann Drumm will serve as Vice Chair.
waer.org
ReZone draft aims to modernize Syracuse land use
The city of Syracuse is updating its land use regulation for the first time in over 60 years, and the plans are now available for people to see. Syracuse has been on the map for almost 200 years. Cities that old have endured a lot between new methods of transportation and changes to the ways people live. Leader of Syracuse’s city planning division Owen Kerney said this is one reason why zoning from the 1950s and 60s needs to be modernized.
Company news: Christian Brothers Academy announces 5 staff changes
Christian Brothers Academy announced recent staff changes, including the addition of Paul Gasparini as principal. He spent the past 21 years as a principal for the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District and succeeds Debra Brillante who retired in June. Gasparini served in leadership roles at the local, state, and national levels...
39 new businesses in Central NY include eateries and multiple cleaning services
Last week, 39 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-one of them were in Onondaga County and eight were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. The new businesses include two new restaurants (one is also a food truck) and several cleaning services.
Exclusive: Upstate, Crouse reveal merger details. Plus, Democrats to sue over Onondaga County maps (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 16)
High: 81; Low: 61. Partly sunny, rain possible. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Meet OCC President Warren Hilton: Warren Hilton grew up in a tight-knit Philadelphia neighborhood and was a first-generation college student. He spent decades as a college administrator in southeastern Pennsylvania before becoming Onondaga Community College president last month. Hilton, OCC's first black president, talked to syracuse.com about the important role community colleges play, what's he's learned from watching Jim Boeheim coach, and where and what he's eaten since he moved here.
localsyr.com
WW: Why do I have symptoms of COVID but am testing negative?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At-home COVID-19 test kits are not going away anytime soon but are they always reliable?. Some people who have all the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 don’t test positive right away. So why is that?. “That likelihood of that test being positive if you...
With one major move, Skaneateles company is finding success in diversifying staff
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Two years ago, ChaseDesign set a goal of diversifying its workforce by hiring more people of varying races, ethnicities and cultural backgrounds. That wasn’t easy to do in Skaneateles, its home for the past 56 years, where nearly everyone is white.
Eat These Fun, Specialty Pizzas at The New York State Fair
One thing that is so absolutely incredible about the New York State Fair is all of the different choices when it comes to food. No matter what you're in the mood for, you'll be able to find it in Syracuse. What's even better is that each and every year, there's...
cnyhomepage.com
Scarchilli’s Proposals for New Forest Cemetery – Current Sheriff Explains Obstacles
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – I’ve been personally following the status of the New Forest Cemetery closely, so when I heard that ‘We The People’ candidate for Oneida County Sheriff, Jim Scarchilli, was announcing new maintenance ideas for the property moving forward, I was anxious to learn what his plans would entail – if elected.
Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?
Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
cnycentral.com
Breaking down barriers: CNY man with down syndrome earns 5th-degree black belt
Eric Scharoun doesn't set limits for himself. This past weekend, the 59-year-old received his 5th-degree black belt in karate. The rank is believed to be the highest for a person with down syndrome in the United States. Scharoun trains at Lawrence World Class Karate in Fayetteville under Randy Lawrence. Eric...
WKTV
Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist hospitalized following stroke
UTICA, N.Y. – Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist, Rich Lupia, has sadly been hospitalized after suffering from a stroke. Family and friends created a GoFundMe page Tuesday to help his wife with anticipated expenses. More than $1,600 was raised by 6 p.m. Rich, his wife and their four children recently...
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
One of Central New York’s Oldest Land Trusts Highlights Newest Property
The Central New York Land Trust announced that it will highlight its newest property, located at 2989 Bacher Rd., Skaneateles, at its second annual EverGreen EverBlue BBQ fundraiser on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 5 to 10 p.m. Steven Kulick, Board Treasurer and Fundraising Committee Chair, stated, “The Bacher Road property, one of 51 preserves managed by the Land Trust, was selected for this event to highlight some of the water resource protection work we will undertake at this site and to underscore the need , more generally, for sound land management practices.” He continued, “In particular, we will be concentrating on controlling the further erosion of a damaged esker only yards away from the site of the fundraiser.” He concluded by noting, “In addition to erosion control, we will work to minimize and, in some cases, reverse other threats to the Skaneateles Lake watershed in this area through best land management practices.”
