Big Flats, NY

The Ithaca Voice

Aldi soon to open second location in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—Aldi, the German discount supermarket chain, is close to opening another location in the Ithaca area. In addition to its location on 3rd Street in the City of Ithaca, near the Ithaca Farmer’s Market, Aldi will be opening a new location at 2309 North Triphammer Rd. in the Village of Lansing’s Cayuga Shopping Center.
ITHACA, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Watkins Glen Glamping Destination, Naturluxe & Stars, Celebrates Grand Prix Vintage Car Festival

Naturluxe & Stars is bringing the glamour to the Watkins Glen Grand Prix Vintage Car Festival. The luxury glamping resort is hosting the first annual “Naturluxe & Cars”. Visitors will enjoy on-site tours of the glamping tents from noon to 3 pm on September 9 and 10, as well as catch previews of vintage cars as they pass the resort and enter the nearby main gate at Watkins Glen International Racetrack throughout the weekend. Visitors will also have the chance to win a stay at the luxury glamping destination.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
City
Big Flats, NY
NewsChannel 36

West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department to celebrate 50th Golden Anniversary

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department is set to celebrate 50 years of serving the community with a Golden Anniversary Celebration this weekend. West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department's 50th Golden Anniversary Celebration will feature lots of activities for community members of all ages. A DJ from Rock Bottom Productions will provide music as guests mingle. While the event is free and open to the public, different variety of food trucks will be in attendance for an additional cost, such as Firehouse Subs, Heidi Ho’s, Somethin to Taco Bout, SPM Empanadas and an ice cream truck.
ELMIRA, NY
wineindustryadvisor.com

Fox Run Vineyards Welcomes New Head Winemaker

August 16th – PENN YAN, NY – Fox Run Vineyards, one of the most prominent wineries in the Finger Lakes, has announced the appointment of Craig Hosbach as its new head winemaker effective September 1. Hosbach, 44, succeeds long-time winemaker Peter Bell, who is retiring after 27 years with the company.
PENN YAN, NY
WETM 18 News

Historic 19th century Elmira building up for sale

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After several grants and years of work to restore a historic Elmira home, local groups are now looking for a buyer to help bring the Richardson-Kennedy house back to its former glory. Located at 359 W Church St in Elmira, the Former Ritz Carriage House, now known as the Richardson-Kennedy house, […]
ELMIRA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Recently opened Amazon facility looks to bring hundreds of jobs to the area

Montgomery, Pa. — The new Amazon facility on 776 Saegers Station Road, Montgomery has recently opened and provides “last mile delivery” in the area. "Last mile delivery," according to Ron Boatswan, the facilities operations manager, means that the new center is the last stop for a package before it gets to the customer. The facility's delivery radius goes as far north as Liberty in Tioga County and south to Selinsgrove...
MONTGOMERY, PA
whcuradio.com

Homer to shut off charging stations for the weekend

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Electric vehicle owners in the Village of Homer will have to find other places to charge this weekend. Officials say charging stations will be off-limits starting Saturday at 6AM. All vehicles parked overnight must be moved by that time, as the lot will be closed for resealing.
HOMER, NY
WHEC TV-10

UR Medicine in Dansville opens newly renovated third floor

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — After a year-long construction project, UR Medicine Noyes Health in Dansville officially opened its renovated third floor on Tuesday. The unit is named in memory of beloved hospital board member Jon Shay. His family was at the grand opening. The $1.1 million project completely remodeled...
DANSVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Gillett man charged with lighting gas-soaked bed on fire

WELLS TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County have charged a Gillett man for setting fire to a bed doused with gasoline while a woman was in the bed. Jason Pangburn, 32, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda on August 8 in connection to the case. The criminal complaint filed against […]
GILLETT, PA
14850.com

At Deep Dive, a new waterfront nightspot, fresh paint is just the beginning

“I’ve performed here over 100 times,” says T.J. Schaper, local musician and co-owner of Deep Dive, a new music venue and bar opening soon on the Cayuga Lake Inlet in the former home of The Dock, Castaways, Key West, and more, going back to the Salty Dog 51 years ago. He says “the stars aligned somewhat perfectly to open a club.”
ITHACA, NY
96.9 WOUR

The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State

Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

