Naturluxe & Stars is bringing the glamour to the Watkins Glen Grand Prix Vintage Car Festival. The luxury glamping resort is hosting the first annual “Naturluxe & Cars”. Visitors will enjoy on-site tours of the glamping tents from noon to 3 pm on September 9 and 10, as well as catch previews of vintage cars as they pass the resort and enter the nearby main gate at Watkins Glen International Racetrack throughout the weekend. Visitors will also have the chance to win a stay at the luxury glamping destination.

WATKINS GLEN, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO