A1 Grocery & Halal Meat celebrates new home
A local grocery store that serves both the local Muslim and broader community has risen from the ashes, so to speak.
Aldi soon to open second location in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—Aldi, the German discount supermarket chain, is close to opening another location in the Ithaca area. In addition to its location on 3rd Street in the City of Ithaca, near the Ithaca Farmer’s Market, Aldi will be opening a new location at 2309 North Triphammer Rd. in the Village of Lansing’s Cayuga Shopping Center.
Taverna Banfi: Serving Some Of The Best Food In The Greater Ithaca Area
I have a confession, of sorts: I’ve been eating lunch at Taverna Banfi’s for as long as I can remember and have never ordered lunch from their menu. That’s because their weekday lunch, and weekend brunch, buffets, are so extraordinary. Today, for example: I was tempted to...
Watkins Glen Glamping Destination, Naturluxe & Stars, Celebrates Grand Prix Vintage Car Festival
Naturluxe & Stars is bringing the glamour to the Watkins Glen Grand Prix Vintage Car Festival. The luxury glamping resort is hosting the first annual “Naturluxe & Cars”. Visitors will enjoy on-site tours of the glamping tents from noon to 3 pm on September 9 and 10, as well as catch previews of vintage cars as they pass the resort and enter the nearby main gate at Watkins Glen International Racetrack throughout the weekend. Visitors will also have the chance to win a stay at the luxury glamping destination.
Endicott to host 15th annual Italian festival
The 15th Annual GUSTO! Italian Festival is returning to Endicott on Friday, August 26th.
Local church to host ice cream social and school material giveaway
The First Congressional Church of Binghamton is holding a special community event on Thursday, August 18th.
West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department to celebrate 50th Golden Anniversary
WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department is set to celebrate 50 years of serving the community with a Golden Anniversary Celebration this weekend. West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department's 50th Golden Anniversary Celebration will feature lots of activities for community members of all ages. A DJ from Rock Bottom Productions will provide music as guests mingle. While the event is free and open to the public, different variety of food trucks will be in attendance for an additional cost, such as Firehouse Subs, Heidi Ho’s, Somethin to Taco Bout, SPM Empanadas and an ice cream truck.
Two Johnson City Streets are now one-way
As of today, August 18th, two normal streets in Johnson City have been converted to one-way streets.
Fox Run Vineyards Welcomes New Head Winemaker
August 16th – PENN YAN, NY – Fox Run Vineyards, one of the most prominent wineries in the Finger Lakes, has announced the appointment of Craig Hosbach as its new head winemaker effective September 1. Hosbach, 44, succeeds long-time winemaker Peter Bell, who is retiring after 27 years with the company.
Historic 19th century Elmira building up for sale
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After several grants and years of work to restore a historic Elmira home, local groups are now looking for a buyer to help bring the Richardson-Kennedy house back to its former glory. Located at 359 W Church St in Elmira, the Former Ritz Carriage House, now known as the Richardson-Kennedy house, […]
Recently opened Amazon facility looks to bring hundreds of jobs to the area
Montgomery, Pa. — The new Amazon facility on 776 Saegers Station Road, Montgomery has recently opened and provides “last mile delivery” in the area. "Last mile delivery," according to Ron Boatswan, the facilities operations manager, means that the new center is the last stop for a package before it gets to the customer. The facility's delivery radius goes as far north as Liberty in Tioga County and south to Selinsgrove...
Elmira Corning Regional prepares for busy weekend at Watkins Glen International
Spectators are getting revved up for this weekend’s race. The Elmira Corning airport is making preparations for the influx of business. Airport Manager, Thomas Freeman said that this is one of the busiest weekends for his airport. There’s an anticipated increase from 10 planes to 50 planes coming and going this weekend. It’s not just […]
Homer to shut off charging stations for the weekend
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Electric vehicle owners in the Village of Homer will have to find other places to charge this weekend. Officials say charging stations will be off-limits starting Saturday at 6AM. All vehicles parked overnight must be moved by that time, as the lot will be closed for resealing.
UR Medicine in Dansville opens newly renovated third floor
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — After a year-long construction project, UR Medicine Noyes Health in Dansville officially opened its renovated third floor on Tuesday. The unit is named in memory of beloved hospital board member Jon Shay. His family was at the grand opening. The $1.1 million project completely remodeled...
Dick’s Sporting Goods announces plans to build largest store ever at Oakdale Commons
Dick's Sporting Goods has announced that it will be building its largest store ever at the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City.
Gillett man charged with lighting gas-soaked bed on fire
WELLS TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County have charged a Gillett man for setting fire to a bed doused with gasoline while a woman was in the bed. Jason Pangburn, 32, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda on August 8 in connection to the case. The criminal complaint filed against […]
At Deep Dive, a new waterfront nightspot, fresh paint is just the beginning
“I’ve performed here over 100 times,” says T.J. Schaper, local musician and co-owner of Deep Dive, a new music venue and bar opening soon on the Cayuga Lake Inlet in the former home of The Dock, Castaways, Key West, and more, going back to the Salty Dog 51 years ago. He says “the stars aligned somewhat perfectly to open a club.”
ACA Garlic Festival moving to Ross Park
A celebration of an ingredient that has been used in dishes for thousands of years will return this weekend in a new venue.
The Chemung County real estate auction wrapped up today, here’s what sold
(WETM) — Chemung County’s Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction closed on August 17. Several properties were sold to the highest bidder, including the former sites of the Rossi Lanes bowling alley and Moretti’s restaurant. The online auction started on August 3 at 12 p.m. and auctions started to close on August 17 at 10 a.m. […]
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
